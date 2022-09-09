A Leesburg man convicted of molesting a child has landed back behind bars. James M. Hardin, 50, was taken into custody in Tavares as he had failed to register his new residence and update his Florida identification as sex offenders are required to do within 48 hours of moving. He had been registered as living in an RV on a lot in Leesburg. Law enforcement received a tip that Hardin had moved and was living in Orange County. Officers verified that the Missouri native was in fact living in Orange County and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

LEESBURG, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO