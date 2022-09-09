ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
golfmagic.com

RUMOUR: Is Jon Rahm really going to ditch PGA Tour for LIV Golf?

LIV Golf are reportedly gearing up to name another big signing in the coming weeks and speculation is mounting that it could be Jon Rahm. The former World No.1 has previously spoken on the topic of LIV on several occasions and if you take a closer look at what he has said over the past year it's not inconceivable that he may have had a shift in attitude.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour player secures Fortinet Championship spot with new wife as caddy

Seung Yul-Noh and Aaron Baddeley came through a 6-for-2 playoff at the Monday qualifier to play in the Fortinet Championship, the first event on the PGA Tour's 2023 schedule. Noh's qualification for the season-opening event was extra special as he had his wife on the bag for the first time. Having only been married a matter of months, his wife proved to be a lucky charm at El Macero CC as he joined Baddeley, Taylor Lowe and Alex Lee in this week's field.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Golf fans STUNNED how one player has been overlooked at the Presidents Cup

While the majority of golf fans consider the 2022 Presidents Cup this month is already over before it has started, there is a sense of shock from many that one particular player in the World's Top 50 has been overlooked in Trevor Immelman's International side. Immelman made his six captain's...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf Chicago field and teams confirmed: Two players out, two back in

LIV Golf has today confirmed the 48 players in the field for its Chicago tournament that takes places at Rich Harvest Farms GC this week - and there are only two changes from the Boston tournament two weeks ago. The big change to the field is that Henrik Stenson returns...
GOLF
The Spun

Tiger Woods Back On The Course: Golf World Reacts

The legendary Tiger Woods is back on the golf course this week. On Tuesday, a video of Woods on the range at Liberty National Golf Club surfaced on Twitter. Fans are gushing over Woods' swing. Even at this stage in his career, the 15-time major champion has one of the prettiest swings we'll ever see.
GOLF
Daily Mail

US Open winner Carlos Alcaraz reveals the heartfelt four-word message Nick Kyrgios sent him after his historic win in New York

Nick Kyrgios never doubted Carlos Alcaraz could win the US Open this year and reminded the Spaniard of his prediction, shortly after the teenager's triumph in New York. Alcaraz beat Norway's Casper Rudd 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7-1), 6-3 victory in the final at Flushing Meadows on Monday (AEST) to win his maiden Grand Slam and become the youngest world No1 in history.
TENNIS
golfmagic.com

Patrick Reed hits back at Rory McIlroy and Billy Horschel's "insulting" comments

Patrick Reed has hit back at Rory McIlroy and Billy Horschel following their comments about LIV Golf players competing in the DP World Tour's flagship tournament of the season at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth last week, following an interview with The Times. McIlroy claimed it would be "hard...
GOLF
Daily Mail

LIV Golf's Sergio Garcia faces a DP World Tour fine after quitting the PGA Championship last week after a bad first round... and then going to a college football game in Texas two days later

Sergio Garcia faces a fine from the DP World Tour for going AWOL at the PGA Championship at Wentworth last week. The Spaniard's presence was a controversial enough factor after he signed up to the Saudi-funded LIV Golf earlier this year. He was suspended by the PGA Tour but refused...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Shane Lowry posted a very relatable (and very hungover) response after winning the BMW PGA Championship

Shane Lowry enjoys a pint (or five). We assumed as much after the Irishman claimed the claret jug on Irish soil in 2019 and was spotted belting out Celtic classics in the pub soon after. We got a reminder this summer when, at the height of Beergate at Southern Hills, Lowry proclaimed “I’d probably still buy them” in response to the PGA Championship’s astronomical pilsner prices. But we got final, official confirmation on Monday morning when Lowry, hours removed from a big victory at the controversy-ridden, monarchy-delayed BMW PGA Championship, posted this selfie to Twitter.
GOLF
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Sergio Garcia faces fine for pulling out BMW PGA

September 12 - Sergio Garcia faces a fine by the DP World Tour if he doesn't provide proof of an emergency or medical issue for withdrawing from the BMW PGA Championship on Saturday before the tournament's second round.
GOLF
Yardbarker

After a brilliant win Shane Lowry backs up his comments on LIV Golf in a strong interview

What a win that was for the Irish man on Sunday evening at Wentworth Shane Lowry’s first win in three years and the scenes afterwards were epic. The Offaly man also said some strong words about LIV golf this weekend and backed them up in his post round interview. ‘One of the good guys’ and there’s no doubt that Shane Lowry is one of them, a hugely popular figure in Irish sports and massively respected.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods hits balls in front of fans at 2022 Nexus Cup

Tiger Woods and the TGR Foundation once again have the privilege of hosting the Nexus Cup in New York this week, giving amateur golfers the chance to play in an exciting competition. Described as the 'ultimate amateur golf experience', the Nexus Cup is a team matchplay event which allows you...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

DP World Tour cancels title sponsorship for Dubai Desert Classic

The DP World Tour has ended its contract with Slync which will see the American logistics company removed as the title sponsor of the Dubai Desert Classic. "We have reached an agreement with Slync regarding the termination of their agreements with us for various DP World Tour assets, including the Dubai Desert Classic title sponsorship," said a DP World Tour spokesperson, as reported by the Guardian.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

New PING putters offer a model to fit every golfer

PING has introduced 10 new putter models, each individually designed to achieve the proper balance of feel and forgiveness in a confidence-inspiring look using various combinations of the company’s proven putter technologies. The 10 models, consisting of high moment of inertia blades and ultra-forgiving multi-material mid-mallets and mallets, are...
GOLF

