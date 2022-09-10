Read full article on original website
Clinton Daily News
Lorene Marsico
Funeral Services for Lorene Marsico, 94, Clinton resident will be held 2:00 P.M., Friday, September 16, 2022, in the Corner Stone Church, officiated by Pastor Roy Dobbs and Pastor Jerrod Nunn. Burial will follow in the Clinton Cemetery, under the direction of the Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home. Lorene Mae (Hoffman) Marsico...
Sally Nan Brooks Smith
Sally Nan Brooks Smith of Canton, Texas, passed away unexpectedly at her home on September 4, 2022. A celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the First Christian Church in Clinton, Oklahoma. Sally, known to those closest to her as Sally...
Here are the headlines for the Thursday edition
Nellie Ann Cotter
Nellie Ann Cotter, 84, Clinton resident passed away Saturday, September 2, 2022, in the River Valley Nursing Center in Clinton, OK. Nellie Ann (Warren) Cotter was born March 3, 1938, to Ben Warren and Callie (Ellis) Warren in Dodson, TX. She attended school in Dodson. She married John Cotter on June 14, 2003. They made Clinton and Weatherford their home.
Eddie Cruz Gonzales Sr.
Eddie Cruz Gonzales Sr. 68, of Clinton, OK died Thursday September 1, 2022, in Clinton, OK. He was born on June 30, 1954, to Daniel and Elvira Gonzales in San Antonino, TX. He had two sons, Eddie Cruz Gonzales Jr. and Daniel Laverne Gonzales. Eddie Sr. is survived by his...
Here is a look at the Wednesday headlines
