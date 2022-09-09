Read full article on original website
Outrage as NHS cancer appointments cancelled for Queen’s funeral
A man has taken to Twitter to reveal that his wife’s breast cancer appointment has been rescheduled due to the Queen’s funeral.Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday 8 September, aged 96. Her funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday 19 September.The date was declared a national bank holiday by King Charles III, and government guidelines have said that it’s a business’s choice whether they remain open or not.On Tuesday (13 September) a Twitter user called Matt wrote: “Wife’s breast cancer appointment cancelled Monday, which means all breast cancer appointments are cancelled on Monday.“She has a new...
Queen funeral - latest: Harry and William to join Charles in coffin procession to Westminster Hall
Prince Harry and Prince William will walk alongside their father, King Charles III, today as they will follow the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the late monarch will lie in state.After being laid overnight in the Bow Room — the same room in the palace’s west wing used by the Queen to host world leaders — the monarch will depart her longstanding home in London for a final time in a procession due to begin at 2.22pm on Wednesday.The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrived at Buckingham Palace from St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh on...
Royal family to greet queen's coffin in London after journey from Scotland
LONDON/BELFAST (Reuters) - The late Queen Elizabeth's coffin was being driven slowly through London to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, to be met by her son and successor King Charles and her children, grandchildren and their spouses - a historic gathering of the royal family in the final days of mourning before Monday's state funeral.
The Queen’s lying in state: What you need to know
The Queen will lie in state in London ahead of her funeral.Here is some of the information mourners need to know.– What exactly is meant by the term ‘lying in state’?Lying in state is usually reserved for sovereigns, current or past queen consorts, and sometimes former prime ministers.During the formal occasion, the closed coffin is placed on view, as thousands of people queue to file past and pay their respects.The coffin will be adorned with the Imperial State Crown, the Orb and the Sceptre.– When and where will the Queen lie in state?The late monarch’s lying in state in Westminster Hall opens to the public at 5pm on Wednesday and it will be open 24 hours a day until it closes at 6.30am on September 19 – the day...
Canada Q2 household debt-to-income ratio widens to new record high
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the "Loonie", is pictured in this illustration picture taken in Toronto January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch. Sept 12 (Reuters) - The ratio of Canadian household debt-to-income widened to a record 181.7% in the second quarter from an downwardly revised 179.3% in the first quarter, Statistics Canada said on Monday.
Queen Elizabeth: Sir Keir Starmer says journey of hearse through country is ‘very moving’
People lining the streets to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as her coffin made its journey to London has been “very moving,” Sir Keir Starmer has said.The Labour leader praised the way that people across the country had “come together” after the monarch’s death last week.“It’s been very moving across the whole country... the arrival of the hearse... I was really struck with the whole journey down to Edinburgh... so many people have come together,” Sir Keir said.Sir Keir will visit Westminster Hall with his family today, 14 September.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Harry and William to join coffin procession to Westminster Hall - liveThe Queen lying in state has the makings of a shameful disasterWhen is the bank holiday to mourn the Queen’s death?
Redundancies for King Charles’s staff during mourning period ‘heartless’, says union
Up to 100 employees of Clarence House received notification they could lose job following accession to throne
EU chief vows to halt funding for democracy offenders
STRASBOURG, France, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The European Union will freeze funding for member states flouting democratic tenets and will step up its fight against corruption, the head of the bloc's executive told her annual policy speech to European lawmakers.
German government sells its last shares in Lufthansa
BERLIN (AP) — The German government has sold its last shares in the country’s biggest airline, Lufthansa, which it stepped in to rescue at the height of the coronavirus crisis. The government’s Finance Agency said late Tuesday that the remaining stake of some 9.9% has now been sold to international investors. The agency’s head, Jutta Doenges, said the total proceeds from selling the government’s holdings came to 1.07 billion euros (dollars) — a significant gain over the 306 million euros for which the shares were acquired. Doenges said that “the stabilization of Deutsche Lufthansa AG has been concluded successfully” and “the company is once again in private hands.” Lufthansa, which also owns carriers including Austrian Airlines and Swiss, received a 9 billion-euro government rescue package in mid-2020. The German government took a 20% stake in the company.
Oil prices settle higher amid supply concerns heading into winter
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices settled higher on Monday, shaking off weaker demand expectations as supply concerns mount heading into the winter. Brent crude futures settled up $1.16, or 1.3%, at $94.00 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude settled up 99 cents, or 1.1%, at $87.78. U.S. emergency oil...
USD/CAD: Loonie Gains For 4th Consecutive Day, Greenback Continues to Consolidate
Investing.com -- At 3:15 p.m ET, the USD/CAD pair was at C$1.2978 to a US dollar, down 0.37% in the day’s trading and with the day’s range of 1.2963 - 1.3050. The Canadian dollar rallied against its US counterpart for the fourth day in a row, supported by gains in crude after last week’s heavy losses, while the greenback maintained its retreat against major currencies, as investors continued to consolidate gains ahead of tomorrow’s US CPI data.
Amundi fund managers favour moving back into bonds
LONDON (Reuters) -Amundi, Europe's largest fund manager, said on Tuesday that it favoured moving back into beaten down sovereign bond markets as the economic growth outlook turns. Amundi Group CIO Vincent Mortier said bonds had been hit by a perfect storm of rising inflation and interest rates that had pushed...
U.S. inflation day
(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Investors get the latest U.S. inflation figures on Tuesday, which will set the seal - or not - on a third consecutive 75 basis point rate hike from the Fed, and set the tone for global markets for the next several weeks.
Hellofresh: working closely with U.S. regulator after public health alert
BERLIN (Reuters) - Hellofresh is working closely with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and one of its suppliers following a public health alert, the company said on Monday, describing the measure as "purely precautionary". The USDA notification affects a very small percentage of customers in the United States...
Aussies already lost $242M to investment and crypto scams in 2022
Australians have continued getting duped by investment and crypto-related scams, losing 242.5 million Australian dollars to scammers so far in 2022, according to Scamwatch’s latest data. From January to July of this year, the majority of all funds lost to scams of all types were investment scams, which range...
Investors with $39 trillion urge government to plan fossil fuel phase out
BOSTON/LONDON (Reuters) - Investors managing $39 trillion have called on governments to raise their climate ambition, including setting plans to phase out fossil fuel use and forcing companies to set out science-based transition plans. The move by some - but not all - top fund firms comes ahead of the...
King’s royal tartan worn at Queen’s vigil was sign of love for Scotland – expert
A historic tartan worn by the King as he stood vigil by the Queen’s coffin was a “sign of respect” and love for Scotland, an expert has said.The monarch wore the Prince Charles Edward Stewart – or Stuart – tartan on his visit to the Scottish Parliament and St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh on Monday.Charles was visiting Scotland as his first engagement in the country as King following the death of the Queen last week, aged 96.He visited the Palace of Holyroodhouse for a ceremony of the keys before joining the procession of his mother’s coffin up the Royal...
Germany, EU race to fix energy crisis
BERLIN/FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Germany will step up lending to energy firms at risk of being crushed by soaring gas prices, it said Tuesday, as Europe readied proposals to help households and industry cope with an energy crisis. The European Commission will on Wednesday announce targets to cut electricity consumption and a...
Poland offers to buy Tauron's coal mining unit for 1 zloty
GDAŃSK (Reuters) - Poland's Ministry of State Assets has offered to buy Tauron's coal production unit Tauron Wydobycie for a symbolic 1 zloty ($0.2118), the Polish utility said on Tuesday. Poland's government has been pushing a plan to carve out the coal assets of state-controlled utilities PGE, Tauron and...
Exclusive-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action, Taiwan presses EU
TAIPEI/FRANKFURT/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is considering options for a sanctions package against China to deter it from invading Taiwan, with the European Union coming under diplomatic pressure from Taipei to do the same, according to sources familiar with the discussions. The sources said the deliberations in Washington and...
