FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“A Gift for All Ages” wins “Best of Fest” at Statesville’s Full Bloom Film FestivalKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Vitality Bowls Superfood Cafe opens 2nd Triad location in ClemmonsThe Planking TravelerClemmons, NC
Aggie-Eagle is back on Labor Day weekendThe Triangle TribuneWinston-salem, NC
The Salisbury billionaire who pledged to give away his fortune has diedAsh JurbergSalisbury, NC
My review of driving for DoorDash in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Related
Statesville Record & Landmark
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Statesville.
Statesville Record & Landmark
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $439,900
THIS IS IT! This well maintained craftsman style home is ready and waiting for you! Located in the highly desirable community of Parkmont, you are only minutes from everything Mooresville and Lake Norman has to offer. This 4BR/2.5 Bath home is highlighted by an open floor plan w/ wood style flooring throughout the main living areas, SS Frigidaire Appliances in kitchen, granite countertops, sizable primary en-suite as well as an oversized private back yard that backs up to Cornelius Road Park! You are only steps away from disc golf, tennis, the dog park and amenities galore. Upstairs features 3 addt'l bedrooms and loft that provides plenty of layout options! Community offers a playground w/ sidewalks, street lights and tons of privacy- all conveniently tucked within Mooresville. Highly rated schools, restaurants, grocery store, fitness, & shops all within a few minutes drive. Come tour this wonderful home today and you will not be disappointed!
WBTV
Development projects continue in Kannapolis, including at site of old ballpark
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - With more than 20 million square feet of developments under construction or proposed in Rowan County, hard hats will be part of many wardrobes in the coming years. Much of that construction is now underway in Kannapolis. At the Lakeshore Corporate Park, the former site of...
yadkinripple.com
Fires, gas leak keep Yadkinville FD busy
Yadkinville fire fighters work to douse a blaze in a grain dryer at Deep Creek Farms. Repairs in a vacant apartment lead to fire in Yadkinville. The Dollar Tree and Little Richard’s BBQ were evacuated Monday due to a gas leak. The Yadkinville Fire Department responded to a fire...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Statesville Record & Landmark
Master of the Mic to be held Friday in Downtown Statesville
The third annual Master of the Mic takes place Friday, from 5-8 p.m. at WAME 92.9 in Downtown Statesville. This “battle of the bands” style of competition between local musicians to earn the title Master of the Mic 2022 is a fundraiser for Pharos Parenting, supporting their efforts in child abuse prevention.
wallstreetwindow.com
Check Out This Mega Mansion Now For Sale In Greensboro, North Carolina – Mike Swanson
This mega mansion styled after a French Chateau is now listed for sale in Greensboro, North Carolina. This home is 8,200 square feet in size and in the prestigious Irving Park Neighborhood. It’s located off N. Elm Street and near Cornwallis Drive and Wendover, so it is centrally located in Greensboro. The home has been recently remodeled and the rooms in it are incredibly spacious. We take a look at the home in this video.
Statesville Record & Landmark
PHOTOS: Pets of the Week
Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville. All of this week’s pets have been spayed or neutered and are looking for their forever homes. Fees for dogs are $80 unless noted. Cat adoptions are $65 unless noted. Come and meet them.
ourstate.com
8 Stops On the Surry Sonker Trail
What’s a sonker? Ask bakers in and around Mount Airy, and you’ll get a thousand different answers. The 200-year-old Scotch-Irish tradition — deeper than a pie and juicier than a cobbler — was typically served in a rectangular baking dish and was a dessert large enough to feed a big family or farmhands who’d spent the day working in the fields. Each family’s recipe is different.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Five-generation family farm attracting thousands of visitors
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Carrigan Farms has been family-owned since 1902, lasting five generations, and bringing smiles to thousands. Carrigan Farms offers strawberry, apple and pumpkin picking during their respective seasons. The farm has been around since 1902, lasting five generations. The farm sees thousands of customers annually, through all...
North Carolina ‘nuisance’ home receives final judgment; could be confiscated
The home is located on the 500 block of Oak Street Southwest near Hibriten Drive Southwest.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Sheriff: Statesville man fraudulently refunded lottery ticket sales, pocketed cash
An employee of a local convenience store was charged with pocketing fraudulent refunds from lottery ticket sales. Wesley James Fulk of Birchwood Road, Statesville, was charged with 12 counts of larceny by employee. A magistrate set bond at $3,000. Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said Fulk was...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for September 15
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (6) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Statesville Record & Landmark
More than 70 artists to be showcased in Downtown Statesville for Art Crawl
The 2022 Fall Art Crawl will take place Friday from 5:30–8:30 p.m. The Art Crawl will showcase more than 70 artists in 39 different galleries, shops and businesses scattered throughout downtown Statesville. This free event welcomes everyone to come downtown and stroll through the shops, meet the artists and...
WXII 12
Possible fire at glass manufacturer in Davidson Co.
DAVIDSON, N.C. — Fire crews are responding to a possible fire at a glass manufacturer in Davidson County. Fire agencies arrived on seen earlier Wednesday morning. The business called Owens Illinois Glass Co. is located on Old U.S. Highway 52. WXII 12 is working to find out more details...
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: Iredell Memorial adjusting to being lone full-service hospital in Statesville
The morning of July 19 was already planned to be a busy one at Iredell Memorial Hospital. Representatives from the state were already on campus to complete reviews of the hospital’s skilled nursing facility and acute care center, so it was all hands on deck to make sure those went off without a hitch.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Women's Club donates items to Red Cart Project
The General Federation of Women’s Club of North Carolina (GFWC of NC) Statesville Woman’s Club recently held its September meeting with guest speaker Maura Ciasulli, N.B. Mills Elementary School guidance counselor. She gave statistics showing how much the school has improved in several areas of growth. She also mentioned there have been less discipline issues. She presented several ways in which the club could help the students.
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in North Carolina
There are tons of ways to enjoy North Carolina in the Fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Tar Heel offers an abundance of options for all ages.
Elkin Tribune
Pedestrian killed on U.S. 601
An Elkin man was struck by a car and killed Sunday night while walking on U.S. 601 (Rockford Street) just outside Mount Airy, according to a N.C. Highway Patrol spokesman. The victim was identified as Michael Jason Cummings, 43, who was hit in the northbound portion of the four-lane highway in the vicinity of the Scenic Chevrolet-Buick-GMC dealership.
WXII 12
Carolina Classic Fair coming to Winston-Salem this fall
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Carolina Classic Fair is coming to Winston-Salem this fall. This year, the fair will be held from Sept. 30 to Oct. 9. at 2825 University Pkwy, Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Fair hours will be Sunday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday from...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville PFLAG's Pride event "a labor of love"
Statesville is set to host its Pride Parade and Festival on Sept. 24, and local Parents, Families, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays founder Gina DeLong said that PFLAG hopes to put its own stamp on the celebration and build off last year’s Pride march in June 2021. “It...
