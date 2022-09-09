ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos Lose Season Opener 41-19

FRAMINGHAM – The Keefe Technical girls cross-country team lost its season and home opener to Bay Path on Tuesday, September 13. The Broncos are now 0-1 under head coach Jeff Beling. Captain Grace Arena, a junior, finished second overall on the 2.7 mile course. Arena’s time was 23.02 minutes....
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Padilla & Nardizzi Score In Rams 3-1 Victory

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State men’s soccer team used two first half goals to take down the Suffolk University Rams 3-1 in non-conference play Tuesday afternoon in Framingham. Framingham State is now 2-2-1 this season. Suffolk University is now 3-2-1. HOW IT HAPPENED:. The Rams got on the...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Redhawks Defeat Framingham Flyers 4-0

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High School’s co-ed field hockey team hosted Bay State Conference rival Natick High on Wednesday afternoon at Phil Read Field. Despite hard efforts from the Flyers, Natick’s Redhawks managed to net 4 impressive goals to take the win 4-0. Brooke Spiegel proved to be...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Anna Maria Defeat Framingham State 3-0

PAXTON – The Framingham State women’s soccer team was defeated by Anna Maria in a weather shortened game Tuesday night in Paxton. Anna Maria won 3-0 in a 71-minute game. Anna Maria is now 3-2 overall. Framingham State is still seeking its first win and is 0-5. HOW...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Barbara Mary Jerome

FRAMINGHAM – On September 10, 2022 Barbara Mary Jerome of Framingham, a former 50-year resident of Holliston, passed away at Newton-Wellesley Hospital, after a brief period of declining health. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Mary (Sellarole) Elsasser. She was the beloved...
HOLLISTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Still Time To Register For Saturday’s 11th Annual Purple Passion 5K

FRAMINGHAM – Voices Against Violence (VAV), the South Middlesex Opportunity Council’s (SMOC) domestic violence agency and rape crisis center serving 14 communities in the greater Framingham and Marlborough areas of Metro West, will host an in-person and virtual edition of its 11th annual Purple Passion 5K Walk/Run fundraiser on Saturday, Sept 17, with opening ceremonies starting at 7:30 a.m.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Donald E. Hallisey, Army Veteran

FRAMINGHAM – Donald E. “Don” Hallisey died on August 24, 2022, after a long illness. A devoted husband, father, and papa, he leaves his wife Judi, daughter Melinda (Chris), and his two beloved grandsons. He also leaves his sister Maura, brother-in-law Philip, sister-in-law Carol, and many nieces,...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Paul John Mailhot, World War II Veteran

FRAMINGHAM – Paul John Mailhot of Louisville, Kentucky, formerly of Framingham, died at his home on September 6, 2022. He was born in Cranston, RI, August 27, 1925, son of Frederick and Gracia Prue Mailhot. He lived in Cranston, RI until 1943 when he entered the US Navy for...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Metrowest Women’s Fund Donates $71,000 To Support Single Mother Students at MassBay Community College

WELLESLEY – The Metrowest Women’s Fund has generously donated $71,000 to MassBay Community College to support students who are single mothers. These funds will provide financial assistance to these students for non-tuition-related emergencies they may encounter while pursuing their studies, including childcare expenses, housing costs, living expenses, and other basic needs.
WELLESLEY, MA
