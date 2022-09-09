ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Fort Smith Brewing Company celebrates fifth anniversary

By Robert Medley, Fort Smith Times Record
 4 days ago
Fort Smith's only brewery is 5 years old.

Quentin Willard opened the brewery in 2017.

Off Fort Chaffee Boulevard, customers are greeted by big black letters branding the building “Fort Smith Brewing Co."

Saturday, Sept 10 will be a a day for an Oktoberfest to celebrate five years of the brewery.

Willard is ready for a crowd at noon.

Willard explained that Octoberfest starts in September.

He talked about his five years with a Fort Smith brewery. He opened in 2017 at 7500 Fort Chaffee Blvd.

Willard is originally from Van Buren, and he wants people to know what a real brewery is all about.

"You know it's a big feat to be a local five-year manufacturer in Fort Smith, Arkansas," Willard said. "It's the same season as Octoberfest in Germany so it's a great way to celebrate and enjoy that with everybody."

He said he thinks many people do not understand what a brewery is, a place where beer is produced on site and offered in a pub on a local, neighborhood and backyard level that can create a closer, healthier more vibrant community.

"One of the biggest hurdles is people really just don't understand beer in the sense that it can be made locally. It doesn't have to be mass-produced. It doesn't have to have lesser quality ingredients. We are doing it right here in Fort Smith."

He said mass-produced products there are "adjunct chemicals" used to cut costs for large quantities.

"It's just unnecessary. And we can make just as good, you know we make very fantastic beer here right in everybody's backyard," Willard said.

The history of breweries in Arkansas dates to the 19th century. The Joseph Knoble Brewery operated in Fort Smith at N 4th Street and E Street, 422 N. 3rd, from 1848 to 1881. The beer was kept cool in a vault with ice cut from the Arkansas River in winter. Doe's Eat Place is now in the historic building, an example of the early architecture of Fort Smith.

Prohibition shut down breweries into the early part of the 20th century. This stunted the growth and numbers of breweries, and led to more beer brewed in factories instead, Willard said.

In Fort Smith, Weidman's Old Fort Brewery opened in 1992 in the building at 422 N. 3rd and closed in 2002.

Daniel Weidman said he remembers when his father Bill Weidman bought the building that had been a museum before it became a brewery again. The rock used for the building is 6-feet thick. It was one of the first buildings in Fort Smith. He remembers the cellar where beer was kept cool.

"It's pretty amazing," Daniel Weidman said. "It's a fascinating building."

The brewery community

Local breweries create community, Willard said. Beer is brewed onsite and sold and enjoyed there too.

"It brings community together. It helps change the way people feel about their community. We've been very fortunate in the fact that we've been able to engage in a lot of change in our community because people are hanging out talking in the brewery, talking about things they would like to see in their community, and then lo and behold a few people with like minds get together and they make it happen."

Breweries are bringing jobs back to communities, he said. He said it has taken a struggle to establish a brewery in Fort Smith.

"The whole brewery-thing is not just creating an awesome product in your backyard that is better than anything you can buy at the store it is about community."

He said he has worked with other breweries to expand business.

"In five years we've done a lot but we've got a long way to go," he said.

He said he has a military background, and he discovered breweries in New England. He wants more people to understand what a brewery means.

"Up there they have enjoyed breweries for a long, long time. You can see the positive influence it has on communities and I wanted to bring some of that home and make sure our hometown has the same benefits as New England.

He said breweries can improve health, education. "That's my motivation for bringing this to Fort Smith, Arkansas," Willard said.

To go with the new Oktoberfest beer, the menu Saturday includes white German pizza "flammkuchen," brat balls, pretzel and beer cheese and more. Custom-branded Beer Steins will be $15, that is one liter of beer. Also, there are games such as Stein Hold and Das Boot Challenge. First place prize is $100 gift card and second place $50 gift card. The doors open at noon and the celebration continues until about 10 p.m.

He said he will continue to face the challenges ahead. There were hurdles from the start, such as zoning approval needed for the brewery to open.

"If we see more breweries pop up in this community we will see growth in education, growth in health, growth in economic wealth," Willard said.

"We understand how important the brewery is to the city and we are going to be here," Willard said.

Tents will be set up outside Saturday, weather permitting. The forecast showed sunny skies and temperatures in the 90s.

Also in the Fort Chaffee area Saturday are other events.

The Chaffee Crossing Farmers & Artisans Market

Chaffee Crossing Farmers & Artisans Market starts at 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, September 10 at 7300 Ellis Street.

The theme is “Rockin’ Good Time” featuring rock crawlers, hot rods, show cars, pickleball demonstrations, live music, food trucks, farm produce and 160 vendors.

The Chaffin Charmers will dance at 10 a.m. A Singing Bowls relaxation “class” will take place at 10:05 am. Anytime Fitness will host yoga 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., the pound class 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and a personal training class 11 a.m. to noon. Western Arkansas Pickleball Advocates will host demonstrations from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Tones will play on the Ellis St. Stage 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Mule Kick Reckoning will play from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Food trucks include: Poor Man’s Pizza, Ana’s Street Treats, Brew House BBQ & Catering, Dang Diggity Dogs Hot Dog Stand, and more.

ALMA, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Van Buren, AR
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Local
Arkansas Food & Drinks
Fort Smith, AR
Lifestyle
City
Fort Smith, AR
City
Fort Chaffee Unorganized Territory, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
