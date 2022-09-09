Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Political Leaders in Chicago don’t Talk to Each Other About a Shared Problem with MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Now is the time to spot monarch butterflies on their 3,000-mile migration through ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Federal jury convicts R. Kelly on several child pornography chargesMargaret MinnicksChicago, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Secret menu exposed: Chipotle nixed the $3 TikTok-famous burrito hackJennifer GeerChicago, IL
fox32chicago.com
Police looking for teens believed to have stolen 10 puppies from Hammond pet store
HAMMOND, Ind. - Police are hoping to locate two teenagers believed to have stolen 10 puppies from a pet store late Sunday night in Hammond, Indiana. Officers were called to the Hug-A-Pup pet store, located at 6921 Calumet Ave., for a report of 10 stolen puppies, Hammond police said. Surveillance...
Security detail for Harvey mayor opens fire while responding to armed robbery on North Side
CHICAGO - A south suburban mayor was caught in a shooting Wednesday afternoon outside an Apple store in Lincoln Park on the North Side. Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark was leaving the Apple store, located at 801 W. North Ave., around 2 p.m. when his security detail witnessed an attempted robbery and shot at the offenders, a source told FOX 32 News.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police issue warning after CTA passenger asked to buy cigarette, then robbed at gunpoint
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man suspected of a robbing another man on a CTA Red Line station platform. On Sept. 11, around 10:45 p.m., police say an armed robbery occurred in the 500 block of North State Street in the Loop. According...
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges for Punching Officer in Face
(Michigan City, IN) - Charges have been filed in connection with a Michigan City Police officer being punched in the face during a foot chase of the suspect. Marcus Butler, 37, is charged with level 6 felony battery to a law enforcement officer and two misdemeanor counts. According to court...
CPD searching for man posing as police officer with badge and gun on South Side
Chicago police are searching for a man who's fronting as a member of the CPD. Police said the man has been seen in uniform with a badge and gun.
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Stabbing Outside Church
(Michigan City, IN) - Charges have been filed in connection with a Michigan City stabbing over the weekend. Tylor Snyder, 28, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness. Snyder is accused of stabbing Javier Mendoza in the stomach, back and...
Suburban mayor shot at by off-duty police officer in Chicago: sources
CHICAGO - A suburban mayor was shot at by an off-duty suburban police officer in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, sources tell FOX 32. The incident took place around 2 p.m. in the 750 block West North Avenue. According to sources, a member of the mayor's security detail returned...
Man offers woman $150 for 5-year-old daughter, then grabs girl by the hair, police say
Chicago police charged a man with offering a woman $150 for her 5-year-old daughter, then grabbing the girl by the hair before letting go and running away on Chicago’s Northwest Side. It happened on the 5100 block of West Fullerton Avenue.
Harvey mayor caught in firefight on North Side as his security opens fire on possible robbers
Someone in Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark’s security detail opened fire while responding to a possible robbery in Old Town Wednesday afternoon, but it was unclear whether anyone was hit. The Chicago Fire Department said no ambulance was called.
Chicago man charged with fatal stabbing said victim 'might still be alive' if he hadn't struggled: prosecutors
CHICAGO - A Chicago man allegedly admitted to participating in the stabbing death of a 41-year-old man who was on his way home from work in the Loop last week. Anthony Rawls Jr., 28, faces two felony counts of murder and one felony count of armed robbery. According to Chicago...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 57, shot on Gresham sidewalk
CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized Tuesday morning in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 57-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 1:13 a.m. in the 7600 block of South Racine Avenue when someone started shooting, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the torso...
Food delivery driver shot on West Side
CHICAGO — A food delivery driver was shot Tuesday afternoon on the West Side. At around 1:20 p.m., police responded to the 3800 block of Lexington on the report of a shooting. A 19-year-old man was sustained a gunshot wound to the arm while sitting inside a vehicle, police...
fox32chicago.com
18-year-old man fatally shot in North Chicago
NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. - An 18-year-old man is dead following a shooting Monday night in suburban North Chicago. Officers responding to a call of shots fired around 10:45 p.m. located a seriously injured man with a gunshot wound in the 2600 block of Spruce Drive, according to North Chicago police.
wjol.com
Joliet Police: Woman Arrested After Trying to Place Officer in Headlock
A 30-year old Joliet woman was arrested Friday afternoon after allegedly trying to place a Joliet Police officer in a headlock during an argument. It was just before 3:15 pm that officers were called to an apartment in the 300 block of Bluff Street for an unwanted person. Joliet Police learned that Janquishlan Aguirre was inside the apartment of a male tenant and was refusing to leave. Aguirre has her own apartment in the same building and is the girlfriend of the tenant who had called police.
fox32chicago.com
Police recover gun from man smoking at CTA Red Line station
CHICAGO - A man who was smoking on CTA property has been charged after police found a gun on him Monday in the Chatham neighborhood. Joshua Nelson, 36, is accused of smoking on CTA property near the 79th Street Red Line station. When officers approached him, they discovered he was in possession of a gun, police said.
Man killed in Chatham hit-and-run crash: Chicago police
Chicago police said a 59-year-old is dead after a fatal hit-and-run crash on Chicago's South Side Monday night.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago man charged with kidnapping attempt after his ex recognizes him on TV news, prosecutors say
A man is facing attempted kidnapping charges after his ex-girlfriend recognized him in surveillance footage of the crime that Chicago police released to the public last week, officials said Monday. At around noon last Thursday, September 8, a woman and her 5-year-old daughter were walking home from running errands in...
iheart.com
Homewood Police Release Photos in Murder
Homewood police Monday released photos of the killer and getaway car used in connection with the killing of a man at a bank ATM. The victim, 35-year old Justin Hendrix, was gunned down outside a Wells Fargo branch on West Valley Ave. on Sunday. The brazen killing was committed in the middle of the day, directly across the street from police headquarters. The killer may be traveling in a black 2013 Volvo SUV. Anyone with information is urged to contact Homewood police.
fox32chicago.com
'It's another tragic incident': 9 shot, 2 fatally at Washington Park on South Side
CHICAGO - Two people were killed, and seven others were wounded after gunfire rang out Tuesday night at a park on Chicago's South Side. The shooting occurred at 5531 South King Drive around 7:46 p.m. in Washington Park, Deputy Chief Fred Melean said during a news conference at the nearby University of Chicago Medical Center.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 32, shot in Chatham
CHICAGO - A man was shot on a sidewalk in the Chatham neighborhood Sunday night on Chicago's South Side. The 32-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 11:16 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Wentworth Avenue when a gunman walked up and start shooting, police said. The man suffered...
