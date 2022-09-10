ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gulfshorebusiness.com

Devoted Restoration expanding after 1.5-acre purchase in Fort Myers

Devoted Restoration and Devoted Properties purchased 1.5 acres of land, 5,500 square feet of offices and a warehouse building at 8720 Alico Road in Fort Myers for $1.8 million. The property will be utilized to expand Devoted Restoration, which handles water damage, fire cleanup and mold remediation in Southwest Florida.
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Fort Myers industrial buildings sell for $5.95 million

Spitzer Cook LLC purchased a 38,873-square-foot, three-building industrial portfolio at 6182-6184 Idlewild St. and 11040 Plantation Road in Fort Myers from Positive Improvements Inc. Randy Thibaut, ALC, and Alexis North, CCIM, of LSI Companies Inc. Represented the seller, and Theresa Blaunch-Mitchell, CCIM, with Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates represented the buyer.
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Aqua plans second location at former Perkins restaurant in Bonita Springs

A second location for the Naples-based Aqua restaurant and lounge is planned for the former space of Perkins Restaurant & Bakery in Bonita Springs. The space has been vacant since May 2020. The Perkins chain permanently closed that corporate-run location after operating it for nearly 25 years on the northeast corner of U.S. 41 and Bonita Beach Road.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

More housing options coming to Cape Coral after $1.95 million sale

Evergreen Pine Island Co. purchased 9.3 acres at 2560 and 2500 Pine Island Road and 1570 Orchid Road in Cape Coral from Laurel Center Management for $1.95 million. Gary Tasman and Shawn Stoneburner of Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Property Southwest Florida represented the buyer and seller. Evergreen Pine Island plans to develop multifamily housing/luxury apartments with the land.
CAPE CORAL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
Fort Myers, FL
Government
Fort Myers, FL
Real Estate
Lee County, FL
Government
City
Fort Myers, FL
Lee County, FL
Business
Fort Myers, FL
Business
County
Lee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
gulfshorebusiness.com

Cape Coral Hospital named to Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list

Cape Coral Hospital earned a spot on the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list and received the Everest Award designation. The study evaluated 2,650 hospitals across the United States. Cape Coral Hospital was a winner in the Large Community Hospital category, which is for hospitals with 250 beds or more. It’s one of three in Florida to make this part of the 100 Top Hospitals List. It was also Everest Award designated, which only 25 hospitals in the nation received. The 100 Top Hospitals Everest Award honors hospitals that have both the highest current performance and the fastest long-term improvement in the years of data analyzed.
CAPE CORAL, FL
CBS Pittsburgh

Spirit eliminates seasonal flights to Fort Myers from Arnold Palmer Regional Airport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Spirit Airlines has eliminated its season flights to Fort Myers, Fla., from Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.The Tribune-Review reports that Executive Director of the Westmoreland County Airport Authority Gabe Monzo said Spirit has removed the route that has taken passengers on three flights a week between November and May.The airline will continue its daily flights to Orlando and Fort Lauderdale. In November, it will resume daily flights to Tampa.
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Real Estate Prices#Real Estate Trends#List Price#United States#Business Industry#Linus Business
Florida Weekly

Chicken Salad Chick opening at Fort Myers Village Walk

Fort Myers residents soon can get their chicken salad fix. A franchise of Chicken Salad Chick is set to open at Fort Myers Village Walk. The restaurant, which also has locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Illinois, serves a variety of chicken salads, from sweet to savory to spicy. Franchise...
FORT MYERS, FL
thetouristchecklist.com

27 Best & Fun Things to Do in Englewood (FL)

Englewood is a beautiful city located in Charlotte and Sarasota counties, Florida, United States. Englewood had a population of 19,332 after the 2020 census. The city is famous for its gorgeous and well-maintained beaches with soft sand and crystal clear waters. The beaches are not usually crowded, making them perfect...
ENGLEWOOD, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
capecoralbreeze.com

Tony Serrago, owner of Anthony’s on the BLVD, remembered

Anthony “Tony” Serrago, owner of Anthony’s on the BLVD in Cape Coral, has passed away. Serrago, 65, died suddenly Friday, Sept. 9. He moved to Cape Coral in 2006 from New York and opened the restaurant in 2007. Born in Queens, Serrago is from West Islip, Long Island.
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

10 units in Bellasera Resort in Naples sells for $5.4 million

Resort Hospitality Partners LLC purchased 10 units Bellasera Resort at 221 Ninth St. S. in Naples from Gulf Star Holdings LLC for $5.42 million. Copyright 2022 Gulfshore Life Media, LLC All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

New North Naples high school named after former Collier County sheriff

The Collier County school board has chosen a name for the new North Naples high school. The new school, which is set to open in August 2023, will be Aubrey Rogers High School. Aubrey Rogers is a former Collier County sheriff. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Rogers established the Collier County Sheriff’s Office Youth Relations program in 1977.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Florida

If you love to travel to Florida and also love to eat delicious food in amazing places then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza places in Florida. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for only using high quality ingredients. If you have never been to any of these amazing restaurants, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy