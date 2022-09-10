Lafayette Police Working Another Shooting in the Hub City

Shooting (KPEL Image)

There has been another shooting in Lafayette according to officials with the Lafayette Police Department.

Lafayette PD Spokeswoman Sergeant Robin Green says the shooting happened at around 11:15 Friday night in the 200 block of Cooper Drive.

She says the victim drove himself to a hospital.

The victim is listed in critical condition according to Green.

If you know anything about what happened, Lafayette Police would like the information.

You can anonymously give the information by calling the Lafayette Crime Stoppers line at 337-232-TIPS (8477).

If you prefer, you can anonymously give information by downloading the P3 app on any mobile device.