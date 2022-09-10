Read full article on original website
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Waco. (7) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Dive bar book puts Mynar's Bar on its map
A magazine writer and a photographer walk into a bar, and if that bar happens to be Mynar’s Bar in West, the punchline is a book. Mynar’s Bar, holding down the corner of Oak Street and Roberts Street in downtown West for much of a century, finds itself a stop on a 13-bar tour captured in the new book “Texas Dives: Enduring Neighborhood Bars of the Lone Star State.”
Waco High hoax response effective, reunification could improve, officials say
The multiagency response to Tuesday’s active shooter hoax at Waco High School shows that active threat training works, officials said Wednesday. A phone call went to the Waco police dispatch center Tuesday afternoon reporting an active shooter and hurt students at Waco High School, Waco police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said. Many police agencies from across McLennan County responded according to Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training and quickly cleared buildings and classrooms of the campus, determining there was no credible threat.
Vanilla Ice, Coolio in Waco for weekend concert, plus Steve Wariner, Treaty Oak Revival
Performers on Waco stages this weekend will trigger memories for some audiences while creating new ones for others, with hip-hop and rap stars from the ’90s, a veteran country musician and a young Texas country band bringing their distinctive sounds. “I Love The ’90s” with Color Me Badd, Vanilla...
Lake Waco still dropping after drought eases; drought rules remain in place
Lake Waco levels have continued to drop to 9.7 feet below normal despite recent rains that have brought some drought relief, and city of Waco officials are keeping Stage 2 drought restrictions in place until rains reverse that trend. The lake level stood at 452.5 feet above sea level Monday,...
Super Centex Podcast: Undefeated matchups for China Spring, Connally, Wortham, Itasca — Who survives?
D.J. Ramirez, Chad Conine and Brice Cherry get together every week to chat about high school football:. • A tweet from Greg Tepper at Texas Football this week says there are 31 matchups between undefeated teams (just 11-man, probably) in Texas this week: No. 10 Connally vs. No. 2 China Spring, Bartlett at Itasca and Blooming Grove at Wortham. Out of the four Centex teams in that mix, how many will still be undefeated going into next week?
Police clear campus at Waco High after report of shooting; No indication of credible threat
Dozens of first responders rushed to Waco High School on Tuesday following a report of a school shooting. Parents received anguished phone calls from frightened students and hurried to pick them up. School officials soon reported the situation was the result of a hoax, and an hour and 40 minutes after the first call, police had fully cleared the campus and found no indication of a credible threat.
Waco High update: Waco police officer speaks to crowd after shooting report
Waco police responded at about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 to a call reporting an active shooter at Waco High School, but determined there was not an active threat on the campus. Read more: https://wacotrib.com/news/local/police-clear-campus-at-waco-high-after-report-of-shooting-no-indication-of-credible-threat/article_53cb830e-339b-11ed-aebe-176ec3d413f4.html.
China Spring's Tyler Beatty after 63-7 win over Mexia
Cougars head coach Tyler Beatty talks to the Trib's DJ Ramirez after China Spring posted a 63-7 victory over the Blackcats in Week 3. Read more: https://wacotrib.com/sports/high-school/tre-riffic-night-china-springs-hafford-puts-on-show-in-blowout-of-mexia-63-7/article_7278c494-306a-11ed-8e5d-db405c0c279e.html.
Ken Starr, former Whitewater counsel and Baylor president, dies at 76
Kenneth Winston Starr, a former U.S. solicitor general who became the national face of the 1990s Whitewater investigation of the Clinton family years before he became president of Baylor University, died Tuesday. He was 76. Starr had been hospitalized for months in Houston, family members and friends said. "My beloved,...
