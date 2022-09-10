Read full article on original website
⛳ FHSU women finish 11th at Swan Memorial
THORNTON, Colo. - The Fort Hays State women's golf team turned in an 11th-place finish at the 2022 Swan Memorial this week at Todd Creek Golf Club, a par-72, 5,997-yard layout outside Denver. The Tigers finished with a three-round total of 955, just four shots behind 10th place. After opening...
⚽ FHSU's Brown named GAC/MIAA Goalkeeper of the Week
RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – The Great American Conference office named Kieran Brown as the GAC/MIAA Goalkeeper of the Week on Tuesday (Sept. 13). Brown received the honor for a second-straight week. Brown posted 11 saves in two matches as Fort Hays State tied Texas A&M-International and surrendered just one goal...
Heart of a Tiger: Rounding up
I recently read a posting by Meredith Houston Carr entitled living a “round up” kind of life. In her article, she relayed a story about checking out of a store when the cashier asked her if she would like to round up her total in support of a children’s charity. As she went about her day, she wondered: “where else in my life can I do round up – giving just a little more?”
🎥🏈 Kanak featured in Sports Illustrated profile
Former Hays High football standout and now Oklahoma Sooner Jaren Kanak is featured Thursday in an article on Sports Illustrated's All Sooners channel.
🏈📹FHSU weekly press conference
Fort Hays State Tiger football coach Chris Brown, defensive back Hunter Brown and quarterback Jack Dawson talked with the media Tuesday before the Tiger take on the Lincoln Blue Tigers Saturday.
🏐 Monarchs split in Plainville
PLAINVILLE - The TMP-Marian volleyball team went 1-1 at a triangular in Plainville. The Monarchs lost 25-17, 25-16 to Ellis then beat the host Cardinals 25-17, 25-10. Ellis defeated Plainville 25-15, 25-18. The Monarchs are 6-8 on the season.
⛳ HHS girls cruise to team title in Liberal
LIBERAL - The Hays High girls’ golf team placed four in the top-10 and won the Liberal Invitational by 16 shots Monday at the Willow Tree Golf Course. The Indians shot a 169, 16 ahead of Garden City's 185. Dodge City finished third with a 198. Katie Dinkel led...
🎧 Defend the Fort Podcast: Tiger Talk (Sep 12, 2022)
Tiger Talk with Fort Hays State head football coach Chris Brown and guest player Layke Heimerman. Tiger Talk airs Monday at noon on KAYS (94.3-FM/1400-AM) live from Big Smoke Barbeque at the corner of 8th and Main in Hays.
Trooper arrests 2 from Colorado after high-speed chase that started in Hays
A Colorado man and a woman were arrested Monday afternoon after leading a trooper on a chase from Hays to Russell with speeds that reached 130 miles per hour. At 3:36 p.m. Monday, a trooper tried to stop a 2015 Kawasaki motorcycle driven by 31-year-old Anthony B. Casados of Parker, Colo., at mile marker 158 on Interstate 70 at Hays, said Trooper Tod Hileman of the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Hansen grant brings cutting-edge tech to FHSU allied health
Thanks to a $100,000 grant awarded by the Dane G. Hansen Foundation, the Department of Allied Health at Fort Hays State University has recently acquired cutting-edge technology that will better prepare students for their chosen professions. FHSU dedicated an additional $75,000 in support of this project and its implementation. At...
Great Bend grad working on documentary of 2002 double-murder
From a high school stunt, a career was born. In 2012, Aaron Mull was a senior at Great Bend High School. He used a weather balloon to send a burrito into space, using new camera technology to film the entire flight. The stunt landed him on national television and kickstarted a career in video. Now Mull has turned his attention to something more serious: a documentary about double-homicide at the Dolly Madison Bakery store in Great Bend in 2002.
Another small earthquake detected Monday in NW Kan.
Another small earthquake was detected in northwest Kansas on Monday morning. At 8:09 a.m. Monday, the Kansas Geological Survey recorded a 2.2-magnitude quake in Osborne County, just east of the Rooks County line. There have been 16 measurable earthquakes in northwest Kansas since the beginning of August, according to KGS.
Second small quake detected Monday in Ellis County
A second small earthquake was detected in northwest Kansas on Monday morning. At 8:09 a.m. Monday, the Kansas Geological Survey recorded a 2.2-magnitude quake in Osborne County, just east of the Rooks County line. At 9:27 a.m., a 2.1-magnitude quake was detected in Ellis County, just south of the Rooks County line.
🎙 Post Podcast: School year programing underway at the Hays Public Library
School year programming is underway at the Hays Public Library as they continue to develop their technological resources. Communications Coordinator, Callie Kolacny stops by to share the details on this episode of the Post Podcast. For more about the Post Podcast, including a full list of episodes and episode transcripts...
🎧Great Bend Fire Dept. learns the dangers of grain bin accidents
GREAT BEND — Grain bins. As you look at them and think of their purpose, you don’t always associate a danger with the large containers. Accidents and emergencies happen with grain bins more frequently than you think. That’s a big reason why staff from the Oklahoma State University...
Plainville woman injured in rollover accident north of I-70 in Hays
At about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, a Plainville woman's vehicle left Hall Street just north of Interstate 70 and her vehicle rolled. Ellis County Sheriff Scott Braun said the woman was taken to HaysMed, but he said he did not think her injuries were life-threatening. The woman's name and age were...
KOERNER: Deadline looms for Family Pizza Night in Hays
K-State Research and Extension Cottonwood District will again be hosting their annual make and take pizza night in honor of National Family Day on September 26 from 4:15pm to 6:15pm at our office located at 601 Main in Hays. Family Day is a national effort to promote family dinners. Research...
Hays Regional Airport drill seeks to prepare for worst-case scenario
The Hays Regional Airport had a crash emergency drill Tuesday afternoon. The scenario portrayed a fully loaded SkyWest airplane crashing at the airport because of an engine fire. The FAA requires the airport to complete the drill every three years. Dozens of first responders from law enforcement, EMS and fire,...
Ellis Co. Sheriff's deputies stop 40 during annual campaign
The Ellis County Sheriff’s Department conducted 40 traffic stops and arrested four people during the annual You Drink. You Drive. You Lose. campaign. The campaign, which is supported by a federal grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation, began Aug. 20 and ran through Labor Day, Sept. 7. According...
Humane Society's Doggy Day Out to help relieve kennel stress
The Humane Society of the High Plains is trying to revive a program that allows local residents to take a dog for a day. The program, dubbed Doggy Day Out, aims to reduce kennel stress among the animals, promote socialization with humans and increase the visibility of the dogs in the community, said Jessica Frieb, Humane Society assistant manager.
