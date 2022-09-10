Read full article on original website
Related
fantasypros.com
Sandy Alcantara works seven solid innings Tuesday night
Sandy Alcantara worked seven innings in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Phillies, giving up two runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out four. After surrendering nine runs over his previous 11 innings pitched, Alcantara rebounded for a strong outing Tuesday night. Unfortunately for him, the Marlins offense only managed to provide a single run of support. Alcantara crossed the 200-inning mark for the year in this start while sporting am ERA below 2.50 and WHIP barely above 1.00. He will return to the mound Sunday afternoon against the Nationals.
fantasypros.com
Aaron Judge belts MLB-leading 56th and 57th home runs in win Tuesday
Aaron Judge went 3-for-4 with a walk, two home runs, two RBI, and three runs scored in New York’s 7-6 extra-inning win in Boston on Tuesday. Both of Judge’s home runs on Tuesday tied the game and he is now just four home runs shy of tying Roger Maris’ Yankee and American League record. Judge has now reached base at least three times in eight of his last nine games. Judge’s .310 average is just 9-points behind Minnesota’s Luis Arraez’s AL-leading .319, meaning the Triple Crown is very much a possibility for the slugger. Judge is slashing .310/.414/.692 with 57 home runs, 123 RBI (leads MLB), 116 runs scored (leads MLB), and 16 stolen bases this season.
fantasypros.com
J.C. Jackson (ankle) a limited participant in Tuesday’s practice
Definitely a step in the right direction for Jackson as this was the first time he has practiced this season. Jackson had ankle surgery in mid-August and was at least warming up on the field in Week 1 before being ruled out. Even if Jackson is able to suit up this week, you likely want to avoid the Chargers D/ST in a tough matchup with Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City.
fantasypros.com
Julio Jones (knee) does not practice Wednesday
Jones seemed fine coming out of the team’s win over the Cowboys in Week 1. The 33-year-old produced solid numbers in his first action with Tampa Bay and with Chris Godwin on the shelf with a hamstring injury, the offense could really use Jones. Jones still has a few days to log practice time ahead of a divisional matchup with the Saints Sunday.
RELATED PEOPLE
fantasypros.com
MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Wednesday (9/14) PREMIUM
It’s a medium-sized slate tonight, including eight games. The main slate starts at 7:05 pm ET on DraftKings and FanDuel. The following selections for pitchers, stacks, core studs and values/punts are narrowed down for the slate size. Wednesday's Starting Pitcher Strategy. The high-salaried pitchers aren't as enticing as usual....
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets: Kickers (Week 2)
Kickers are people too! Let’s take a look at the kickers we’re targeting on your Week 2 waiver wire. Analysis: With an attractive home matchup against the Texans this week, McManus is a fine streaming option for Week 2. Dustin Hopkins (LAC): 46% rostered. Next opponents: @KC, JAX,...
fantasypros.com
Matt Ammendola signs with Chiefs practice squad
The Kansas City Chiefs have signed K Matt Ammendola to their practice squad and will elevate him if Harrison Butker cannot play Thursday due to an ankle injury. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Ammendola kicked in 11 games last season for the New York Jets. He made 13 of...
fantasypros.com
Jamal Adams suffers 'serious' quad injury Monday
Pete Carroll told reporters that safety Jamal Adams suffered “a serious injury” to his quad. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Adams was blitzing Russell Wilson in the first half when he suffered the injury and was immediately ruled doubtful to return. It isn't clear how long he will be sidelined, but regardless this is a huge loss to the Seahawks defense.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Preseason Gives Tre Mann a Chance to Rebound After Summer League Struggles
Tre Mann didn’t have his best stuff at the Summer League this off-season, but with the preseason slate closing in Mann is given another chance to showcase his skills.
fantasypros.com
Alvin Kamara was dealing with a rib issue in Week 1
Alvin Kamara was dealing with a rib issue in the Saints’ Week 1 matchup with Atlanta. Head coach Dennis Allen stated, “I think he’s going to be fine.” (Katherine Terrell on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The rib injury explains the reduction in touches from what we normally...
fantasypros.com
Alek Manoah (stomach bug) scratched from start Tuesday
Alek Manoah (stomach bug) was scratched from his start in game one of a doubleheader Tuesday. Julian Merryweather will start in place of Manoah. (Hazel Mae on Twitter) Manoah woke up with a stomach bug and will not make his scheduled start in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader. Blue Jays' manager John Schnedier said Manoah could be an option for the second game, if he feels better after resting and receiving treatment. The likely backup plan for game two if Manoah is unable to go is a bullpen game.
fantasypros.com
Miles Sanders finds the end zone in Week 1 win
Miles Sanders rushed 13 times for 96 yards and a touchdown and caught both of his targets for nine yards in Sunday's win over the Lions. Sanders averaged 7.4 yards per carry and scored his first touchdown since December 2020. Unfortunately for Sanders managers, fellow RBs Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell also rushed for touchdowns, as did QB Jalen Hurts. Sanders was the clear leader of this running back committee, but he is likely to continue losing red zone touches to Hurts, Gainwell, and Scott, which limits his overall upside.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fantasypros.com
Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) considered day-to-day
Robinson was only on the field for nine snaps before having to sit out due to the injury. We should get a clearer picture of his status as practices progress throughout the week, but it's at least a good sign that he hasn't been ruled out for week 2. Sterling Shepard would likely see the most increase in volume beside Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney if Robinson is out.
fantasypros.com
Jalen Hurts rushes for 90 yards, touchdown in Week 1 win
Jalen Hurts completed 18 of his 32 pass attempts for 243 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions and rushed 17 times for 90 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Lions. Fantasy Impact:. Fantasy managers would obviously prefer a touchdown pass or two most weeks, but those rushing...
fantasypros.com
Jerry Jeudy flashes breakout potential in Week 1 loss
Jeudy tied the team-high in targets among WRs with fellow WR Courtland Sutton. They both totaled seven targets. Proving that two elite WRs that operate on different parts of the field can both be fantasy relevant. Jeudy, however, got loose for a 67-yard touchdown. He displayed his deep threat acumen and YAC ability. It's wheels up for his fantasy football stock.
fantasypros.com
Cooper Rush: Cowboys not expected to trade for QB with Dak Prescott out
With the Cowboys not expected to pursue a replacement for Dak Prescott by way of trade, Cooper Rush is in line to be the starting quarterback in Dallas for the near future. (Jeremy Fowler on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Jerry Jones does not believe that Prescott will miss more than four...
fantasypros.com
Geno Smith tosses two touchdowns in win Week 1
Geno Smith completed 23 of 28 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns in the Seahawks Week 1 win over the Broncos. Smith started the game out on a tear, completing 17 of 18 passes with a pair of touchdown passes TEs Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson. Smith did not do much in the second half, but the Seahawks defense was able to do just enough to lead Seattle to the win. Smith has played himself into the QB2 conversation of 2-QB/superflex leagues, but he does have a tough matchup next week against the 49ers.
fantasypros.com
Najee Harris states he will practice and play this week
Najee Harris stated to Adam Schein on Schein on Sports that he will practice this week and play against the Patriots Sunday. (Adam Schein on Twitter ) Harris exited the Steelers' Week 1 game against the Bengals with a foot injury. Luckily for the Steelers, Harris' X-rays were negative and he has stated that he is fine and ready to go for Week 2. It is still worth monitoring the practice report to see Harris' participation as the week goes on.
fantasypros.com
Brian Robinson (leg) doing agility drills
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson was spotted doing agility drills during Wednesday's practice. (John Keim on Twitter) Robinson continues to make a miraculous recovery. The rookie running back was spotted doing agility drills and riding a stationary bike at practice and looks to be progressing well. The hope is that he will be able to be activated off IR when first eligible in Week 5, but he will need to clear benchmarks for that to happen. It seems highly likely that he returns at some point this season, which would put a damper on Antonio Gibson's upside. The belief was that Robinson was slated for the lead back role before being shot, so if he can get back to close to 100 percent, he could develop into an impact RB2 in time for the stretch run.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Trade Advice: Players to Sell (Week 2)
We’ll help you navigate the trade waters of your fantasy football leagues all season. Not only is there the ‘Who Should I Trade?’ tool where you can get instant feedback, but you can also sync your league for free using My Playbook in order to get trade advice specific to your team through our Trade Analyzer and Trade Finder tools.
Comments / 0