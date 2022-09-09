Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Tiger Woods' Relationship With Erica Herman
Tiger Woods is many things — a golf superstar, billionaire, and brand ambassador. As a result, his love life has always received loads of attention — especially since Woods has been linked to several accomplished women, such as Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn and multi-talented model Tyra Banks. Though he's had his share of romantic relationships over the years, he's only tied the knot once, in 2004 (per CBC), with Swedish model Elin Nordegren, who shares two kids with Woods. The marriage ultimately fell apart after Nordegren discovered Woods' affairs and famously chased him out of their house with a golf club and smashed his car windows (via Mirror).
golfmagic.com
Was Phil Mickelson right all along!? Xander Schauffele reacts...
These days it's fair to say that Phil Mickelson, the de facto face of the LIV Golf Invitational Series, appears slightly different in media appearances. In the past, he would have had absolutely no problem in ripping a governing body to shreds or offering his opinion on any given topic.
LIV Golf rebel Sergio Garcia poses for picture at college football game in Texas just hours after withdrawing from the BMW PGA Championship for no reason following his four-over par first round, as Spaniard is criticised for denying reserve chance to play
Sergio Garcia was pictured pitchside at a college football match not long after he withdrew from the BMW PGA Championship following a first round score of four-over par. The golfer then attended the Texas versus Alabama college football game at the DKR Texas Memorial Stadium, which Alabama won 20-19. He...
LIV Golf: How each player finished at the DP World Tour's 2022 BMW PGA Championship
While the talk of the 2022 BMW PGA Championship is now about Shane Lowry’s win despite a late charge from the likes of Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy, the discussion leading up to the event at Wentworth Club in Surrey, England, was focused on the presence of more than a dozen players from the LIV Golf Invitational Series.
RELATED PEOPLE
golfmagic.com
Pro says Cameron Smith won't take his phone calls after LIV blunder
Cameron Percy has opened up on the fallout from dropping Cameron Smith firmly in it when the Australian revealed the World No.2 was signing for the LIV Golf Invitational Series. In an interview with Jamie Hall of Bunkered, the pro has explained that Smith nor Marc Leishman are returning his...
GolfWRX
John Daly’s latest injury sounds about as painful as it gets
In early August, John Daly told Piers Morgan that he would love an invitation to LIV Golf, so much so he “begged Greg Norman.”. Many of the reasons stated were, of course, money-orientated. For example, he was keen to point out, “I play two to three pro-ams every week on the Champions tour and we don’t play for a lot of money on the Champions tour so I almost feel like, ‘OK, I’m not getting a lot out of this. What are we doing?'”
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf Chicago field and teams confirmed: Two players out, two back in
LIV Golf has today confirmed the 48 players in the field for its Chicago tournament that takes places at Rich Harvest Farms GC this week - and there are only two changes from the Boston tournament two weeks ago. The big change to the field is that Henrik Stenson returns...
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour player secures Fortinet Championship spot with new wife as caddy
Seung Yul-Noh and Aaron Baddeley came through a 6-for-2 playoff at the Monday qualifier to play in the Fortinet Championship, the first event on the PGA Tour's 2023 schedule. Noh's qualification for the season-opening event was extra special as he had his wife on the bag for the first time. Having only been married a matter of months, his wife proved to be a lucky charm at El Macero CC as he joined Baddeley, Taylor Lowe and Alex Lee in this week's field.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rafael Nadal shares message for Carlos Alcaraz after US Open win
Rafael Nadal shared a message on Twitter Sunday for Carlos Alcaraz after his countryman won the US Open. Alcaraz beat Casper Ruud in four sets 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(1), 6-3 to win the US Open for his first career major. Alcaraz, 19, will also take over the No. 1 ranking in the world.
golfmagic.com
Golf fans STUNNED how one player has been overlooked at the Presidents Cup
While the majority of golf fans consider the 2022 Presidents Cup this month is already over before it has started, there is a sense of shock from many that one particular player in the World's Top 50 has been overlooked in Trevor Immelman's International side. Immelman made his six captain's...
golfmagic.com
Patrick Reed hits back at Rory McIlroy and Billy Horschel's "insulting" comments
Patrick Reed has hit back at Rory McIlroy and Billy Horschel following their comments about LIV Golf players competing in the DP World Tour's flagship tournament of the season at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth last week, following an interview with The Times. McIlroy claimed it would be "hard...
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 BMW PGA Championship
A couple of Irishmen battled to the end of the BMW PGA Championship on Sunday, with Shane Lowry pulling off the victory to beat Rory McIlroy by one stroke at Wentworth in England. In the DP World Tour marquee event that was shortened to 54 holes because of the death...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Rory McIlroy branded “INSULTING” by Patrick Reed after comments on LIV Golf competitors
Rory McIlroy has publicly spoken out against LIV Golf, he’s now been branded “insulting” by golfing counterpart Patrick Reed. LIV golf, the Saudi-backed golfing venture, has been met with a furiously backlash by golf fans and golfers who haven’t been tempted by the gold-coated, dangled carrot.
golfmagic.com
Former BMW PGA champion BLASTS Sergio Garcia over Wentworth walk out
Former BMW PGA champion Byeong Hun An has blasted Sergio Garcia on Twitter following his controversial walk out from Wentworth this week. Sergio Garcia was one of a number of LIV Golf Tour rebels who chose to compete in the DP World Tour's flagship event of the season in Surrey.
golfmagic.com
Patrick Reed and Lee Westwood open up on BMW experience as LIV players
Former World No.1 Lee Westwood and Masters champion Patrick Reed have both opened up on their experiences of playing the DP World Tour's flagship event as LIV Golf players. Some were predicting that there might be some heated words exchanged between both sides of the divide. We've already heard of temper tantrums on the range. Sergio Garcia, memorably, was alleged to have blown off the handle after news broke he was being fined £100,000 before the BMW International Open in Germany.
US Open final LIVE: Carlos Alcaraz beats Casper Ruud to win maiden grand slam and become world No 1
Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz beat Norway’s Casper Ruud 6-4 2-6 7-6(1) 6-3 in the US Open final to win his maiden grand slam title and rise to world number one for the first time.Alcaraz, 19, fell to his back and cupped his hands to his face, rolling over before jumping up to offer a hug at the net to Ruud.The electrifying Alcaraz, who thrilled fans over the two-week tournament in New York with his acrobatic shot-making, youthful vigour and late-night finishes, replaced Russian Daniil Medvedev at the top of the rankings.Alcaraz is the youngest-ever world number one since ATP rankings began in 1973.Relive a captivating men’s singles final:
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf Invitational Series Chicago: Everything you need to know
LIV Golf Chicago is the fifth $25million tournament of the controversial series' inaugural eight-event season. The field has now been confirmed and Greg Norman has also snapped up the highly-ranked David Puig, who has now turned professional. This 48-man, shotgun start tournament will take place at Rich Harvest Farms Golf...
golfmagic.com
Ian Poulter in spat with reporter: "You just play the butter wouldn't melt guy!"
Ian Poulter got into a heated debate with Sky Sports' Jamie Weir on Twitter about the LIV Golf Invitational Series. It all started when Poults posted a link to an article offering a differing viewpoint on this whole affair. That article, written by Alistair Tait, was titled "The European Dis-Union"....
golfmagic.com
Top amateur golfer set to make professional debut at LIV Golf Chicago
Top amateur golfer David Puig has decided to turn professional and play in the LIV Golf Series ahead of his senior year at Arizona State University. Puig, who reached as high as fifth in the amateur world rankings, played in the first LIV Golf Invitational at Centurion and participated in the Bedminster Invitational.
golfmagic.com
Min Woo Lee cards course record at Wentworth, but why doesn't it count?
Min Woo Lee produced a stunning four-shot turnaround on the second day of the BMW PGA Championship, safely securing his spot in the 36-hole cut with a course-record score. Lee, 24, made seven birdies and two eagles on Saturday at Wentworth. A bogey on the par-5 17th hole denied him a round of 11-under-par and the outright course record.
Comments / 0