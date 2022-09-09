ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Munster, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hometownnewsnow.com

Charges for Punching Officer in Face

(Michigan City, IN) - Charges have been filed in connection with a Michigan City Police officer being punched in the face during a foot chase of the suspect. Marcus Butler, 37, is charged with level 6 felony battery to a law enforcement officer and two misdemeanor counts. According to court...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Munster, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Munster, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Charges in Stabbing Outside Church

(Michigan City, IN) - Charges have been filed in connection with a Michigan City stabbing over the weekend. Tylor Snyder, 28, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness. Snyder is accused of stabbing Javier Mendoza in the stomach, back and...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Smash And Grab#Radiance Salon
fox32chicago.com

Man, 57, shot on Gresham sidewalk

CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized Tuesday morning in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 57-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 1:13 a.m. in the 7600 block of South Racine Avenue when someone started shooting, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the torso...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Food delivery driver shot on West Side

CHICAGO — A food delivery driver was shot Tuesday afternoon on the West Side. At around 1:20 p.m., police responded to the 3800 block of Lexington on the report of a shooting. A 19-year-old man was sustained a gunshot wound to the arm while sitting inside a vehicle, police...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

18-year-old man fatally shot in North Chicago

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. - An 18-year-old man is dead following a shooting Monday night in suburban North Chicago. Officers responding to a call of shots fired around 10:45 p.m. located a seriously injured man with a gunshot wound in the 2600 block of Spruce Drive, according to North Chicago police.
NORTH CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Police: Woman Arrested After Trying to Place Officer in Headlock

A 30-year old Joliet woman was arrested Friday afternoon after allegedly trying to place a Joliet Police officer in a headlock during an argument. It was just before 3:15 pm that officers were called to an apartment in the 300 block of Bluff Street for an unwanted person. Joliet Police learned that Janquishlan Aguirre was inside the apartment of a male tenant and was refusing to leave. Aguirre has her own apartment in the same building and is the girlfriend of the tenant who had called police.
JOLIET, IL
fox32chicago.com

Police recover gun from man smoking at CTA Red Line station

CHICAGO - A man who was smoking on CTA property has been charged after police found a gun on him Monday in the Chatham neighborhood. Joshua Nelson, 36, is accused of smoking on CTA property near the 79th Street Red Line station. When officers approached him, they discovered he was in possession of a gun, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
iheart.com

Homewood Police Release Photos in Murder

Homewood police Monday released photos of the killer and getaway car used in connection with the killing of a man at a bank ATM. The victim, 35-year old Justin Hendrix, was gunned down outside a Wells Fargo branch on West Valley Ave. on Sunday. The brazen killing was committed in the middle of the day, directly across the street from police headquarters. The killer may be traveling in a black 2013 Volvo SUV. Anyone with information is urged to contact Homewood police.
HOMEWOOD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 32, shot in Chatham

CHICAGO - A man was shot on a sidewalk in the Chatham neighborhood Sunday night on Chicago's South Side. The 32-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 11:16 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Wentworth Avenue when a gunman walked up and start shooting, police said. The man suffered...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy