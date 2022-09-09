Read full article on original website
3 reasons SOL price is up 30% in 2 weeks — Will Solana's uptrend continue?
Solana (SOL) ticked higher on Sep. 13, mirroring similar upside moves in the broader cryptocurrency market, led by Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH). On the daily chart, SOL's price gained over 4% to $39, its best level in 3 weeks. The token's intraday gains came as an extension of a prevailing uptrend that has seen its price gaining 30% in just 2 weeks.
ETHW Core to push on with Ethereum PoW fork 24 hours after Merge
The long awaited Ethereum Merge is just around the corner, but not everyone is excited about the major upgrade. A group calling themselves ETHW Core have voiced its opposition to the change and are set to conduct a hard fork within 24 hours after the Merge. Under the project name,...
The Fed, the Merge and $22K BTC — 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) starts a pivotal week on a firm footing as bulls succeed in wiping out weeks of losses. After closing the latest weekly candle at $21,800, its highest since mid-August, BTC/USD is back on the radar as a long bet. The end to an extended period of downside interspersed...
Crypto traders eye ATOM, APE, CHZ and QNT as Bitcoin flashes bottom signs
The United States equities markets rallied sharply last week, ending a three-week losing streak. The S&P 500 rose 3.65% last week while the Nasdaq Composite soared 4.14%. Continuing its close correlation with the U.S. equities markets, Bitcoin (BTC) also made a strong comeback and is trying to end the week with gains of more than 7%.
'I was there': Special NFTs allow you to celebrate Ethereum's Merge
The Merge is fast approaching — and the switch to a Proof-of-Stake blockchain will be the most significant moment in Ethereum's history. Now, Proof of Attendance Protocols — unique NFTs known as POAPs for short — are being created for crypto enthusiasts who want a special memento of this historic occasion.
Elon Musk, Cathie Wood sound 'deflation' alarm — Is Bitcoin at risk of falling below $14K?
Bitcoin (BTC) has rebounded by 20% to almost $22,500 since Sept. 7. But bull trap risks abound in the long run as Elon Musk and Cathie Wood sound an alarm over a potential deflation crisis. Cathie Wood: "Deflation in the pipeline" The Tesla CEO tweeted over the weekend that a...
3 ways scammers will try to fool you over Ethereum’s Merge
Scammers are likely to use excitement around the Ethereum Merge to launch new scams aimed at newbie crypto users, PolySwam CEO Steve Bassi has warned. The Ethereum Merge is expected to take place within the next 24 hours. Speaking to Cointelegraph, Steve Bassi, founder, and CEO of PolySwarm said these...
Bitcoin price falls under $21K as traders send 84K BTC to exchanges
Bitcoin (BTC) fell further after the Sept. 13 Wall Street open as the dust settled on unexpectedly high United States inflation. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD giving up $21,000, down up to 8.45% on the day. Bearish tendencies set in after the U.S. Consumer Price Index...
Merge ‘jitters’ sees outflow from Ether-based investment products
Institutional investors may be wavering ahead of the Ethereum Merge, with Ether (ETH)-based digital asset investment products seeing an outflow of $61.6 million, signaling concerns about the success of the upgrade. In its digital asset fund flows weekly report, fund manager CoinShares reported that Ether-based investment products made up for...
Price analysis 9/12: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, SOL, DOGE, DOT, MATIC, SHIB
The United States equities markets and the cryptocurrency markets have started the new week on a strong footing. This suggests that investors expect the Federal Reserve's possible 75 basis point rate hike in the Sept. 20 to 21 meeting to be priced in and it also could mean that investors believe inflation has peaked.
Latin America is ready for crypto — just integrate it with their payment systems
Thriving on exploiting users’ data, Web2 monopolies like Facebook and Google have ushered in an era of massive internet centralization in recent years. This concentration of power has enabled huge shares of communication and commerce closed platforms, giving users little control over how their data is collected. An emerging...
Bitcoin might be down but interest in crypto and NFTs is here to stay: Ledger CEO
The future for crypto remains very bright. That’s according to the CEO of Ledger, Pascal Gauthier who sat down for a tête-à-tête with Cointelegraph in his home country, France. Gauthier, who enters his eighth year working at Ledger, explained that the recent downward price action in Bitcoin has not brought interest in crypto to a standstill:
OpenNode sets up BTC payment infrastructure in Bank of Bahrain regulatory sandbox
Bitcoin infrastructure provider OpenNode will test a Bitcoin payment processing and payouts solution in the Central Bank of Bahrain’s (CBB) regulatory sandbox, the company announced Sept. 13. This is the latest of several steps the kingdom has taken to join the crypto economy both on its own and as a member of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC).
What is a cryptocurrency ETF and how does it work?
Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have grown in popularity as a means of investing since the mid-1990s due to their intraday liquidity and low transaction costs. In general, ETFs track a specific index and are generally traded on exchanges. In a securities market, ETFs allow investors to trade their shares continuously throughout...
Bitcoin margin long-to-short ratio at Bitfinex reach the highest level ever
Sept. 12 will leave a mark that will probably stick for quite a while. Traders at the Bitfinex exchange vastly reduced their leveraged bearish Bitcoin (BTC) bets and the absence of demand for shorts could have been caused by the expectation of cool inflation data. Bears may have lacked confidence,...
Bitcoin is the perfect settlement layer to build apps on top of: Hiro CEO
While the Bitcoin network isn’t programmable, it serves as an excellent settlement layer to build robust applications on top of, says Hiro CEO Alex Miller. Hiro provides Bitcoin development tools for developers to build on the Stacks blockchain. Miller said Stacks inherits the Bitcoin network’s security through a consensus mechanism called proof-of-transfer (although this is a controversial statement for some).
Bitcoin and altcoins pop to the upside, but upcoming macro events could cap the rally
The 13% gains in the six days leading to Sept. 12 brought the total crypto market capitalization closer to $1.1 trillion, but this was not enough to break the descending trend. As a result, the overall trend for the past 55 days has been bearish, with the latest support test on Sept. 7 at a $950 billion total market cap.
Bitcoin short squeeze ‘not over’ as BTC price eyes 17% weekly gains
Bitcoin (BTC) stayed higher into the Sept. 10 weekly close as optimistic forecasts favored $23,000 next. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD hitting $21,730 on Bitstamp overnight — the most since Aug. 26. The pair managed to conserve its prior gains despite low-volume weekend trading conditions...
Crypto miner Poolin offers IOU tokens after suspending withdrawals
Poolin, one of the largest Bitcoin mining pools by hash rate, has announced it will be issuing IOU tokens in an effort to “minimize the impact of withdrawal suspension” for users. In a Tuesday blog post, Poolin said its wallet service will be releasing IOU ERC-20 tokens for...
Crypto’s correlation with mainstream finance could bring more bleeding soon
There’s no denying the fact that the crypto market has been faced with an obscene amount of bearish pressure over the last eight odd months. Despite this, September has been especially turbulent for the industry, with the price of Bitcoin (BTC) dropping below the all-important $20,000 psychological threshold before forging a comeback.
