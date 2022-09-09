Read full article on original website
STRASBOURG, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Wednesday unveiled a series of proposals to curb the energy price spike that has rocked Europe in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, while stressing that the EU's solidarity with Kyiv would be "unshakeable."
Ukraine recaptured the city of Izium on Saturday, giving hope that the tide might finally be turning decisively against the Russian invaders. Not only are Russian forces in retreat, Vladimir Putin is facing increased criticism at home. There is even evidence of the Kremlin engaging in damage control to manage the domestic narrative.Still, we should not allow ourselves to be carried away by Ukraine’s recent success. Russia still has cards to play.In the build-up to the escalation in the south around the Ukrainian city of Kherson, Russia redeployed much of its forces to that region. In the process of doing...
As Ukraine sets its sights on freeing all its territory occupied by the invading forces, accounts of Russian torture have emerged in the liberated areas. A resident of Balakliya in the Kharkiv region called Artem recounted being held captive by Russians and tortured with electrocution. The region was liberated on 8 September after almost six months of occupation. Artem told BBC that he could hear screams of terror from other cells.
STRASBOURG, France, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The European Union will freeze funding for member states flouting democratic tenets and will step up its fight against corruption, the head of the bloc's executive told her annual policy speech to European lawmakers.
Some of the Russian forces driven out of Ukraine’s Kharkiv region have fled back across the border, although the elite tank regiment tasked to carry out the first strike against Nato and defend Moscow has stopped its retreat at Donetsk. The Kremlin’s main stronghold in north east Ukraine has fallen, the route to Donbas reclaimed by Volodymyr Zelensky’s troops. The Russian troops left in the eastern and southern front in Ukraine are battered, “degraded” in military parlance, and morale is low. The sweeping gains made by Ukrainian forces have led to more than 6,000 square kilometres (2,300 square miles) of...
At Disney’s D23 Expo, the latest superhero to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe was announced to widespread criticism. Sabra — an Israeli superhero by night, Mossad agent and Israeli police officer by day — is to join the Captain America franchise in a provocative move that has offended Palestinians and Arabs worldwide. She will be played by Shira Haas.Marvel has come under fire for dodging politics before, especially avoiding the polarized US political climate. Yet it looks very like they are getting political here. In the binary ‘good versus evil’ world of their action movies, Marvel surely knows how...
