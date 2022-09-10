ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mocksville, NC

Statesville Record & Landmark

4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $439,900

THIS IS IT! This well maintained craftsman style home is ready and waiting for you! Located in the highly desirable community of Parkmont, you are only minutes from everything Mooresville and Lake Norman has to offer. This 4BR/2.5 Bath home is highlighted by an open floor plan w/ wood style flooring throughout the main living areas, SS Frigidaire Appliances in kitchen, granite countertops, sizable primary en-suite as well as an oversized private back yard that backs up to Cornelius Road Park! You are only steps away from disc golf, tennis, the dog park and amenities galore. Upstairs features 3 addt'l bedrooms and loft that provides plenty of layout options! Community offers a playground w/ sidewalks, street lights and tons of privacy- all conveniently tucked within Mooresville. Highly rated schools, restaurants, grocery store, fitness, & shops all within a few minutes drive. Come tour this wonderful home today and you will not be disappointed!
MOORESVILLE, NC
yadkinripple.com

Fires, gas leak keep Yadkinville FD busy

Yadkinville fire fighters work to douse a blaze in a grain dryer at Deep Creek Farms. Repairs in a vacant apartment lead to fire in Yadkinville. The Dollar Tree and Little Richard’s BBQ were evacuated Monday due to a gas leak. The Yadkinville Fire Department responded to a fire...
YADKINVILLE, NC
Mocksville, NC
Business
City
Mocksville, NC
Mocksville, NC
Real Estate
Statesville Record & Landmark

Master of the Mic to be held Friday in Downtown Statesville

The third annual Master of the Mic takes place Friday, from 5-8 p.m. at WAME 92.9 in Downtown Statesville. This “battle of the bands” style of competition between local musicians to earn the title Master of the Mic 2022 is a fundraiser for Pharos Parenting, supporting their efforts in child abuse prevention.
STATESVILLE, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

Check Out This Mega Mansion Now For Sale In Greensboro, North Carolina – Mike Swanson

This mega mansion styled after a French Chateau is now listed for sale in Greensboro, North Carolina. This home is 8,200 square feet in size and in the prestigious Irving Park Neighborhood. It’s located off N. Elm Street and near Cornwallis Drive and Wendover, so it is centrally located in Greensboro. The home has been recently remodeled and the rooms in it are incredibly spacious. We take a look at the home in this video.
GREENSBORO, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville. All of this week’s pets have been spayed or neutered and are looking for their forever homes. Fees for dogs are $80 unless noted. Cat adoptions are $65 unless noted. Come and meet them.
STATESVILLE, NC
ourstate.com

8 Stops On the Surry Sonker Trail

What’s a sonker? Ask bakers in and around Mount Airy, and you’ll get a thousand different answers. The 200-year-old Scotch-Irish tradition — deeper than a pie and juicier than a cobbler — was typically served in a rectangular baking dish and was a dessert large enough to feed a big family or farmhands who’d spent the day working in the fields. Each family’s recipe is different.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Five-generation family farm attracting thousands of visitors

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Carrigan Farms has been family-owned since 1902, lasting five generations, and bringing smiles to thousands. Carrigan Farms offers strawberry, apple and pumpkin picking during their respective seasons. The farm has been around since 1902, lasting five generations. The farm sees thousands of customers annually, through all...
MOORESVILLE, NC
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Statesville Record & Landmark

More than 70 artists to be showcased in Downtown Statesville for Art Crawl

The 2022 Fall Art Crawl will take place Friday from 5:30–8:30 p.m. The Art Crawl will showcase more than 70 artists in 39 different galleries, shops and businesses scattered throughout downtown Statesville. This free event welcomes everyone to come downtown and stroll through the shops, meet the artists and...
STATESVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Possible fire at glass manufacturer in Davidson Co.

DAVIDSON, N.C. — Fire crews are responding to a possible fire at a glass manufacturer in Davidson County. Fire agencies arrived on seen earlier Wednesday morning. The business called Owens Illinois Glass Co. is located on Old U.S. Highway 52. WXII 12 is working to find out more details...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Statesville Women's Club donates items to Red Cart Project

The General Federation of Women’s Club of North Carolina (GFWC of NC) Statesville Woman’s Club recently held its September meeting with guest speaker Maura Ciasulli, N.B. Mills Elementary School guidance counselor. She gave statistics showing how much the school has improved in several areas of growth. She also mentioned there have been less discipline issues. She presented several ways in which the club could help the students.
STATESVILLE, NC
Elkin Tribune

Pedestrian killed on U.S. 601

An Elkin man was struck by a car and killed Sunday night while walking on U.S. 601 (Rockford Street) just outside Mount Airy, according to a N.C. Highway Patrol spokesman. The victim was identified as Michael Jason Cummings, 43, who was hit in the northbound portion of the four-lane highway in the vicinity of the Scenic Chevrolet-Buick-GMC dealership.
ELKIN, NC
WXII 12

Carolina Classic Fair coming to Winston-Salem this fall

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Carolina Classic Fair is coming to Winston-Salem this fall. This year, the fair will be held from Sept. 30 to Oct. 9. at 2825 University Pkwy, Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Fair hours will be Sunday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday from...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Statesville PFLAG's Pride event "a labor of love"

Statesville is set to host its Pride Parade and Festival on Sept. 24, and local Parents, Families, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays founder Gina DeLong said that PFLAG hopes to put its own stamp on the celebration and build off last year’s Pride march in June 2021. “It...
STATESVILLE, NC

