Palm Coast, FL

Bay News 9

Fentanyl found at high school in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A powder that tested presumptive positive for fentanyl was found near the lockers on Friday at Atlantic High School in Port Orange, according to a Facebook post by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say a teacher asked the school resource deputy for help...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Enraged man breaks $750 worth of cosmetics at local store

10:30 a.m. — 200 block of East Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. Criminal mischief. A retail pharmacy store manager called 911 after a 23-year-old Ormond Beach man walked into the store and knocked cosmetic items off the shelves, which fell and broke on the floor. According to the manager, the...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Armed robbery at Circle K in Volusia County

DEBARY, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are looking for a man after an armed robbery at the Circle K in DeBary. The robbery took place Saturday morning when the man entered the store with his face and head covered, flashed the gun at the clerk, and demanded money. Before he...
DEBARY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Threat on bathroom wall led to massive lockdown, Daytona Police say

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Police in Daytona Beach say that it was a threat on a bathroom wall at Mainland High School, that caused a large police response to a school on Friday. According to DBPD, the threat was written on a bathroom stall and that they identified two students that had gone into the bathroom before it was written.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Volusia deputies looking for man who robbed DeBary gas station

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County deputies are looking for a man who robbed a gas station in DeBary early Saturday morning. The robbery happened at 4 a.m. at a Circle K located along Dirksen Drive, deputies said. [TRENDING: Shooting scare at Mainland High School was a ‘cruel prank’...
DEBARY, FL
click orlando

Large tree crashes into Daytona Beach home, trapping 89-year-old woman

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A large oak tree crashed into a Daytona Beach home Tuesday morning, nearly striking an 89-year-old woman, fire officials said. Katie Speed suffered minor injuries when the tree collapsed onto her house on Fulton Street, crushing the roof. [TRENDING: Hurricane center watching 2 tropical waves...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Woman involved in crash at KFC last month died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound

A 29-year-old woman involved in an Aug. 26 crash died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound which occurred after the crash, Ormond Beach Police reported on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Samantha Butler, of Alabama, was the driver of a vehicle that crashed in the parking lot of the KCF at 294 W. Granada Blvd. The passenger of the vehicle, 35-year-old Roger Gilbert, also of Alabama, was arrested after he fled from the vehicle and tried to hide in the nearby Dollar Tree.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man convicted of molesting child lands back behind bars

A Leesburg man convicted of molesting a child has landed back behind bars. James M. Hardin, 50, was taken into custody in Tavares as he had failed to register his new residence and update his Florida identification as sex offenders are required to do within 48 hours of moving. He had been registered as living in an RV on a lot in Leesburg. Law enforcement received a tip that Hardin had moved and was living in Orange County. Officers verified that the Missouri native was in fact living in Orange County and obtained a warrant for his arrest.
LEESBURG, FL
WESH

FHP: 40-year-old man dies in Flagler County crash

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Flagler County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday in the area of U.S. Highway 1 and Old Dixie Highway. Officials say the vehicle was traveling north on U.S. Highway 1 when...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Evie M.

(Possibly) Don't drive down Chuluota Road in Chuluota, Florida

stock photo. Not of Chuluota Road in Chuluota, FloridaTandem X Visuals on unsplash.com. If living in Florida has taught me one thing that I repeat quite often, actually, it's that it's so much more than what it seems. Miles and miles of territory that we have no idea about, no matter how much we modernize the land with shops, apartment complexes, tourist attractions, theme parks. I think it's why Florida is so (potentially) haunted: People don't know the stories of the land and the respect that needs to be given.
CHULUOTA, FL

