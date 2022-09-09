Read full article on original website
Broncos Lose Season Opener 41-19
FRAMINGHAM – The Keefe Technical girls cross-country team lost its season and home opener to Bay Path on Tuesday, September 13. The Broncos are now 0-1 under head coach Jeff Beling. Captain Grace Arena, a junior, finished second overall on the 2.7 mile course. Arena’s time was 23.02 minutes....
Padilla & Nardizzi Score In Rams 3-1 Victory
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State men’s soccer team used two first half goals to take down the Suffolk University Rams 3-1 in non-conference play Tuesday afternoon in Framingham. Framingham State is now 2-2-1 this season. Suffolk University is now 3-2-1. HOW IT HAPPENED:. The Rams got on the...
Redhawks Defeat Framingham Flyers 4-0
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High School’s co-ed field hockey team hosted Bay State Conference rival Natick High on Wednesday afternoon at Phil Read Field. Despite hard efforts from the Flyers, Natick’s Redhawks managed to net 4 impressive goals to take the win 4-0. Brooke Spiegel proved to be...
PHOTOS: Warriors Defeat Flyers in Home Opener 2-0
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High girls soccer team had its home opener and first varsity game on the new Fuller Middle turf field on Tuesday afternoon. It was a scoreless 0-0 tie between Framingham High and Brookline High through the first half. Both goalies made great saves to keep...
Framingham Girls Cross-Country Team Drops Races To Brookline & Braintree
BROOKLINE – The Framingham High girls cross-country team travelled to Brookline’s Larz Anderson course on Wednesday and struggled on the “hard course.”. Freshman Sasha Lamakina finished the race third overall in 19.56 minutes. She was the first Framingham Flyer across the finish line. “Breaking up a perfect...
Anna Maria Defeat Framingham State 3-0
PAXTON – The Framingham State women’s soccer team was defeated by Anna Maria in a weather shortened game Tuesday night in Paxton. Anna Maria won 3-0 in a 71-minute game. Anna Maria is now 3-2 overall. Framingham State is still seeking its first win and is 0-5. HOW...
Keefe Tech Defeats Monty Tech
FRAMINGHAM – The Keefe Technical girls soccer team defeated Monty Tech 6-4 on the road today, September 12. Individual scoring was not available at the time of this posting.
Barbara Mary Jerome
FRAMINGHAM – On September 10, 2022 Barbara Mary Jerome of Framingham, a former 50-year resident of Holliston, passed away at Newton-Wellesley Hospital, after a brief period of declining health. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Mary (Sellarole) Elsasser. She was the beloved...
Framingham Announces ‘Hate Speech’ Incident With An Athletic Team
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High Principal Carolyn Banach announced a “hate speech incident” with an athletic team this evening, September 12. The athletic team was not named. It is unknown if it is a varsity, junior varsity or freshman team. The incident was not identified either, so unclear...
Still Time To Register For Saturday’s 11th Annual Purple Passion 5K
FRAMINGHAM – Voices Against Violence (VAV), the South Middlesex Opportunity Council’s (SMOC) domestic violence agency and rape crisis center serving 14 communities in the greater Framingham and Marlborough areas of Metro West, will host an in-person and virtual edition of its 11th annual Purple Passion 5K Walk/Run fundraiser on Saturday, Sept 17, with opening ceremonies starting at 7:30 a.m.
Boys & Girls Clubs of MetroWest Hosting Annual Gala & Auction October 20
FRAMINGHAM – The Annual Gala & Auction has been a signature event of the Boys & Girls Clubs of MetroWest for the past 16 years. After two years of hosting the event virtually, it is back and better than ever!. The goal is to raise critical funds for our...
Framingham Artist in the Running To Be The Face of Horror
FRAMINGHAM – A Framingham artist is looking to win the Face of Horror contest. Framingham artists Elizer Velez, known as EliTheArtGuy is running in 4th place in the contest, as of today, September 10. One horror enthusiast will win $13,000, a walk-on role in an independent film, a 2-night...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Tuesday, September 13, 2022
1 Rain is forecasted for today, which will help the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, mush of which is in a severe drought (D2) situation. 2. CITY OF FRAMINGHAM MEETINGS (remote on Zoom unless otherwise noted):. Framingham Council on Aging at 1:30 p.m. Framingham Welcoming Task Force at 6 p.m. Framingham City...
Ashland Screening Encanto For Outdoor Movie on Friday Night
ASHLAND – Ashland Business Association will be screening the Disney animated film Encanto at its outdoor movie night on Friday, September 16, at The Corner Spot. Movie starts at 7:30 p.m. More details below.
6 Fall Festivals Happening in Massachusetts the Entire Family Will Enjoy
(Photo by Charles Parker) (MASSACHUSETTS) The following festivals promise to be fun for the whole family- there's even an event for the furry members of the house! If you're looking for a way to celebrate fall then look no further- from haystacks to pumpkin carving and everything in between, these festivals will leave event attendees feeling spooky!
Donald E. Hallisey, Army Veteran
FRAMINGHAM – Donald E. “Don” Hallisey died on August 24, 2022, after a long illness. A devoted husband, father, and papa, he leaves his wife Judi, daughter Melinda (Chris), and his two beloved grandsons. He also leaves his sister Maura, brother-in-law Philip, sister-in-law Carol, and many nieces,...
Paul John Mailhot, World War II Veteran
FRAMINGHAM – Paul John Mailhot of Louisville, Kentucky, formerly of Framingham, died at his home on September 6, 2022. He was born in Cranston, RI, August 27, 1925, son of Frederick and Gracia Prue Mailhot. He lived in Cranston, RI until 1943 when he entered the US Navy for...
Jack’s Abby & United Way of Tr-Country Continue Their Strong Partnership in Pursuit of ‘Hoppiness; With Annual 5K
In full transparency, the following is a press release from the United Way of Tri-County. Framingham – Local runners and walkers can still register for the annual Jack’s Abby United. Way 5K, scheduled on Saturday, October 15. Jack’s Abby Craft Lagers Events Manager, Jordan Griffin said, “we’re so...
Framingham Police Arrest Natick Man For Stealing Golf Clubs
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Natick man on Monday night and charged him with stealing golf clubs. Police arrested at 6:14 p.m. on September 12, Wally Miller, 36, of 48 North Main Street of Natick at Gold Galaxy. Miller “was observed taking two golf clubs out of the...
Metrowest Women’s Fund Donates $71,000 To Support Single Mother Students at MassBay Community College
WELLESLEY – The Metrowest Women’s Fund has generously donated $71,000 to MassBay Community College to support students who are single mothers. These funds will provide financial assistance to these students for non-tuition-related emergencies they may encounter while pursuing their studies, including childcare expenses, housing costs, living expenses, and other basic needs.
