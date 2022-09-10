Read full article on original website
5 Small Florida Towns With Strange Names. (And Theories on How They Got Them.)L. CaneFlorida State
Why you (maybe) shouldn't drive down Highway 90 in East Milton, FloridaEvie M.Milton, FL
An Apple AirTag tracked down $16,000 in valuablesTechnology JournalMary Esther, FL
Do you believe ghost children haunt the Historic Bagdad Cemetery?Evie M.Bagdad, FL
navarrenewspaper.com
NAVARRE FISHING REPORT WEDNESDAY 9-14-22
SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 5 am until 11 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
navarrenewspaper.com
SRC SEPTEMBER EVENTS
Below is a listing of events held in Santa Rosa County in September. 5158 Willing St. in Milton. 7 to 9 p.m. Bands on the Blackwater is a free outdoor spring and fall concert series held Friday nights in downtown Milton. Pull up your boat or bring a lawn chair and relax while listening to great live music! For more information call the City of Milton at 850-983-5400.
getthecoast.com
Demolition of Okaloosa Island hotel
Residents may experience aircraft noise Sept. 13 – 15, when the 58th Fighter Squadron conducts night flying operations in the area. F-35 fighter aircraft will conduct missions between 7:30 and 10 p.m. Night flying is required for 58th FS training operations, according to Eglin Air Force Base. Let’s get...
$4.9 million coming to Escambia, Santa Rosa Counties to fund local projects
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties are going to see some funding come in for several different projects thanks to Local Support Grants. The grants were approved last Friday at the state’s Legislative Budget Commission meeting. Out of 971 requests, only 239 were approved for a grand total of $175 million. […]
City of Crestview donates land for affordable housing
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview City Council approved donating two lots of property for affordable housing. The council voted unanimously Monday night to give the land over with plans to build three homes. Lots 18 & 19 Block 153, S Rayburn Street and Walnut Avenue East City staff recommended the land be deemed surplus […]
niceville.com
Enjoy dinner under the stars at Niceville Senior Center event
NICEVILLE, Fla.— Enjoy dining under the stars at the Niceville Senior Center on November 4 at A Dinner in the Courtyard presented by the Niceville Senior Center Foundation. The dinner event, which benefits the Senior Center, is Friday, November 4, 2022, beginning at 5:30 p.m. In addition to dinner...
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in Pensacola, FL (with Photos & Maps)
In Pensacola, there are no shortages of delicious places to eat. There are so many places to eat in Pensacola, FL that it can be challenging to choose from. In order to make it easier for you, here are 20 of the best restaurants in Pensacola, FL. There is something for everyone on this list, from seafood to steakhouses.
Best suburbs to live in Baldwin County, according to Niche.com
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County, rated as the fastest growing county in the state and 7th-fasted in the U.S. per 2020 U.S. Census data, is home to some of the more upbeat, on-the-go communities in the entire state. From TV shows in Fairhope to a wide array of sharks along Gulf Shores, there […]
WEAR
Chick-Fil-A employee stops carjacking outside restaurant in Fort Walton Beach
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County deputies arrested a man for attempting to carjack a vehicle outside a Chick-Fil-A in Fort Walton Beach Wednesday afternoon. William Branch, 43, of DeFuniak Springs, is charged with carjacking with a weapon and battery. According to the sheriff's office, a young employee of the...
Fort Walton Beach student arrested for sending death threat to classmate on Discord
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies stepped into action Tuesday after a student threatened to kill another with a knife through an app message. OCSO said the 15-year-old male at Fort Walton Beach High School sent the message Tuesday night on Discord. He told deputies he sent the message to […]
getthecoast.com
Emerald Coast Inn & Suites demolition begins on Okaloosa Island for new Brooks Bridge
Demolition has begun on the Emerald Coast Inn & Suites on Okaloosa Island as part of the Brooks Bridge Replacement Project. Crews with Cross Environmental Services were on-site Monday morning working on the front part of the hotel where the pool and lobby are located. As you can see in...
Retired, 21-year Pensacola fire chief dies at 98
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Fire Department announced the passing of a PFD legend, 98-year-old retired Fire Chief Lloyd L. Fleming, Jr. Fleming joined PFD in 1945, right after his father, assistant Fire Chief Lloyd Fleming, Sr., retired. Fleming was promoted up the PFD ranks to Lieutenant in 1953, Captain in 1960, Assistant Chief […]
Woman almost carjacked while holding baby, suspect tackled by Chick-fil-A employee
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Defuniak Springs man was arrested after he tried to carjack a woman outside Chick-fil-A, according to Okaloosa County deputies. The woman was holding a baby in her arms during the attempted carjacking. William Branch, 43, was charged with carjacking with a weapon and battery after he was seen grabbing […]
WAWA coming to Fairhope, first in Alabama
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A piece of the north is headed down south, WAWA, a convenient store and gas station that is being built in Fairhope. WAWA is well known for its famous coffee bar and gourmet food. WAWA Inc. told Fairhope City leaders that the area was the perfect spot to build a new […]
Backers: New Fairhope pier restaurant is keystone of a bigger vision
When The Blind Tiger opens on Fairhope’s municipal pier next year, backers say, it’ll bring much more than the chance to eat a burger or sip a bushwacker with a prime view of a Mobile Bay sunset. Brent Barkin, a Fairhope resident who’s a partner in the project,...
Opp native, Pensacola High coach Cantrell Tyson relying on faith after suffering stroke
This is an opinion piece. It seemed like a normal game day for Opp native and Pensacola High head coach Cantrell Tyson. His team was preparing to start the second half against Pine Forest, Fla., on Saturday morning. (The game was moved from Friday for safety precautions). Suddenly, it was...
Florida man has clothes set on fire, car beaten by frying pan before choking woman: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars for a domestic violence charge after allegedly choking out and beating a woman, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Henry Lee Salter, 46, was charged with two counts of battery, obstructing justice and damaging property. Deputies said on Aug. 4, they responded to […]
Santa Rosa Press Gazette
City considers Riverfront RV Park
Milton leaders could build a riverfront RV park on Quinn’s Bayou. “It’s beautiful down there,” said City Councilwoman Shannon Rice of the Milton Marina and adjoining property at the end of Quinn Street, where the bayou meets the Blackwater River. “I think something could be done and we could see a good return on investment.”
WEAR
Pensacola woman hospitalized following car accident in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 76-year-old woman was hospitalized Wednesday afternoon after getting into a car accident in Escambia County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 11 a.m. on State Road 292 - Sorrento Road and Bauer Road. According to Troopers, the 76-year-old woman was driving west...
Destin Log
After 2-year hiatus, 44th Destin Seafood Festival is 'bringing back the local vibe'
For the first time in three years, the 44th Destin Seafood Festival is returning to Destin harbor Oct. 7 to 9. The festival, which will stretch along the harbor front from HarborWalk Village to Heron Harbor, is free to the public. The festival is Friday, Oct. 7, from 4 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
