CalSTRS backs five high-profile real estate funds

The $311.7 billion California State Teachers Retirement System (CalSTRS) has disclosed a number of new real estate commitments in its recent activity report. According to the report, the pension fund committed $500 million to Blackstone Real Estate Partners X (BREP X), $200 million to PAG Real Estate Partners III, $170 million to Harrison Street European Property Partners III, $125 million to Greystar Equity Partners Asia Pacific Fund I and $120 million to Greystar Equity Partners Europe I (GEPE I).
