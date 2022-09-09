James Jay Smith, 64, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. He was born on November 30, 1957, in Chicago, Illinois, to Robert Smith and Bettie Hoover. He was a boilermaker and worked across the country for several years before making Mountain Home his permanent residence. Jay never met a stranger and especially loved being with his friends, sharing stories, hunting, fishing, and riding his motorcycle. He loved spending time with his grandson, Trenton.

