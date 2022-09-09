ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ciszek & Smallcomb Grab NEC Weekly Honors

SOMERSET, N.J. – A thrilling comeback and perhaps the best offensive performance of the early season by the Sacred Heart University women's volleyball highlighted the SHU Invitational. On Tuesday the results of those efforts bore fruit as Sarah Ciszek was named Northeast Conference/Molten Player of the Week and Emma Smallcomb picked up Defensive Player of the Week, as announced by the league office.
Gracia Martinez Earns NEC Rookie of the Week Honors

SOMERSET, N.J. — Sacred Heart University men's soccer first year defender Koke Gracia Martinez was named Northeast Conference Rookie of the Week, announced by the league on Monday. The native of Zaragoza, Spain, scored the first goal of his collegiate career and the clincher in the Pioneers' 2-0 victory...
Lim Playing in Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

FAIRFIELD, Conn. – Sacred Heart University junior golfer Marcus Lim is playing in an international tournament this fall. Lim is playing for his native Team Malaysia at the 13th Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship on Oct. 27-30 at Amata Spring Country Club in Chonburi, Thailand. Over the weekend at the Ryan...
