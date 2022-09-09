Read full article on original website
James Jay Smith, 64, Mountain Home (Kirby)
James Jay Smith, 64, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. He was born on November 30, 1957, in Chicago, Illinois, to Robert Smith and Bettie Hoover. He was a boilermaker and worked across the country for several years before making Mountain Home his permanent residence. Jay never met a stranger and especially loved being with his friends, sharing stories, hunting, fishing, and riding his motorcycle. He loved spending time with his grandson, Trenton.
Celebration of Life Luncheon!
KTLO, Classic Hits/101.7 & The Boot/99.7 salute our Profile of the Day for Tuesday, September 13, 2022. …The only not-for-profit organization of this type in the area…. >You are invited to the Celebration of Life Luncheon and Butterfly Release!. >Event to be held Thursday, September 22, 2022 11:30 until 1:00...
Tuesday tennis schedule includes MHHS hosting Russellville
Tuesday’s high school tennis schedule includes the first of three straight home outings for Mountain Home. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will welcome Russellville to the Mountain Home Athletic Club on Coley Drive. The start time is set for 3:30. Elsewhere, Mountain View and Bergman face Haas Hall-Fayetteville at...
Norfork father, daughter win world grand championships at fox trotting event
The Missouri Fox Trotting Horse Breeding Association recently held its World Show and Celebration in Ava, and a father and daughter from Norfork were among the big winners. Kaylynn Chapman was crowned the world grand champion in the ranch sorting open division, and Ty Chapman ended up with the same title in the ranch sorting open amateur division.
Mountain Home 8th, 7th grade volleyball splits at West Plains
The Mountain Home 8th and 7th grade volleyball teams split their matches at West Plains Tuesday evening. The 8th grade team lost by scores of 25-21, 20-25 and 6-15 to fall to 2-2 on the season. For Mountain Home, Aleigh Lucas had four kills, Maddie Simmons finished with eight digs,...
MH makeup outing included on Monday tennis schedule
Monday’s tennis schedule includes a makeup outing for Mountain Home. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will be in Russellville for a tri-match with Alma and Greenwood. The start time is at 3:30. Also on the tennis schedule, Bergman and Harrison will square off at Harrison Country Club.
Call Chris Nosari today!
Business of the Day – Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Are you 62 and above? High gas and food prices have you worried?. A reverse mortgage might be the right answer for you!. Let 27 years of experience work for you! In Mountain Home, Harrison and West Plains!. Use your...
Taste of the Twin Lakes set for Tuesday night, raising money for Serenity Inc.
The annual Taste of the Twin Lakes fundraiser for Serenity Inc. in Mountain Home is set for Tuesday night at the Baxter County Fairgrounds. The event features area restaurants and food trucks preparing food for ticket holders to sample as they compete for awards. Jenny Crownover is a board member...
Monday golf schedule includes MH season finale at Bella Vista
Monday’s golf schedule includes Mountain Home’s last outing of the regular season. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will be at Bella Vista Country Club for the first day of the AR First Tee Confidence Classic. Tee time is set for 8. Elsewhere, Cotter, Flippin, Yellville-Summit and Salem will...
Apartment complex buyers say seller misled them as to conditions of buildings
A lawsuit claiming the buyers of a Mountain Home Apartment complex were misled by the seller as to the extensive presence of mold and water damage in some of the buildings is working its way through the legal system. Christopher and Jeannie Fort of Pocahontas filed the lawsuit October 2,...
MHHS volleyball gets win over Van Buren at home
The Mountain Home High School volleyball team improved to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the 5A West conference with a 3-1 win at home over Van Buren Tuesday evening. Mountain Home won by scores of 25-27, 25-21, 25-18 and 25-12. For the Lady Bombers, Carson Schmitz had 14 kills, five...
MHJH volleyball wins 1 of 3 matches at Marion
The Mountain Home Junior High volleyball teams lost two of three matches at Marion Monday evening. The lone win came in the junior high varsity match. The Junior Lady Bombers improve to 5-4 overall and 2-0 in conference play after winning by scores of 25-19, 12-25 and 15-8. For Mountain...
61st annual Hootin an Hollarin Festival this weekend in Gainesville
This weekend the 61st annual Hootin an Hollarin Festival will take place on the Gainesville Square. The festival will feature bluegrass, country and gospel music as well as contests of all kinds. Throughout the weekend, visitors can shop a multitude of craft vendors as well as old-time craft demonstrations taking...
Couple arrested after man cuts off his own leg in front of daughter, woman leaves child at home
A Boone County couple is in legal trouble after the husband reportedly cut his own leg off in front of his daughter, and the wife went to a friend’s residence but left the daughter at home. Forty-eight-year-old Shannon Cox and 30-year-old Sandy Cox are both charged with a felony count of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.
Emergency personnel work accident north of Midway
Motorists traveling on Arkansas Highway 5 north of Midway will want to use caution. According to a Baxter County 911 dispatch spokesperson, emergency personnel are working at the scene of an accident in the area of Highway 5 and County Road 793, near Owen Creek Mobile Home Park. We’ll have more details as they become available.
MH Planning Commission tables controversial proposal for homeless community
With standing room only, the Mountain Home Planning Commission met Monday for a discussion about a gated tiny home community, Eden Village, but in the end, tabled the proposal so the presenters can gather more information and look at alternate sites. Eden Village is a proposed project that would assist...
Mental exam delays rape trial of Gassville man
The trial of a Gassville man facing three counts of rape has been delayed. Thirty-seven-year-old Bradley Thomas Uren was scheduled to go on trial next week, but his attorney filed motions to have his client mentally evaluated. The attorney, Anthony Pirani, Jr., of Fayetteville, asked the court to approve examinations...
Vexus Boats grant on agenda for Marion County Quorum Court
The Marion County Quorum Court will meet Tuesday evening at 6. Ordinance discussions include premium pay for employees and elected officials, appropriation to fire departments, body bag appropriation for the coroner, E-911 equipment purchase and election commission hourly rate. They will also discuss a grant for Vexus Boats, E-911 hourly...
Izard Co. break-ins lead to felony charges for four individuals
A series of break-ins has resulted in felony charges for four individuals.Twenty-four-year-old Alicia Poteete, 19-year-old Zachary Clair, 20-year-old Caleb Bridgewater and 41-year-old Shawnna Lynn Wade, all of Horseshoe Bend, were identified as suspects in a theft occurring at a residence located on McNarin Road in Izard County. Investigators also determined...
Minor earthquake in eastern Izard County
A minor earthquake has been reported in eastern Izard County. The United States Geological Survey says the magnitude 2.2 quake was recorded 2.6 miles southeast of Franklin Sunday morning at 4:40. The location is also 38.2 miles east-southeast of Mountain Home and 40.6 miles south of West Plains. Experts say...
