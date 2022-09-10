England v South Africa: third Test, day three – live!

7.06pm BST

So England lead South Africa by 36 runs with three first innings wickets in hand. ‘Five days? Pah – who needs ‘em. We’ll do it in two…’

That’s me done for the day too, Ali Martin’s match report will be along shortly. I’ll be back at The Oval tomorrow to take you through the afternoon and evening session, if it gets that far – you never know with this lot. Tanya Aldred will be your OBO guide in the first half of proceedings on Day two/four. Thanks for your company and comments as ever, goodnight!

6.48pm BST

We’re in the ridiculous situation where sun is bathing the corner of The Oval but we’ve likely seen the end of the action. Sure enough, that’s yer lot. Play is abandoned, abandoned I tell you. Cricket is so weird sometimes.

It’s been a memorable and frenetic day, the pageantry and no little poignancy of the early morning giving way to a sort of giddy version of Test cricket that we’ve become accustomed to seeing this summer. 17 wickets have fallen in 70 overs as two flawed batting line-ups crumple in the face of Test quality bowling.

6.34pm BST

Bad light stops play

Ollie Robinson arrives at the crease and manages to pick up three runs off Rabada with a neat punch through mid-on but the umpires seem to think it is too gloomy here in South London and take the players off! Gah! I can see a LOT of blue sky around The Oval and it hasn’t got noticeably darker to my eye in the last 20 minutes or so. That could well be it y’know.

The South Africa players leave the field as bad light stops play. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

6.30pm BST

WICKET! Broad c Verreynne b Rabada 6 (England 151-7)

It was only a matter of time! All that effort for just six runs. Still, it was fun whilst it lasted Stuart. Broad attempts a wild hack and gets a tickle through to the keeper, the big man takes his leave.

England's Stuart Broad walks after losing his wicket. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images/Reuters

6.26pm BST

33rd over: England 151-6 (Foakes 11, Broad 6) Just a couple off Nortje as things calm down a notch…

6.23pm BST

32nd over: England 149-6 (Foakes 10, Broad 5) Broad again lines up a huge heave and again only connects with fresh air. Undeterred he holds up proceedings to move someone behind the bowler’s arm, frustrating Rabada in the process. After a delay Broad is happy to continue and duly boffs the ticking bowler over mid-off for four. The crowd love it. Most of them, anyway.

Stuart Broad plays and misses a shot. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

6.19pm BST

31st over: England 142-6 (Foakes 8, Broad 1) Foakes brings a sense of calm to proceedings when he is on strike, especially compared to the carnival of limbs on display when Broad is facing up. The Surrey gloveman tickles Nortje away fine to pick up four runs.

6.15pm BST

30th over: England 137-6 (Foakes 3, Broad 1) Broad tries to smack Rabada into the shard, his long levers swinging with intent but he ony manages to connect with fresh air. It’s pretty clear what his orders are. Does Stuart Broad take orders?

John Starbuck chimes in to save me a job:

“Jim, at some point today you’ll probably be able to write ‘Enter the Nighthawk’’ – The pleasure is all yours John!

6.08pm BST

29th over: England 135-6 (Foakes 2, Broad 0) Foakes picks up a couple off Nortje to take England’s lead to 17.

Very good question… anyone?

6.02pm BST

WICKET! Pope c Verreynne b Rabada 67 (England 133-6)

Pope gone now! The Surrey man nibbles at an off stump probing delivery from Rabada and gives Kyle the keeper an easy catch. South Africa are cock-a-hoop .

South Africa’s Kyle Verreynne (right) celebrates after dismissing England’s Ollie Pope. Photograph: Ashley Western/Colorsport/Shutterstock

England's Ollie Pope walks after losing his wicket. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

28th over: England 133-6 (Foakes 0, Broad 0) Stuart Broad comes out to bat. Yep. I know.

5.59pm BST

27th over: England 129-5 (Pope 63, Foakes 0) Nortje has his dander up, Ben Foakes does well to see off his first ball with a defensive prod. This game is alive. I refer you to my wager at 17:37… will we see England with the ball before the close? Bright sunshine now at The Oval, thirty odd overs scheduled to play before the close - Gulp.

5.55pm BST

WICKET! Stokes c Erwee b Nortje 6 (England 129-5)

Drop! Tough chance but South Africa have put Ben Stokes down. It’s his opposite number Dean Elgar scrambling back at mid-off, the ball swirling over his shoulder and he can’t cling on in the dive. It’s an ugly shot from Stokes who tries to bunt Nortje down the ground for six but completely loses his shape in the shot, his bottom hand slipping off the bat in the process… will that be costl… no it won’t! Nortje nicks Stokes off and has the last laugh. Dean Elgar looks mightily relieved.

South Africa's Dean Elgar drops a catch from a shot by England's Ben Stokes. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

England's Ben Stokes reacts as he leaves the pitch after losing his wicket. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

5.50pm BST

26th over: England 127-4 (Pope 63, Stokes 5) England take the lead with a chunky Ben Stokes edge to fine leg. Pope then slices over the slips for another boundary. He was no in control of that one, Jenny. Rabada sends down three dots but can’t fully stem the runs, his last ball is whipped wide of mid-on for four more. Pope and England on the charge.

5.46pm BST

25th over: England 118-4 (Pope 55, Stokes 4) Ollie Pope goes to his ninth Test fifty with a top edge over the keeper, something is happening nearly every ball here. Pope has chanced him arm but been sprightly, hitting ten fours in 66 balls. A drive through third for a couple sees England draw level with South Africa.

England's Ollie Pope celebrates after reaching his half century. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

5.42pm BST

24th over: England 112-4 (Pope 49, Stokes 4) Rabada comes on from the Vauxhall End and Stokes lines up an almighty swish, trotting down the pitch to scythe the bowler over cover but he ends up the one chopped in two by a jagging, quick delivery. Stokes was never going to play any other way. Next ball Stokes cuts away with a flourish of his meaty wrists to pick up four. Good contest. Do not adjust your set.

5.37pm BST

23rd over: England 107-4 (Pope 48, Stokes 0) A loud cheer greets Ben Stokes as he arrives to replace the departing Brook. The England captain blocks his first ball to see out the end of the first over back after the break.

What odds will you give me on South Africa batting again before the day is done?

5.34pm BST

WICKET! Brook c Rabada b Jansen 12 (England 107-4)

Marco Jansen starts from around the wicket to Harry Brook. Four dot balls on a good length tees up a short ball that Brook flat bats lazily and fails to keep the ball down, it goes straight to Kagiso Rabada at long leg. A soft dismissal in his first Test knock.

England's Harry Brook reacts after losing his wicket. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

5.30pm BST

Good news! The players are heading back out , there are a notional 39 overs left in the day. Cripes. England resume on 107-3, just 11 runs behind South Africa’s 118. Ollie Pope is clattering along on his home patch, as he often does – he’s 48 off 58. Debutant Harry Brook is with him on 12 off 16 balls.

5.21pm BST

5.19pm BST

The rain has stopped and it looks brighter over the stands and beyond the Harleyford Road. If there’s no more wet stuff then play will resume at 17:30 . That’s 5.30pm in old money.

5.10pm BST

The rain is still falling and more covers are coming on here at The Oval.

This made me do an actual chuckle.

5.03pm BST

22nd over: England 107-3 (Pope 48, Brook 12) Nortje steams in through the mizzle and the gloom, Pope cuts him past point for a single to bring Brook on strike. The debutant unfurls another confident drive to pick up three more, Brook has settled in nicely here.*

*MOCKERS ALERT

And I’m afraid to say the rain has got a smidge too heavy, the umpires call for the covers and the players hot foot it from the field. I don’t think/hope they’ll be off long…

4.59pm BST

21st over: England 100-3 (Pope 46, Brook 8) A solitary single to Pope brings up the hundred for England. Jansen, who has been South Africa’s best bowler keeps Brook honest. Floodlights on at The Oval and a few spots of rain, not ideal conditions for batting.

4.56pm BST

20th over: England 99-3 (Pope 45, Brook 8) England hurtle to 99, Pope collects a couple with a mis-timed drive through mid-off before throwing the kitchen sink, pots and pans at an upper cut but he doesn’t quite time it, the ball looping to deep third where the fielder doesn’t pick the ball up in the encroaching gloom. It’s got dark and muggy here at The Oval, a storm brewing?

4.53pm BST

19th over: England 96-3 (Pope 42, Brook 0) Harry Brook gets his first runs in Test cricket with a lovely drive through point for four! Shot! Marco Jansen goes full again and Brook tucks in again and smears the ball to the fence on the drive. Test cricket - easy peasy.

4.50pm BST

18th over: England 88-3 (Pope 42, Brook 0) Nortje back on for a burst and he keeps it tight before letting the pressure off by drifting onto Pope’s pads and getting picked off for four.

4.43pm BST

WICKET! Root c Peterson b Jansen 23 (England 84-3)

Wild swipe from Root and whadda grab in the slips! Peterson plucks the ball out of the air as it was going past him at warp speed! Pure reactions, i’m positioned right behind the slip cordon in the outdoor press seats here at The Oval (surely one of the best places to watch criggit live?) and can confirm that was a stunning pouch from Peterson. Harry Brook comes out to bat, on dayboo .

England's Joe Root walks off the pitch after losing his wicket. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

17th over: England 84-3 (Pope 38, Brook 0)

4.36pm BST

The players are heading back out, South Africa need to take England wickets otherwise they could be in for a painful and long session.

4.34pm BST

This England team evidently don’t like Mondays.

Tell me why!?

4.17pm BST

16th over: England 84-2 (Pope 38, Root 23) Nortje with the last over before tea. Root glides him elegantly for a single but Ollie Pope isn’t so traditional that he’s going to block out for the interval… he attempts a swashbuckling back foot punch to a lifting delivery and misses it by a gnat’s eyebrow. Root possibly has a word with him (Sandwiches? Scone? Careful?) and Pope heeds his senior partner, leaving the last ball to travel safely through to the keeper.

That’s the session. Breathless stuff from England, they are rollicking along at over five an over. It could be a lively final session. The Oval cake stand is calling me… back soon!

4.11pm BST

15th over: England 83-2 (Pope 38, Root 22) Mulder joins five dots but then releases any notional pressure by straying onto Pope’s pads with his last. Pope gladly accepts the gift and flicks to fine leg for four.

An email! Brian Withington is, well, withering about a certain tall opener:

“Another grim innings from Crawley compounded by a ludicrous review that could easily cost England another wicket down the track. A man operating on national debt sized borrowed time - never mind expiration dates, he’s clearly failing the ‘look and sniff’ test.”

4.07pm BST

14th over: England 78-2 (Pope 34, Root 21) Nortje is coming on to send down some raw pace. Pope welcomes him with a slap square on the off-side for four! Hello Anrich, I’ve been expecting you. Nortje’s facial expression is of a man who has just had a healthy slug of sour milk. He’s on the button for the rest of the over though.

4.03pm BST

13th over: England 74-2 (Pope 30, Root 21) A full ball from Mulder is cue-ended by Root and it brings him a couple. A nice sequence of dots is ruined at the last as Mulder gifts Root a half volley on his legs that he disdainfully flicks away for four. South Africa have been ragged, England could well have a lead in this match by teatime. Glorious nonsense.

4.00pm BST

12th over: England 68-2 (Pope 30, Root 15) Joe Root plays the shot of the day for my moolah – a beautiful bent knee’d drive that skims through the off side for four. Kneel and admire Joe. Wiaan Mulder is going to replace the out of sorts Rabada.

Couldn’t resist. Sorry.

3.56pm BST

11th over: England 63-2 (Pope 22, Root 1) 19 runs (NINETEEN) are plundered from Rabada’s latest over as England continue to take every chance they can to score. Rabada is still struggling with his run up and sends down a brace of no-balls. His legitimate deliveries are crunched by Root and Pope, Pope particularly is using his feet to trot down the pitch and unsettle the bowler. Did I mention there were 19 runs taken from it?!

3.49pm BST

10th over: England 44-2 (Pope 22, Root 1) Joe Root does his road runner thing as he scampers out onto the field, legs pumping like a pistons. He gets off the mark with a clip off his toes that is met with the customary ‘ROOOOOOOOOT’ from the south London faithful.

3.46pm BST

WICKET! Crawley lbw b Jansen 5 (England 43-2)

“Salmon trout” Mark Butcher calls it on the TV commentary. Nasser opts for the classic: “Plumb”. Jansen hoops one into Crawley’s front pad and it looks for all the world to be out. Zak doesn’t think so though and he sends it upstairs… has he got a tickle on it? Has he ‘eck, Crawley burns a review and has to depart.

South Africa’s Marco Jansen celebrates after taking the wicket of England’s Zak Crawley. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images/Reuters

3.42pm BST

9th over: England 43-1 (Crawley 5, Pope 22) An over of two halves from Rabada who works Pope over with the first three balls before overstepping hugely and sending down a half-tracker that the Papal one swats away for four with contempt. The bowler then seems to lose his run up, sending down another no ball and looking thoroughly disgruntled.

3.38pm BST

8th over: England 35-1 (Crawley 5, Pope 16) Shot! Pope clips a straight one from Jansen off his pads with some nonchalance and the ball races across the sunlit baize for four.

Broad > McGrath?

3.35pm BST

7th over: England 28-1 (Crawley 5, Pope 9) Rabada sends down a crackin’ over. A maiden that tests both edges of Crawley’s bat and zones in on the big man’s pads. Crawley then gets in a bit of a tizz and leaves what looks like a dead straight ball! How is that NOT OUT?! Umpire Kettleborough shakes his head though. Dean Elgar gets his T on straightaway and South Africa look confident. Ooooosh . Just missing! Good decision. It looked dead to the naked eye.

3.31pm BST

6th over: England 28-1 (Crawley 5, Pope 9) Jansen has got a bit of nibble going on, he beats Crawley outside off stump. The Kent man is watchful, leaving and blocking. He might only get one chance to bat in this game and will want to make it count.

3.28pm BST

5th over: England 26-1 (Crawley 4, Pope 9) Ollie Pope knows how to bat at The Oval. His average is still something nosebleed worthy in Kennington and he trusts the pitch like an old friend. The Surrey tyro picks up back to back boundaries off Rabada, pouncing on a couple of back of a length balls to crack consecutive pulls through mid-wicket.

3.24pm BST

4th over: England 18-1 (Crawley 4, Pope 1) Pope gets off the mark with a sprightly single and Jansen keeps Crawley tied down. South Africa getting into their work nicely now. Sun out at The Oval and a very appreciative crowd, cheering every run and oohing and ahhhing almost every ball.

3.17pm BST

WICKET! Lees b Jansen 13 (England 17-1)

Lees is on his way now though! Sorted out by Jansen from over the wicket, he plays a booming drive with a straight leg and sees his middle stump uprooted. South Africa have their first and the wickets keep on coming on this first/third day.

England's Alex Lees is bowled out by South Africa's Marco Jansen. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images/Reuters

Jansen (second right) is congratulated by his team-mates. Photograph: Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images

3.15pm BST

3rd over: England 17-0 (Lees 13, Crawley 4) Alex Lees is not for hanging about – he drives Rabada for four on the up and then picks him off his toes for three more. He’s raced onto 13 runs.

3.11pm BST

2nd over: England 10-0 (Lees 6, Crawley 4) Marco Jansen (the missing lovechild of Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Alan Mullally?) is going to send down his south-paw slingers from the other end. Three slips, a gully and a short leg in place. Lees gets another full ball on his pads away for a couple. A scampered single to cover point brings Crawley on strike and Jansen, all angles and cheekbones, keeps him honest for the rest of the over.

3.07pm BST

1st over: England 7-0 (Lees 3, Crawley 4) Alex Lees gets England off the mark with a clip off his pads for three. Zak Crawley then plays a delicious drive down the ground for four. What do you do to us Zak? Ay up - what’s this? Catch or bump ball? The South African’s half heartedly go up for a catch at backward point but the TV replay shows Crawley thunked it into the ground first. Settle down everyone.

England's Alex Lees (left) and Zak Crawley walk out to bat. Photograph: Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images

3.01pm BST

Athankya Daniel, FAR too kind. Hello OBO. Well, what do we think? There’s a few cynical sages around me at The Oval suggesting that England will soon be 20-3 and this game will be right back in the mixer…

The South African bowlers are in a huddle, no doubt Dean Elgar is giving them some choice words to get them fired up. Crawley and Lees stroll to the crease, Rabada has the dark new Duke’s in his clutches. Let’s play!

As ever do get in touch with your thoughts, theories and comments.

2.54pm BST

Well folks, that’s it from me. I’ve done a fair few of thes OBO shifts but it’s the first time I’ve overseen an entire Test innings. England were brilliant. Robinson was near unplayable this morning and Broad cleaned up the tail. There were some poor strokes from the Saffas – Petersen shouldering arms and getting bowled, Mulder chasing a wide one and edging, Maharaj playing onto his stumps from a wild slog – but credit must go to the English were extracted seam and bounce throughout.

Jansen stuck around and top scored for 30 and Zondo showed some potential with a fighting 23, but it’s a sorry scorecard for the Proteas who have just recorded their second shortest first innings in their Test history.

Unless Rabada and Nortje can do bits with the new ball, this is England’s game.

I’ll hand over to Jimbo Wallace, a wizard with the words. Take care ya’ll. Catch you on Monday (if this game makes it there).

2.51pm BST

SOUTH AFRICA BOWLED OUT FOR 118

That tame dismissal sums up South Africa’s innings. A full ball from Broad is meekly plinked towards Stokes at mid off and Nortje is out for 7. He collected four runs the previous ball with an edge through the slips. Four for Broad. He gets his rewards in the end.

Ben Stokes of England looks on before catching from Anrich Nortje of South Africa. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Stokes celebrates after taking a catch to dismiss Nortje off the bowling of Stuart Broad. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images/Reuters

2.49pm BST

36th over: South Africa 114-9 (Rabada 7, Nortje 3) Nortje takes three with a decent drive up the ground past Anderson at mid off. Robinson bounces Nortje earlier in the over. No doubt the Saffa will make a note of that.

2.44pm BST

35th over: South Africa 110-9 (Rabada 6, Nortje 0) Rabada’s gentle and well timed flick through midwcket for three suggested that the remaining Saffas might concentrate and drag out as many runs as they can. Nope. Maharaj’s ugly swing caught the bottom edge and he handed his wicket away to Broad. Poor from the tourists. As good as England have been, South Africa have been dreadful.

2.42pm BST

WICKET! Maharaj b Broad 18 (South Africa 110-9)

Maharaj was always going to play a role in his own downfall and so it proved here. It’s not too short from Broad but Maharaj’s eyes lit up as he rocked back to shovel a pull shot. It catches the under edge and crashes onto the stumps. A pretty dismal stroke in a pretty dismal innings that’s just one wicket away from reaching a dismal end.

England's Stuart Broad (centre) celebrates taking the wicket of South Africa's Keshav Maharaj. Photograph: John Walton/PA

2.37pm BST

34th over: South Africa 105-8 (Maharaj 19, Rabada 1) Robinson gets his milestone with a delivery that invited Jansen to drive but the tactic to Maharaj and the new man Rabada seems to be on a shorter length. Marahaj is happy to play ball and he’s swiping at anything he can reach. He cross-bats a couple down the ground and hoicks another two towards deep midwicket. He’s not timing the leather off the ball, but he is taking it on. Strap in. The South African spinner is here for the vibes.

2.32pm BST

WICKET! Jansen c Root b Robinson 30 (South Africa 99-8)

Robinson has five and doesn’t he deserve it. He’s been sensational today and it’s another probing full ball that does it. Jansen can’t help but have a nibble. It’s not a full blooded drive but his hands are hard enough that the edge carries to Root at second slip and he holds on safely. Wonderful for Robinson who has had to fight back from injury setbacks. He looks the real deal when he’s bowling like this. What a player. What a performance.

Marco Jansen of South Africa is caught by England’s Joe Root from a delivery by Ollie Robinson. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

Robinson celebrates his fifth wicket of South Africa’s first innings. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

2.29pm BST

33rd over: South Africa 99-7 (Jansen 30, Maharaj 14) How has Broad not got a wicket in this over? Well, because he hasn’t hit the stumps, pads or outside edge. He’s come close, though. That final ball was a jaffa, moving away from Maharaj off a perfect length. Earlier in the over Maharaj takes a wild swipe at a bumper and then keeps out an in-swinging yorker. That was about as fun as a wicketless maiden can be.

2.27pm BST

Do I owe Foakes an apology? Steve Hoare has a different view on that dropped catch:

“On TV slomo they showed how the seam changed direction just before it got to Foakes. It changed the direction of the ball. Maybe shoulda still caught it but it looks less like a howler and more like a weird ball that just fooled him.”

I’m digging my heels in and doubling down! A howler I say! An absolutely howler!

2.25pm BST

32nd over: South Africa 99-7 (Jansen 30, Maharaj 14) Short, pulled, BANG, four. Maharaj has clattered that Robinson bumper in front of square. Stokes then sends Leach out to patrol the fence and Maharaj takes on the short ball again. Absolute mad man! Lucky for him he doesn’t catch all of it and it reaches Leach after a couple of bounces. England reverting to their old ball tactics again. Jansen is more circumspect and is able to ride the bounce with more comfort. He starts the over with a single and moves into the 30s.

2.21pm BST

31st over: South Africa 93-7 (Jansen 29, Maharaj 9) Who’d be a bowler? Broad saw two edges go down in his last over and this time he’s a witness to Maharaj carving him to the point boundary with a dashing stroke. Broad also pushes one down the leg side. He looks a little grumpier than he did 20 minutes ago.

2.17pm BST

“Hi Daniel.” Hi Andy Cosgrove. All good with you?

“To help me visualise how easy the Foakes drop was, if it had been Buttler, how many paragraphs in tomorrow’s match report would it have taken up?”

I can envisage thousands of words committed to this single act. That was a howler from Foakes.

“How much cricket do you think we lost yesterday? There was a huge dump of rain mid-to-late morning in my part of London. I know the Oval drains quickly, but the ground must be quite wet to start with after the last few days, so I’m guessing there would have been very little play, if any, even without the death of the monarch.”

We definitely would have lost some cricket yesterday, but the way these teams bat there would have been enough time to get through half an innings at least.

2.16pm BST

30th over: South Africa 89-7 (Jansen 29, Maharaj 4) Jansen might have been fortunate with his boundary in the last over but there was nothing lucky about this shot to Robinson. It’s a proper half volley but the lanky lad gets well forward and clatters it back past the bowler. Robinson responds with an effort ball bouncer and Jansen ducks underneath it. What’s more, it’s a front foot no-ball. A rare win for South Africa against Robinson.

2.12pm BST

Interesting stats over here. I still think Foakes is a fine ‘keeper , but this isn’t great reading. Would love to know the reason behind these numbers.

2.11pm BST

29th over: South Africa 83-7 (Jansen 25, Maharaj 4) Jansen could should be sitting down with his mates in the shed. Instead he’s still out there after Foakes shelled a sitter. Jansen gets more luck a few balls later as another edge flights towards Pope at third slip but he’s unable to hold on as it reaches him at boot level and the ball trickles for four.

2.07pm BST

Dropped! Ben Foakes puts down a sitter

OK, it wasn’t the easiest catch in the world, but at this level that was a gimme. Broad finds the outside edge of Jansen and it moves towards Foakes who has to move to his right. The ball swerved a little and it hit his right thigh. Broad scowls at his ‘keeper. Finally some luck for the Saffas.

England's Stuart Broad reacts after Ben Foakes drops a catch. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images/Reuters

2.05pm BST

28th over: South Africa 79-7 (Jansen 21, Maharaj 4) Bang on, again, from Robinson. Maharaj plinks a drive off the front foot and times another off the back foot but picks out the man at cover point. He eventually finds a gap towards fine leg and takes two, moving his total Test tally to 1,000 runs.

2.02pm BST

27th over: South Africa 77-7 (Jansen 21, Maharaj 2) Another really good over from Broad. These are ideal conditions to be a tall seam bowler. Just one run for Maharaj as pushes one past mid-off. Janse is thumped on the pad but it’s always rising.

1.57pm BST

26th over: South Africa 76-7 (Jansen 21, Maharaj 1) Robinson is back from the end that saw him cause absolute carnage in his opening spell. He’s on the money, inviting the drive, moving it off the seam, extracting bounce. Lovely bowling. Jansen is takes three runs – first with a couple through cover and another down the ground – before Maharaj scampers a single to get off the mark with a cheekily scampered run. Still, it’s probing stuff and Robinson beats Jansen with a bit of nibble away off the deck.

1.52pm BST

WICKET! Zondo c Lees b Broad 23 (South Africa 72-7)

That is not what South Africa needed straight after lunch. The final ball of the first over of the session kicks enough off a back of a length and takes the shoulder of Zondo’s blade. The ball loops to Lees at backward point and the last recognised batter for South Africa has to depart. He survived an lbw review earlier in the over, with replays showing the ball sliding down leg, but he’s gone now. Broad has kicked things off with a tight line targeting the stumps. Zondo might as well keep his whites on. My guess he’ll be back on the park sooner rather than later.

England’s Stuart Broad (left) celebrates with Ben Stokes after taking the wicket of South Africa’s Khaya Zondo. Photograph: John Walton/PA

25th over: South Africa 72-7 (Jansen 18, Maharaj 0)

1.08pm BST

Lunch: South Africa 69-6 (Zondo 21, Jansen 17)

What a session for England as they ripped out the South African top order. 1, 0, 12, 11, 0, 3. Those are the scores of the six men dismissed. More impressive numbers belong to Robinson who claimed figures of 8-2-21-4 in a spell of bowling that was as good as anything seen on this ground.

Apart from Mulder, who gifted his wicket away with an ugly swipe away from his body, and perhaps Petersen, who shouldered arms to a straight one from Robinson, all the South Africans were got out by wonderful seam bowling. Anderson and Broad picked up one each with Foakes snaffling four catches behind the stumps.

A partnership of 33 is building for the seventh wicket between Zondo and Jansen, but they have a lot of work yet to do.

We all wondered if three days was enough time for a result. On this evidence we’ll have more than enough.

I’m off to grab a bite. Catch you after the break.

1.03pm BST

24th over: South Africa 69-6 (Zondo 21, Jansen 17) That Anderson maiden brings us to the close of the first session as the teams head into lunch. England’s session by some distance.

12.59pm BST

23rd over: South Africa 69-6 (Zondo 21, Jansen 17) A maiden from Leach as he bowls round the wicket to Jansen. Not much flight, which is surprising as I’d expect he’d look to get it above Jansen’s eye line. But there is drift, which Jansen watches carefully and bunts back with a delicate touch.

12.57pm BST

22nd over: South Africa 69-6 (Zondo 21, Jansen 17) Three runs for Jansen off this Anderson over. There’s two down the ground from a hard push and another on towards the leg side from the back foot. Jansen said that he wants to be regarded as a genuine all-rounder and he’s looking to back his words up with hard graft.

12.55pm BST

“This is not a Mariana Trench of a collapse,” says Steve Taylor, referencing my admittedly cliched line earlier on. “It is an England of a collapse! You know that if we took up one of the things the Germans do so well, Englandtestcollapse would be a single word. It’s great of the Saffers to pay such homage to their hosts at such a difficult time.”

Bravo Steve . Love that correspondence.

12.52pm BST

21st over: South Africa 66-6 (Zondo 21, Jansen 14) Spin now, with Jack Leach entering the scene. Zondo is more than happy to deal with him and the batter skips down the track and plays a gorgeous lofted drive over mid off for six. A cricket stroke of real quality as he held his shape superbly. There’s another display of expert batting with a scything cut shot that beats the man sweeping on the off side. Zondo is a relatively short man and plays spin well. There are two examples of that. Just a few overs to go til lunch. These two really need to hang about.

12.49pm BST

No matter what, you can always rely on English cynicism.

“ In placation of the vengeful jinxing gods of hubris can I humbly suggest that Rob Durbin is some sort of mischievous interloper who in no way represents the perennially scarred England supporter. Just saying”

Say away, Brian Withington. Say away.

12.48pm BST

20th over: South Africa 56-6 (Zondo 11, Jansen 14) A rare loose ball from Anderson brings out an ugly hack from Zondo. Maybe he was surprised by the width on offer and felt he had to do something. He does get a single off the final ball with a dab past point.

12.46pm BST

19th over: South Africa 55-6 (Zondo 10, Jansen 14) Just the one off that Broad over. That’s off the bat of Zondo off the final ball as he moves into double figures. Great little chat with Barney now about the external pressures Zondo faces. Being a black batter means something in South Africa. He’s carrying a lot on his shoulders. Not that he’ll be thinking of that right now. Surviving til lunch is his only concern.

12.39pm BST

18th over: South Africa 54-6 (Zondo 9, Jansen 14) That’s the end of Robinson’s opening spell with figures of 8-3-21-4. Unreal. Anderson comes back into the attack and starts with a maiden to Jansen. There’s an appeal for lbw but he never really looked convinced. Sliding down I reckon. Tight on the stumps throughout and Jansen more or less keeps it out.

12.36pm BST

“Those 20 quid tickets on Monday looking an absolute steal.” That’s if we get there , ‘Showbizguru’.



“What a time to have Covid!” Ah. Hope you clear up as swiftly as a South African batting collapse.

12.34pm BST

17th over: South Africa 54-6 (Zondo 9, Jansen 14) Broad hasn’t been as consistent as the other two bowlers but he’s still bowled the occasional peach. One at the top of the over beat Zondo all ends up. And then again to close out the over. Between that he strays on the pads and Zondo squeezes a couple towards the leg side.

Dark clouds are seen above the stadium as Khaya Zondo and Marco Jansen attempt to steady the South African ship. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images/Reuters

12.32pm BST

Credit for the men in the white hats? This from Kieron Shaw raises a good point:

“After those two Broad reviews, it occurs to me again that when a team’s confident review reveals the umpire having been correct all along, there should really be a round of impressed applause from the crowd for the umpire.

“They don’t get much, umpires. And the best ones have such an incredible symphony of sensory instincts – able to capture and tease apart tiny variations in height and length, and multiple minor sounds and visuals, all in a nanosecond. So when the technology shows them to have been slightly off, it’s very unfair. It would feel very cricket for the crowd to graciously acknowledge when the umpire has in fact displayed terrific instincts, proving everyone else in the ground wrong. “

Fully agree with you Kieron. It’s a tough job and we’re quick to give them grief when they get it wrong. Maybe you can start a movement?

12.30pm BST

16th over: South Africa 52-6 (Zondo 7, Jansen 14) At last, some genuine quality from a South African batter. That is as good an on drive as you’ll see from the lanky Jansen who gets forward and eases Robinson down the ground for four. The ball before a mean bouncer thwacked him on the shoulder and later in the set he almost feathers an outside edge. But fair play to the tall, young lad. He’s showing some fight.

South Africa's Marco Jansen is hit by a ball bowled by England's Ollie Robinson. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images/Reuters

12.28pm BST

Well, that explains a thing or two

12.26pm BST

15th over: South Africa 48-6 (Zondo 7, Jansen 10) A (comparative) deluge of runs from Jansen’s bat. First a strong flick to the midwicket fence and then another worth three that forces Jack Leach to run round from fine leg and sweep up. There’s a review for lbw but, as Ali Martin next to me pointed out, “you know it wasn’t out because Broad appealed [in the direction of the umpire]”. Indeed. It was going over Zondo’s leg stump. Two reviews burned now for England.

12.22pm BST

It was a moving morning with tear jerking renditions of the anthems as the teams paid their respects to the Queen. Simon Burnton was there to capture the moment:

12.20pm BST

14th over: South Africa 41-6 (Zondo 7, Jansen 3) Quality again from Robinson. This is McGrath-like. Wonderful bowling and what a spectacle. Not if you’re South African, mind. Jansen is off the mark with a push through mid on worth two and takes another one through that same vacant area. Zondo then does well not to nick Robinson from a lifter off a good length.

12.16pm BST

13th over: South Africa 37-6 (Zondo 7, Jansen 0) Oooh, there’s an appeal for caught behind off the inside edge of Jansen’s blade. Broad and Foakes are convinced and Stokes wastes no time reviewing. Nothing doing. No bat or flick of the pocket. Not sure what they heard. No matter. Broad is tidy and threatening after Zondo’s nudge for one down to fine leg.

12.13pm BST

Rob Durbin, that is a ripper of an email, mate:



“May I cheekily suggest that assuming England rissole the SA lower order fairly cheaply they declare their first innings at 0-0, bowl SA again and knock off the runs before tea time?”

You know what, that is brilliant. Go on Ben Stokes. Do it!

12.09pm BST

12th over: South Africa 36-6 (Zondo 6, Jansen 0) I’m running out of ways to describe South Africa’s predicament. A deep, dark hole doesn’t cut it. This is the Mariana Trench of a batting collapse. Robinson picks up a wicket with a loose ball but to be fair, he could have got one earlier in his set with another jaffa that lifted and moved and almost took Mulder’s outside edge. He has four now.

12.08pm BST

First a word, now a phrase. John Starbuck is in an inventive mode:

“Coining another saying: ‘into the tail before lunch’ – sounds like a whole-animal chef’s preparation.”

12.07pm BST

WICKET! Mulder c Foakes b Robinson 3 (South Africa 36-6)

I’ve said before that the South Africans hadn’t done much wrong despite the scorecard. Until now. That is a dreadful shot from Mulder, regardless of the context of the game. It’s a wide one from Robinson and the right hander wafts at it without moving his feet. It catches the edge and Foakes takes his fourth catch of the morning. Dreadful from Mulder. He might as well keep his whites on. At this rate he’ll be out there again shortly.

Ben Foakes the England wicketkeeper catches Wiaan Mulder of South Africa off the bowling of Ollie Robinson. Photograph: Matt Impey/Shutterstock

Robinson celebrates talking Mulder’s wicket. Photograph: Clive Rose/Getty Images

12.02pm BST

Time for a hero.

“ Zondo and Mulder sounds like a terrible X-Files spin off",” says Miranda Jollie. Dean Elgar will hope these two inexperienced players can bend time and space to rescue his team.

12.01pm BST

11th over: South Africa 36-5 (Zondo 6, Mulder 3) A drinks break. Not that England have broken a sweat as they’ve rattled through their guests in the opening hour. This latest over, delivered by Broad, is worth four runs. A single to Zondo past gully, a couple for Mulder through that same area and another single for Mulder to round things off off his hips. Bounce and nip still present for Broad. Phew, what a start for Ben Stokes and his team.

11.56am BST

10th over: South Africa 32-5 (Zondo 5, Mulder 0) A wicket maiden for Robinson. Just one leg bye at the start but as you know, that doesn’t count against the bowler. Robinson is running through the Saffas who, according to Andy Zaltzman, have just recorded their worst ever start against England since their first Test back in 1889 when they were 17-5.

11.53am BST

WICKET! Verreynne c Foakes b Robinson 0 (South Africa 32-5)

This is bewildering stuff. It’s hard to be critical of the South African batters. They’re not playing reckless shots, they’re just not good enough to deal with this bowling that is breathtakingly good. Robinson angles it in towards Verreynne’s stumps and gets it to hold its line just enough to take the outside edge. Verreynne couldn’t do much more than offer the full face of the bat and hope for the best. That’s 3-14 from Robinson and it’s not less than he deserves. Wiaan Mulder is the new man. What a job he’s got on his hands.

England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes (right) and his teammates celebrate as he catches Kyle Verreynne of South Africa off the bowling of Ollie Robinson. Photograph: Matt Impey/Shutterstock

11.50am BST

“Hello Daniel.” Heya Timothy Sanders. Good to hear from you. “If David Kent hasn’t yet got his coat on, he might like to know that Elgar did close the Proms this year. On Thursday evening, although the planned concert was cancelled at the last moment, the Philadelphia Orchestra played the National Anthem and ‘Nimrod’ from the Enigma Variations, for the audience already gathered.”

There you are, David.

11.48am BST

WICKET! Rickelton c Foakes b Broad 11 (South Africa 31-4)

Another one and this time it’s Stuart Broad, into the attack in place of Anderson. After getting clattered by Rickelton to a short and wide one, Broad gets it up and brings the batter forward. It kisses the edge and Foakes completes the catch. Nine overs, four wickets and South Africa are staring at a catastrophic end to their tour.

England's Stuart Broad celebrates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Ryan Rickelton. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images/Reuters

9th over: South Africa 31-4 (Zondo 0, Verreynne 0)

11.43am BST

8th over: South Africa 26-3 (Rickelton 7, Zondo 4) Wonderful from Robinson. This is some spell. He was unlucky not to pick up early wickets in Manchester but he’s done that today. This over, a maiden to Rickelton, tests both edges and almost takes the outside of the blade on two occasions. Lift, seam, the perfect length. Really, really good.

11.40am BST

Gary is bang on again. This morning wasn’t about South Africa but I can’t remember a more stirring rendition of my country’s anthem. Certainly outside of SA. Chills.

11.38am BST

7th over: South Africa 26-3 (Rickelton 7, Zondo 4) Nice carry from the 40-year-old Jimmy Anderson. Remarkable how much snap he’s able to generate. Zondo and Rickelton exchange singles to start the over and then Zondo picks up two by opening the face as he presses forward and steers it past a stacked slip cordon.

11.34am BST

Will we even get to day 3?

11.33am BST

6th over: South Africa 21-3 (Rickelton 6, Zondo 0) All the talk of a Test lasting only three days but that now looks surplus to requirements. Robinson is on fire. What a bowler he is, by the way. Tall, lithe, strong and with a great wrist means he’s a nightmare to face. Petersen whacked a drive through a vacant point for four but then lost his off stump when he shouldered arms to one he should have played. The new man is Zondo who is taking guard in a Test for the first time. He gets off the mark immediately with a little bunt into the off side. Big partnership coming up. It’s the ‘keeper and all-rounders to come.

11.31am BST

WICKET! Petersen b Robinson 12 (South Africa 21-3)

There are good leaves and bad leaves, and that is a terrible one. What was Petersen thinking? It’s moved off the seam, sure, but it hasn’t exactly hooped through the air. That was never wide enough to let go but Petersen has shouldered arms and lost his off stump as a result. A shocker coupled with some probing bowling. South Africa in real trouble.

The stumps and bails of South Africa’s Keegan Petersen go flying after he left a delivery by Ollie Robinson. Photograph: Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images

England players celebrate the wicket of Petersen. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images for Surrey CCC

11.27am BST

5th over: South Africa 17-2 (Petersen 8, Rickelton 6) Oh, that’s tasty Jimmy. Really good outside Rickelton’s off stump and it whizzes past the outside edge. Rickelton doesn’t get very far forward which is what you want to do when the ball is moving. A single for each batter keeps the scoreboard ticking but it’s all England right now. You sense there’s a wicket lurking in every over.

11.23am BST

4th over: South Africa 15-2 (Petersen 7, Rickelton 5) A checked drive past point gives Petersen three and a dropped single in the covers adds one more to Rickelton’s score. It’s good work from Robinson who hits the deck hard with some nibble off the seam. Testing for the Saffas.

The way these two bowl with the new ball, we might need a nickname for them. Good thing John Starbuck is in touch:

“Hi Dan, Is it time for a neologism: Brobinderson? Or too soon?”

I think bang on time, John.

11.20am BST

“It’s not a great day for Elgar; cancelled first at the Last Night of the Proms and then at the wicket. I’ll get my coat …”

I’ll get it for you, David Kent.

11.19am BST

3rd over: South Africa 11-2 (Petersen 4, Rickelton 4) Success for Anderson. A teaser that Erwee just couldn’t resist. The new man Rickelton, who has scored heaps of runs for Northants, is off the mark with a sumptuous drive through the covers as he jumps all over a half volley. He’ll need to hit a few more to dig his team out of this early hole.

11.17am BST

“Having seen the second wicket go, I’m making a case for two-day Tests. Thoughts?”

Might be more than necessary, Kerrith Britland. How do you feel about games lasting 100 balls each innings? Now there’s an idea.

11.16am BST

“Nice to see the England players showing respect by wearing black armbands … although it is interesting that they are showing even more respect to their sponsors, whose logos are carefully not obscured.”

Not sure I follow, Robert Heath. Are you suggesting that the sponsors should be covered because of the Queen’s passing?

11.15am BST

WICKET! Erwee c Foakes b Anderson 0 (South Africa 7-2)

Both openers are gone after just 14 balls. Anderson usually looks to bring the ball back into the left hander but this one angles across Erwee and keeps going. He can’t help but prod at it and gets a thickish edge that a diving Foaks snaffles behind the stumps. England rampant. Three days now looks like plenty of time for a result.

England's James Anderson is congratulated after taking the wicket of South Africa's Sarel Erwee. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

11.13am BST

2nd over: South Africa 6-1 (Erwee 0, Petersen 3) A wonderful start from Robinson. Extra lift on a challenging length, he was too good for Elgar. Two no-balls and a leg stump half volley to the new man Petersen – clipped for three towards midwicket – blights his otherwise perfect start, but Robinson won’t mind too much. He’s got the big fish of the Saffa skipper.

11.10am BST

WICKET! Elgar b Robinson 1 (South Africa 1-1)

Jaffa. The second sensational nut from Robinson this over but this one shapes back into Elgar off the seam and sends the South African captain’s off stump cartwheeling towards the slip cordon. Lovely bowling. Elgar perhaps could have been more compact but it’s just a great ball that finds the gap between bat and pad and makes a thunderous thunk as it takes the wooden peg. The crowd release a roar. England on their way.

South Africa's Dean Elgar is dismissed by England's Ollie Robinson. Photograph: John Walton/PA

11.06am BST

More on the silence at the start. As Gary says, it was deep with meaning, whatever your politics.

11.05am BST

1st over: South Africa 1-0 (Elgar 1, Erwee 0) It’s a typically tidy start from Jimmy A who keeps it full and straight. Elgar is off the mark with a little nurdle off his pads and Erwee is watchful as Anderson shapes it back into him.

11.01am BST

“Hi Daniel.” Hi Graham O’Reilly. “Am I alone in thinking that now that the match is over three days, there should be a new toss?”

Not sure. I think because the game officially started on Thursday and had the first day rained off (as opposed to postponed because of the Queen) then we’re just picking up where we left off. If you know what I mean.

10.59am BST

That’s really lovely, Anna , thank you for joining me. I have to say those anthems were something. Laura Wright absolutely nailed them.

10.53am BST

There’s an incredible hush over the ground as the players gather in a row. Total silence apart from a few clacking cameras and the occasional cough. It’s genuinely moving.

10.49am BST

Here are the timings for today:

10.50 – Military walk onto the field of play to form guard of honour (GOH)

10.51 – Match officials and teams enter through (GOH) and line up either side of the wicket, team management and squad to stand at boundary edge

10.54 – Minute’s silence

10.55 – One bell chime by the highest ranking military at the Kia Oval

10.55.15 – Introduce the Anthem of South Africa – Sung by Laura Wright

10.57 – Introduce– Anthem of England (God Save the King) – Sung by Laura Wright

11.00 - Play

Whatever your views on the Monarchy, this will be a morning of Test cricket to remember.

Crowd building as well. There’s a definite sense that something special is happening.

10.46am BST

It’s been said before, and no doubt you’ve seen this already, but Ben Stokes deserves some credit for the way he’s carried himself as skipper. I’m enjoying his energy right now. Stating his intention to win, striking the right tone.

Here are a few standout quotes from his chat with Sky earlier:

It’s been very sad news for not only the nation but the world with the Queen’s passing. She was someone who dedicated her life to the nation, someone that we take incredible inspiration from and we are honoured to be able to walk out on the field in memory of the Queen. We know how much the Queen loved this sport, and the show must go on. I’m sure she’ll be looking down on all the sport that’s still going ahead over this weekend and that we’re going out there in her honour. I’m very pleased and proud we can do that. Sport is something people come to watch and enjoy but it also brings people together. The way that we’ve played we’ve tried to do that this summer. We’ve probably got even more of a chance to do that with it only being three days of cricket. Everything we do out on the field this week will be to try and get a result this week. We don’t play for draws, so we’ll go out there and try to do everything to win.

Ben Stokes talks to Sky. Photograph: Gareth Copley/ECB/Getty Images

10.32am BST

While we gear up, have a glance at this cracker from Barney .

9.57am BST

Hi folks. Already got a few mails about the weather. Full disclosure, when I typed up my preamble the sun was out. I nipped out for a quick bite (half decent sausage bap if you're asking) and when I came back it was gone. A blanket of dark gloom now shrouds our favourite star. Jimmy and Co will be loving this.

9.45am BST

Preamble

Good morning and welcome to day one day two day three of this third and final Test between England and South Africa.

If you’re mourning the passing of Queen Elizabeth, I hope the cricket offers you joy and distraction.

It should be a great game to take your mind off events beyond the boundary. We’ve got 294 overs across three days to settle the series. That might not sound like much but considering the first Test lasted 171.5 overs, and the second was wrapped up in 245.1, we could well see another blockbuster contest.

There are changes aplenty for the South Africans. Aiden Markram’s form, Rassie van der Dussen’s broken finger, Lungi Ngidi’s hamstring as well as Simon Harmer’s inability to bowl left arm rockets from a two metre frame means that Khaya Zondo, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder and Marco Jansen are in.

Dean Elgar’s troops are batting first which means Harry Brook’s Test debut begins in the field. There are no other changes for England.

The sun is out here at The Oval, the real Home of Cricket, according to Ollie Pope. We’re close to the end of a brilliant summer. Here’s hoping the players give us a proper send off.

Catch you in a few.

