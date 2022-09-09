Read full article on original website
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Lake County said they are investigating after a man was found dead inside of a stolen RV following a standoff that shut down U.S. Highway 27 early Wednesday. Deputies said they used stop sticks on the RV during a pursuit around 2 a.m.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A powder that tested presumptive positive for fentanyl was found near the lockers on Friday at Atlantic High School in Port Orange, according to a Facebook post by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say a teacher asked the school resource deputy for help...
10:30 a.m. — 200 block of East Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. Criminal mischief. A retail pharmacy store manager called 911 after a 23-year-old Ormond Beach man walked into the store and knocked cosmetic items off the shelves, which fell and broke on the floor. According to the manager, the...
DEBARY, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are looking for a man after an armed robbery at the Circle K in DeBary. The robbery took place Saturday morning when the man entered the store with his face and head covered, flashed the gun at the clerk, and demanded money. Before he...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A teenager accused of shooting at Volusia County deputies was is also facing charges over a different case. Investigators said last summer Nicole Jackson, then 14 years old, and a young boy broke into a home. Body camera video shows when Jackson started shooting at law enforcement.
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A man died in a crash along U.S. Highway 1 in Bunnell early Wednesday, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers responded to the area of Old Dixie Highway around 1:45 a.m. Investigators said the man was traveling northbound on U.S. 1 when he approached a...
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Police in Daytona Beach say that it was a threat on a bathroom wall at Mainland High School, that caused a large police response to a school on Friday. According to DBPD, the threat was written on a bathroom stall and that they identified two students that had gone into the bathroom before it was written.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County deputies are looking for a man who robbed a gas station in DeBary early Saturday morning. The robbery happened at 4 a.m. at a Circle K located along Dirksen Drive, deputies said. [TRENDING: Shooting scare at Mainland High School was a ‘cruel prank’...
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A Volusia County man accused of fraudulently taking ownership of two homes using fake deeds sought the services of multiple notaries as part of the scheme, newly released court records show. Javon Walden, 36, is facing an organized scheme to defraud charge, a first-degree felony...
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Forest Hammocks homeowners association president says a little after 12:15 a.m. Sunday, someone was driving around the neighborhood erratically. The driver ended up driving right into a fence, exposing the backyards of three homes. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Parts of the...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A 14-year-old boy has been charged with a felony after deputies say he made a threat online that prompted extra security at a local High School. Students at Lyman High School in Longwood were greeted by additional police on campus Monday after officials say someone made a social media threat against the school.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A large oak tree crashed into a Daytona Beach home Tuesday morning, nearly striking an 89-year-old woman, fire officials said. Katie Speed suffered minor injuries when the tree collapsed onto her house on Fulton Street, crushing the roof. [TRENDING: Hurricane center watching 2 tropical waves...
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Volusia County lifeguards said a Tampa man was found dead in the ocean in Ormond Beach on Wednesday. Lifeguards said they were called for an apparent drowning near the Traders Inn Beach Club. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Officials said the 69-year-old...
A 29-year-old woman involved in an Aug. 26 crash died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound which occurred after the crash, Ormond Beach Police reported on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Samantha Butler, of Alabama, was the driver of a vehicle that crashed in the parking lot of the KCF at 294 W. Granada Blvd. The passenger of the vehicle, 35-year-old Roger Gilbert, also of Alabama, was arrested after he fled from the vehicle and tried to hide in the nearby Dollar Tree.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 26-year-old Deland man is charged with child neglect after investigators said a small child in his care got hold of a product with cannabis in it. Raekwon Watts was arrested Monday after deputies said the child was taken to the hospital, where staff discovered THC in his bloodwork.
Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin was home: “Good morning fellow-Realtors, it’s a pleasure to be back here again,” Alfin told an audience of 55 at this morning’s annual Meet the Mayors breakfast, arranged every year by the Flagler County Association of Realtors at their building in Bunnell.
A Leesburg man convicted of molesting a child has landed back behind bars. James M. Hardin, 50, was taken into custody in Tavares as he had failed to register his new residence and update his Florida identification as sex offenders are required to do within 48 hours of moving. He had been registered as living in an RV on a lot in Leesburg. Law enforcement received a tip that Hardin had moved and was living in Orange County. Officers verified that the Missouri native was in fact living in Orange County and obtained a warrant for his arrest.
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Flagler County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday in the area of U.S. Highway 1 and Old Dixie Highway. Officials say the vehicle was traveling north on U.S. Highway 1 when...
PALM COAST, Fla. - Craig A. Ripple of Palm Coast has been sentenced to 14 months in prison on felony charges of child abuse and child neglect. His prison sentence will be immediately followed by a 36-month probation period. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office was contacted in August 2019 by...
stock photo. Not of Chuluota Road in Chuluota, FloridaTandem X Visuals on unsplash.com. If living in Florida has taught me one thing that I repeat quite often, actually, it's that it's so much more than what it seems. Miles and miles of territory that we have no idea about, no matter how much we modernize the land with shops, apartment complexes, tourist attractions, theme parks. I think it's why Florida is so (potentially) haunted: People don't know the stories of the land and the respect that needs to be given.
