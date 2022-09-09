Read full article on original website
EPA approves for non-EOR permanent geologic sequestration of CO2 within the state of Texas
Stakeholder Midstream has received approval from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for its monitoring, reporting and verification (MRV) plan for the permanent sequestration of carbon dioxide (CO2) at its Pozo Acido injection well located in the Permian Basin near the Texas-New Mexico border. This is the first MRV plan...
Illinois SURS backs Clarion Lion Properties Fund, outpaces policy benchmark in investment portfolio
The State Universities Retirement System (SURS) of Illinois has disclosed a recent commitment to Clarion Lion Properties Fund, an open-ended, value-add real estate fund managed by Clarion Partners. Clarion Lion Properties Fund seeks to own, develop, manage and strategically sell industrial warehouse properties and land in 25 U.S. markets. The...
CalSTRS backs five high-profile real estate funds
The $311.7 billion California State Teachers Retirement System (CalSTRS) has disclosed a number of new real estate commitments in its recent activity report. According to the report, the pension fund committed $500 million to Blackstone Real Estate Partners X (BREP X), $200 million to PAG Real Estate Partners III, $170 million to Harrison Street European Property Partners III, $125 million to Greystar Equity Partners Asia Pacific Fund I and $120 million to Greystar Equity Partners Europe I (GEPE I).
