ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette Police Working Another Shooting in the Hub City

99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x8I6K_0hptdPAG00
Shooting (KPEL Image)

There has been another shooting in Lafayette according to officials with the Lafayette Police Department.

Lafayette PD Spokeswoman Sergeant Robin Green says the shooting happened at around 11:15 Friday night in the 200 block of Cooper Drive.

She says the victim drove himself to a hospital.

The victim is listed in critical condition according to Green.

If you know anything about what happened, Lafayette Police would like the information.

You can anonymously give the information by calling the Lafayette Crime Stoppers line at 337-232-TIPS (8477).

If you prefer, you can anonymously give information by downloading the P3 app on any mobile device.

attachment-Shooting-on-car-bkgrd attachment-Shooting-on-car-bkgrd
Source: Lafayette Police Working Another Shooting in the Hub City

Comments / 2

Related
Talk Radio 960am

Lafayette Police: Teenager Shot During Drug Dispute

A 15-year-old male is dead after an altercation over drugs turned fatal. In a press release, Lafayette Police say the shooting happened around 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday in the 100 block of Toulouse Drive. Officers say they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived on scene. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Lafayette, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Fentanyl Bust: Breaux Bridge Man Arrested by Lafayette Police Following Undercover Operation

More fatal fentanyl has been taken off the streets following an undercover narcotics operation conducted by Lafayette Police. According to a press release, 27-year-old Joseph Linton Robicheaux of Breaux Bridge has been a target of investigators for a few months. In May, drug agents say they actually negotiated a drug deal with Joseph, who allegedly proved the officers Methamphetamine for money.
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
kalb.com

Motorcyclist from Church Point killed in Avoyelles Parish crash

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A motorcyclist from Church Point died in a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday on Hwy 1, north of Marksville. Louisiana State Police said a Marksville man was driving a 1997 Dodge Ram southbound on Hwy 1 when he attempted to turn left into a private drive. This placed the vehicle in the direct path of a northbound 2014 Harley Davidson, which resulted in a crash.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
KPEL 96.5

Eunice Man Arrested In Connection With Mamou Chase, Firing At Police

Early Monday morning, Eunice police arrested a man wanted in connection with a police chase in Mamou, where he allegedly shot at police. Officers with the Eunice Police Department arrested Lewis Jones, 18, of Eunice. He was charged with Attempted First Degree Murder of a Police Officer, Aggravated Drive-by Shooting, and Aggravated Flight from an Officer.
MAMOU, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#The Hub#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Kpel Image#P3
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Eunice News

Eunice Police Arrests report

The following are arrests by Eunice Police. September 9 Joseph Harold Fontenot, 46, 100 block of Mamie, Eunice. Serving time. Joshua Javier Loera, 34, 1300 block of West Peach, Eunice. Theft, value less than $1,000, 2 counts, resisting an officer. September 11 Philip Manuel, 36, 1200 block of West Maple, Eunice. Serving time. September 12 Juvenile, 15, Eunice. Disturbing the peace. Cameron Scott…
EUNICE, LA
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
65K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy