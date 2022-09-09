Read full article on original website
Related
therealdeal.com
Smart & Final to anchor shopping center in South San Jose
Grocer Smart & Final has leased a store once occupied by another supermarket in South San Jose. The supermarket chain, based in Commerce, has leased a 39,000-square-foot space at the Downer Square shopping center at 430 Blossom Hill Road, the San Jose Mercury News reported. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Smart & Final will occupy a space that once hosted Lucky, a subsidiary of Modesto-based Save Mart Supermarkets.
therealdeal.com
81 apartments to replace retail building in South San Jose
A San Diego developer aims to replace a 70-year-old commercial building with a seven-story apartment complex in South San Jose. Affirmed Housing Group has filed plans to construct an 81-unit apartment building at 4850 Harwood Road, SFYimby reported. The mid-century storefronts would be demolished. Preliminary review permits seek approval for...
Comments / 0