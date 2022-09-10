Read full article on original website
The Windows Club
Network Printer Installation Wizard, Unable to install printer, Access is denied
If you get Unable to install printer, Access is denied error while trying to install a new printer through the Network Printer Installation Wizard, then this post may help resolve the issue. A few Windows users have reported this issue while adding a Network Printer through an existing port and driver in Print Management. A few others have experienced the error while installing the printer without administrator rights.
The Windows Club
Set time zone automatically greyed out in Windows 11
There are a lot of apps and websites that can not be accessed without setting the correct time zone. Windows is well aware of this perk and has included an option to set the time zone automatically. However, according to some reports, the Set time zone automatically is greyed out on some Windows 11 and Windows 10 computers. In this post, we will talk about solutions for this error.
The Windows Club
How to set a Custom Theme in Windows Terminal
In this post, we will show you how to set a custom theme in Windows Terminal app on a Windows 11/10 computer. This is a new feature of Windows Terminal that helps to create multiple custom themes and then you can apply any of those themes with a few mouse clicks. In the custom theme, you can set the tab background color or color for the focused tab, color for the tab row of the active window, unfocused tabs (or background tabs), and color for the tab row for the background window. You can see the same in the screenshot added below.
The Windows Club
Multiple Recovery Partitions in Windows 11
When you open the Disk Management app, you may find multiple Recovery Partitions. You may wonder why are there multiple Recovery Partitions? Can I remove or merge the Recovery Partitions in Windows 11/10?. Disk Management is a utility in Windows 11 that lets you manage your hard disk(s). You can...
The Windows Club
Cannot rename Folders in Windows 11/10
Some users are having trouble when trying to rename a folder on a Windows computer. Sometimes, the context menu doesn’t allow users to rename the folder, whereas, sometimes, the user is faced with error messages. In this article, we are going to see what should be done if you cannot rename folders in Windows 11/10.
The Windows Club
Unable to install drivers on Windows 11/10
If you cannot install drivers on Windows 11/10, then you are at the right place. This post will give you some of the best solutions to resolve your issue. Before we go ahead, the first thing you need to check is whether the driver has a compatibility issue or not. You can quickly check the OEM website with its driver version and compatibility. Suppose you find the drive has a compatibility issue. You can fix it using several methods, like uninstalling the driver or changing the compatibility mode settings.
The Windows Club
How to delete Dashlane data and account
If you do not want to use Dashlane anymore, you can delete Dashlane data and account using this tutorial. No matter whether you have saved one or one hundred passwords and notes, you can delete all of them and cancel your account easily – Free and Paid, both account holders can follow the same guide to get the job done.
The Windows Club
How to view Dropbox File, Activity, or Event logs
If you often share files via Dropbox and allow other people to view and edit your files, maintaining the log could be a hustle. That is why you can follow this guide to view Dropbox file, activity, or event logs so that you can check when and who accessed a file.
The Windows Club
How to use Ink to Shape in Word, PowerPoint, Excel
Microsoft is known to update its Microsoft Office products with new features frequently. As artificial intelligence takes over, Microsoft 365 products have grown smarter. Now, you can convert hand sketched shapes into perfect ones. The procedure to use the Ink to Shape feature in Microsoft Office has been explained in this article.
electrek.co
Meet the new off-road camper that acts as its own microgrid and can charge your EV
Finally, electric camping has arrived. For those who want to get in touch with nature but worry about charging availability, Campworks has the solution for you. The redesigned Campworks NS-1 is like nothing you’ve seen before. The solar-powered camper (caravan) can store energy and use it to power your EV, or any other electrical device for that matter, while the interior is adaptable for every situation.
The Windows Club
Windows stuck in Dark Mode; How to get out of it?
If Windows is stuck in Dark mode, follow these suggestions to get out of it. Here we have elaborated on some common reasons why your Windows 11/10 PC might be stuck in Dark mode. You need to follow all these solutions according to the cause. Windows stuck in Dark Mode.
The Windows Club
VPN causes computer to crash or freeze
If your VPN is causing your computer to crash or freeze, then this post will help fix the issue. It’s frustrating to have the PC crash or freeze when you’re in the middle of something important. A VPN may cause Windows to crash due to several reasons. An improperly configured VPN, a buggy VPN client, traffic overload, poor internet connection, and a faulty driver can all trigger a VPN to crash or freeze Windows.
The Windows Club
How to add a Hyperlink to a JPEG image in Photoshop
Want to create a Clickable Web Link on a JPG? Photoshop is a versatile graphic editing software from Adobe. Photoshop can be used to do a lot of work outside traditional graphic jobs. You may be creating a website and you want to add photos that will have links in them. Photoshop can be used to add a hyperlink to JPEG images. When you add a hyperlink to an image using Photoshop, Photoshop also provides the HTML code so that the image can be embedded into your website.
electrek.co
Tesla’s first Supercharger V4 station with Megapack and solar gives a glimpse at the future
Tesla’s first known Supercharger V4 station is coming to Arizona, and the plans include a Megapack and solar array – giving us a glimpse at the future of charging. A few months ago, we reported on Tesla’s Supercharger V4 design being revealed in the plans for a new station. Tesla is believed to be ramping up production of the new charger in order to start deployment across the US soon. The new charger is expected to feature a potential for a higher charge rate (which is currently capped at 250 kW for the Supercharger V3) and a solution to allow CCS charging for non-Tesla electric vehicles.
Making Money From Home Is Simpler Than You Think — 5 Ways to Do It
Whether you’re looking to supplement the income you earn from your nine-to-five job or you’re a stay-at-home parent who's in need of some extra cash, there are a few ways you can make money from home. And the best part is, rarely will you be required to step foot outside of your home in order to get paid.
The Windows Club
OpenGL Error: 1282 (Invalid Operation) in Minecraft
OpenGL Error: 1282 (Invalid Operation) is a common Minecraft error. This error is especially prevalent in the Minecraft version with Mods installed. The error message spams itself in your chat and sometimes even turns your screen black. According to Minecraft gamers, this issue is frustrating and needs a remedy quickly. That is why, in this post, we will discuss this issue and see what you need to do if you see OpenGL Error: 1282 (Invalid Operation) in Minecraft.
The Windows Club
PC either doesn’t sleep on its own or shuts down after manually going to sleep
When a PC has an idle time out, it will go to sleep after some time and then wake up when there is a keyboard press or a mouse movement. However, if your PC either doesn’t sleep on its own or shuts down after manually going to sleep, this post will help you fix the problem. One of the users reported that his PC used to wake up automatically from sleep after some time doesn’t turn on when a USB device wakes up, and worse, the power button doesn’t wake up the PC. He had to force shut down the PC and then turn it on again. Sometimes the PC won’t go to sleep at all.
electrek.co
This US-made 2,500W electric bicycle motor claims the highest power-to-weight ratio in the world
Colorado-based electric bicycle company Optibike has a new high-power electric motor that it says can best any other e-bike motor in its weight class. The motor is called the Optibike Powerstorm MBB, or Motorized Bottom Bracket. Like many other mid-drive motors, it is mounted in the location of a typical...
Narcity
6 Remote Jobs Hiring In BC That Pay Over $100K & You Can Work From Bed
There are a bunch of remote jobs hiring in B.C. right now that will let you work from the comfort of your own bed. Not only do these gigs allow remote work, but they also pay whopping annual salaries over $100,000. So if you've been searching high and low for...
I’m an Amazon seller – my thrift store side hustle earned me $30,000 in the last month
YOU can make thousands a month just by reselling thrift store items on Amazon. TikToker Raikenprofit_official said he was able to sell $30,000 worth of items on Amazon over the past month all by putting thrift store finds up for sale. Stephen Raiken, who goes by Raikenprofit_official on TikTok, revealed...
