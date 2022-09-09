SOMERSET, N.J. – A thrilling comeback and perhaps the best offensive performance of the early season by the Sacred Heart University women's volleyball highlighted the SHU Invitational. On Tuesday the results of those efforts bore fruit as Sarah Ciszek was named Northeast Conference/Molten Player of the Week and Emma Smallcomb picked up Defensive Player of the Week, as announced by the league office.

FAIRFIELD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO