TV tonight: Who Wants to Be a Millionaire returns with a new twist

By Phil Harrison, Hollie Richardson, Graeme Virtue and Simon Wardell, Jack Seale
The Guardian
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vCFHM_0hpuRt5b00

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

9.30pm, ITV

There’s a new twist to the classic quizshow, now in its 34th series. The contestants are the winners of Millionaire’s new sister show, Fastest Finger First, which has been running on weekday afternoons. Only Jeremy Clarkson and 15 questions stand in their way. Hollie Richardson

Ukraine’s Musical Freedom Fighters With Clive Myrie

6.10pm, BBC Two

This moving film hears from musicians whose lives have been turned upside down by the invasion – including some with family members on the frontline – but who are assembling to perform at the Royal Albert Hall. Art is never an indulgence in such circumstances: it’s clear their defence of Ukrainian culture is of crucial importance to the resistance. Phil Harrison

The Masked Dancer

6.30pm, ITV

As someone should probably say to the ITV schedulers: “Take it off! Take it off!” A second week of absurd anonymous jigging sees another celebrity reveal themselves, after a series of bewildering battles: Pearly King v Onomatopoeia, Pig v Sea Slug, and Cactus v Tomato Sauce. Jack Seale

Griff’s Canadian Adventure

9pm, Channel 4

On the penultimate leg of his east-to-west journey across Canada, Griff Rhys Jones gets lost in the prairies and vast sprawling plains of the incredible Saskatchewan and Alberta provinces. Along the way, he faces ancient buffalo herds and stumbles upon dinosaur fossils. HR

State of Happiness

9pm, BBC Four

This absorbing Norwegian drama, set in a quiet fishing port transformed by the 1970s oil boom, intersects fictional characters with actual history. Tonight, season two’s tense double bill finale tackles one of Norway’s worst sea disasters: the 1980 capsizing of the Alexander Kielland platform with 200 souls aboard. Graeme Virtue

Film choice

Everything Everywhere All at Once, Prime Video

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05mw7T_0hpuRt5b00
Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once on Prime Video.
Photograph: A24/Allstar

A breakout hit in cinemas this summer, this kaleidoscopic action fantasy from Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (AKA the Daniels) deserves repeat viewings to get the most out of it. The plot centres on Evelyn (Michelle Yeoh, revelling in the chance to do comedy), who runs a failing laundrette with sad-sack husband Waymond (Key Huy Quan) and alienated daughter Joy (Stephanie Hsu). However, on a visit to tax inspector Deirdre (Jamie Lee Curtis), Evelyn finds herself propelled into a multiverse in which she adopts a wild variety of personas in an attempt to stop a nefarious version of Joy from destroying all life. A furiously fast-paced, visually vibrant and epic entertainment. Simon Wardell

Sammy Going South, 9.05pm, Talking Pictures TV

One of Alexander Mackendrick’s lesser-known films after his glory days at Ealing Studios, this 1963 movie is almost an anti-Disney adventure in its lack of sentimentality about childhood. Sammy (Fergus McClelland) is a 10-year-old English boy living in Port Said, Egypt. When his parents are killed in a bombing, the traumatised boy sets off to find his aunt – in South Africa. His 5,000-mile odyssey features encounters with strangers good and bad, including Edward G Robinson’s roguish diamond smuggler. SW

Live sport

This weekend’s Premier League matches have been postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Golf: PGA Championship, 8.30am, Sky Sports Golf The third day’s play at Wentworth.

Super League Rugby: Huddersfield v Salford, 12.30pm, Channel 4 The second eliminator.

Premiership Rugby Union: Exeter Chiefs v Leicester Tigers, 2.30pm, BT Sport 2 Champions Leicester, captained by Hanro Liebenberg, kick off their season at Sandy Park.

• This article was amended on 10 September 2022 to remove the statement that the England v South Africa Test cricket had been postponed this weekend. The Test began on Saturday .

I’m an expert in crowd behaviour – don’t be fooled that everyone queueing in London is mourning the Queen

Britain is in mourning. This is affirmed every time we turn on the television and see the huge numbers of people watching royal processions, or willing to queue for long hours to file past the Queen’s casket. They have gathered, we are told, “to pay their respects”. They are there “to thank the Queen”. Above all, they are “united in grief”. In this way, a picture is built up of a homogenous national community defined by its love of monarch and monarchy. But things are not that simple.
U.K.
Collaborators with Russian forces are fleeing, say Ukrainian officials

Ukrainian citizens accused of collaborating with occupying Russian forces in Kharkiv province and the neighbouring Donbas region are fleeing from recently liberated areas and queueing to cross into Russia at the border, Ukrainian officials have said. “The ‘commandant’s offices’, ‘prosecutor’s offices’, occupiers and gauleiters are leaving,” the governor of Luhansk...
POLITICS
Jean-Luc Godard chose to end life through assisted dying, lawyer confirms

Jean-Luc Godard, the maverick French-Swiss director who revolutionised post-war cinema in Europe, died by assisted dying, his lawyer has confirmed. The medical report on the death of the 91-year-old director said he had chosen to end his life. He “had recourse to legal assistance in Switzerland for a voluntary departure” because he was “stricken with ‘multiple incapacitating illnesses’”, Godard’s legal council, Patrick Jeanneret, told AFP.
CELEBRITIES
William Klein obituary

“I photograph what I see in front of me,” declared William Klein, who has died aged 96. “I move in close to see better and use a wide-angle lens to get as much as possible in the frame.” Uncompromising, ambitious and to the point, the words are characteristic of this American photographer and film-maker, who pulled no punches in his first publication, Life Is Good and Good for You in New York: Trance Witness Revels (1956).
OBITUARIES
