Grocer Smart & Final has leased a store once occupied by another supermarket in South San Jose. The supermarket chain, based in Commerce, has leased a 39,000-square-foot space at the Downer Square shopping center at 430 Blossom Hill Road, the San Jose Mercury News reported. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Smart & Final will occupy a space that once hosted Lucky, a subsidiary of Modesto-based Save Mart Supermarkets.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO