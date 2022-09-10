Cape Coral Hospital earned a spot on the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list and received the Everest Award designation. The study evaluated 2,650 hospitals across the United States. Cape Coral Hospital was a winner in the Large Community Hospital category, which is for hospitals with 250 beds or more. It’s one of three in Florida to make this part of the 100 Top Hospitals List. It was also Everest Award designated, which only 25 hospitals in the nation received. The 100 Top Hospitals Everest Award honors hospitals that have both the highest current performance and the fastest long-term improvement in the years of data analyzed.

