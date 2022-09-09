Read full article on original website
Related
WBKO
VIDEO: CASA of Southern Kentucky holding training events this October
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - CASA is holding volunteer training events for those that wish to join their ranks. CASA members serve as an extra set of ears and eyes for the Judge presiding over the case and represent the voice of the child during this time. They will have...
WBKO
Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky teacher is accused of driving to school drunk and getting into a crash along the way. According to an arrest citation, a deputy was called to Garrard County High School on Tuesday morning for a report about a teacher that had been involved in a crash and was suspected of drinking.
WBKO
Barren County native, Kelly Craft, kicks off Governor campaign in Glasgow
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County Native, Kelly Craft, kicked off her campaign for Governor of Kentucky in her hometown of Glasgow Tuesday night. Craft is a former U.S. Ambassador under former President Donald Trump. She is the latest to join the long list of Republican candidates running for Governor in 2023.
WBKO
Gov. Beshear directs flags at half-staff for Patriot Day
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In accordance with a proclamation from the White House, Gov. Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff Sunday, Sept. 11. The flags are lowered in commemoration of Patriot Day, the National Day of Service and Remembrance, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBKO
School board in Alaska bans trans students from using bathroom of gender they identify with
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - A school board in Alaska voted to suspend a policy that previously allowed transgender students to use the gendered bathroom which corresponded to the gender they identified with. The Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District School Board’s vote was 5-1, KTUU reports. The lone member of...
Comments / 0