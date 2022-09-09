ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky teacher is accused of driving to school drunk and getting into a crash along the way. According to an arrest citation, a deputy was called to Garrard County High School on Tuesday morning for a report about a teacher that had been involved in a crash and was suspected of drinking.
Barren County native, Kelly Craft, kicks off Governor campaign in Glasgow

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County Native, Kelly Craft, kicked off her campaign for Governor of Kentucky in her hometown of Glasgow Tuesday night. Craft is a former U.S. Ambassador under former President Donald Trump. She is the latest to join the long list of Republican candidates running for Governor in 2023.
Gov. Beshear directs flags at half-staff for Patriot Day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In accordance with a proclamation from the White House, Gov. Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff Sunday, Sept. 11. The flags are lowered in commemoration of Patriot Day, the National Day of Service and Remembrance, and...
