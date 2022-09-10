Read full article on original website
Prodigy Goes Pink! at Lazy Springs Recreation ParkJessie RogersNorth Fort Myers, FL
3 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Avelo Airlines Announces New Base in Fort Myers – Signs of Florida’s Tourism and Business Economy GrowingToby HazlewoodFort Myers, FL
Opinion: Kill World Baseball Classic — Or Move It To NovemberIBWAAFort Myers, FL
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
gulfshorebusiness.com
Devoted Restoration expanding after 1.5-acre purchase in Fort Myers
Devoted Restoration and Devoted Properties purchased 1.5 acres of land, 5,500 square feet of offices and a warehouse building at 8720 Alico Road in Fort Myers for $1.8 million. The property will be utilized to expand Devoted Restoration, which handles water damage, fire cleanup and mold remediation in Southwest Florida.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Fort Myers industrial buildings sell for $5.95 million
Spitzer Cook LLC purchased a 38,873-square-foot, three-building industrial portfolio at 6182-6184 Idlewild St. and 11040 Plantation Road in Fort Myers from Positive Improvements Inc. Randy Thibaut, ALC, and Alexis North, CCIM, of LSI Companies Inc. Represented the seller, and Theresa Blaunch-Mitchell, CCIM, with Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates represented the buyer.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Aqua plans second location at former Perkins restaurant in Bonita Springs
A second location for the Naples-based Aqua restaurant and lounge is planned for the former space of Perkins Restaurant & Bakery in Bonita Springs. The space has been vacant since May 2020. The Perkins chain permanently closed that corporate-run location after operating it for nearly 25 years on the northeast corner of U.S. 41 and Bonita Beach Road.
gulfshorebusiness.com
More housing options coming to Cape Coral after $1.95 million sale
Evergreen Pine Island Co. purchased 9.3 acres at 2560 and 2500 Pine Island Road and 1570 Orchid Road in Cape Coral from Laurel Center Management for $1.95 million. Gary Tasman and Shawn Stoneburner of Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Property Southwest Florida represented the buyer and seller. Evergreen Pine Island plans to develop multifamily housing/luxury apartments with the land.
Short-term vacation rentals targeted in latest Fort Myers Beach fee hike
Town Councilman Bill Veach proposed the fee in last week's budget hearing, which would have owners pay $100 per bedroom, on top of a $300 license fee that was increased from $50 last year.
gulfshorebusiness.com
More residential units to join the Grand Lely area off Collier Boulevard
A new residential development project at the southern parcel of Grand Lely Drive and Collier Boulevard was approved by the Collier County Commissioners on Tuesday. Up to 184 residential units are planned to be built to the east of the Saratoga and Verandas communities and south of the commercial Stock Plaza.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Cape Coral Hospital named to Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list
Cape Coral Hospital earned a spot on the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list and received the Everest Award designation. The study evaluated 2,650 hospitals across the United States. Cape Coral Hospital was a winner in the Large Community Hospital category, which is for hospitals with 250 beds or more. It’s one of three in Florida to make this part of the 100 Top Hospitals List. It was also Everest Award designated, which only 25 hospitals in the nation received. The 100 Top Hospitals Everest Award honors hospitals that have both the highest current performance and the fastest long-term improvement in the years of data analyzed.
Spirit eliminates seasonal flights to Fort Myers from Arnold Palmer Regional Airport
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Spirit Airlines has eliminated its season flights to Fort Myers, Fla., from Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.The Tribune-Review reports that Executive Director of the Westmoreland County Airport Authority Gabe Monzo said Spirit has removed the route that has taken passengers on three flights a week between November and May.The airline will continue its daily flights to Orlando and Fort Lauderdale. In November, it will resume daily flights to Tampa.
Florida Weekly
Chicken Salad Chick opening at Fort Myers Village Walk
Fort Myers residents soon can get their chicken salad fix. A franchise of Chicken Salad Chick is set to open at Fort Myers Village Walk. The restaurant, which also has locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Illinois, serves a variety of chicken salads, from sweet to savory to spicy. Franchise...
St. Matthews House struggles for donations amid food inflation
The news out today on food and inflation is even more staggering. The Federal Government reports food costs are up more than 11%, year-to-year.
thetouristchecklist.com
27 Best & Fun Things to Do in Englewood (FL)
Englewood is a beautiful city located in Charlotte and Sarasota counties, Florida, United States. Englewood had a population of 19,332 after the 2020 census. The city is famous for its gorgeous and well-maintained beaches with soft sand and crystal clear waters. The beaches are not usually crowded, making them perfect...
Most Cape Coral businesses remain open throughout boil water advisory
One of those businesses, House of Omelets on Pine Island Road, had to serve customers bottles of water and canned soda until that notice was lifted Tuesday afternoon.
Grand opening of new Senior Medical Center in Fort Myers
Mayor Kevin Anderson attends the grand opening of the new Dedicated Senior Medical Center in Fort Myers.
capecoralbreeze.com
Tony Serrago, owner of Anthony’s on the BLVD, remembered
Anthony “Tony” Serrago, owner of Anthony’s on the BLVD in Cape Coral, has passed away. Serrago, 65, died suddenly Friday, Sept. 9. He moved to Cape Coral in 2006 from New York and opened the restaurant in 2007. Born in Queens, Serrago is from West Islip, Long Island.
A deeper look at what caused the boil notice in Cape Coral
On Tuesday, families we talked with were still concerned, asking us how harmful bacteria could spread downstream to other areas.
gulfshorebusiness.com
10 units in Bellasera Resort in Naples sells for $5.4 million
Resort Hospitality Partners LLC purchased 10 units Bellasera Resort at 221 Ninth St. S. in Naples from Gulf Star Holdings LLC for $5.42 million. Copyright 2022 Gulfshore Life Media, LLC All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County Code Enforcement makes family get rid of haunted house
A family is upset after Charlotte County forced them to get rid of the haunted house for kids at their home. The haunted house is something the family does for the community for free. And now, after four years of doing it, the county said it’s a violation. Charlotte...
WINKNEWS.com
New North Naples high school named after former Collier County sheriff
The Collier County school board has chosen a name for the new North Naples high school. The new school, which is set to open in August 2023, will be Aubrey Rogers High School. Aubrey Rogers is a former Collier County sheriff. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Rogers established the Collier County Sheriff’s Office Youth Relations program in 1977.
Sailing Center worried boat thefts could lead to fewer events in Fort Myers
On Monday, Webb said he was worried about having to cancel the center’s upcoming classes and large events if they don't get the boats back in the water.
3 Great Pizza Places in Florida
If you love to travel to Florida and also love to eat delicious food in amazing places then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza places in Florida. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for only using high quality ingredients. If you have never been to any of these amazing restaurants, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
