For the fourth year, Alley Art makes an impression in downtown Sioux City
Jessica Hammond sure as heck hopes so. The Sioux City-based artist, who goes by the name "Brutal Doodles," was designing an outdoor mural depicting a bubble-blowing astronaut surfing intergalactic waves. "Spaceman Steve will be hanging 10," Hammond said of the cartoon-y space cadet who is often spotted in her large-scale...
Weekender Question
What does downtown Sioux City need more of: a) public art; b) green space: or c) parking ramps?. "I think Sioux City has a great mix of all three. As an outdoor enthusiast, I won’t ever argue against more green space." Earl Horlyk. "As an art lover, I enjoy...
Iowa awards grants to nonprofit projects in Cherokee, Spencer and Sioux City
SIOUX CITY -- Four nonprofit agencies in Northwest Iowa were among 24 projects statewide to receive a total of $40 million in funding announced Wednesday by Gov. Kim Reynolds. The Nonprofit Innovation Fund, financed with COVID relief dollars the state received from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, doubles the original investment in shovel-ready infrastructure projects.
Shuttered Sioux City nursing home faces more legal trouble
SIOUX CITY — A Pennsylvania service provider has sued the trust that owns a now-closed Sioux City nursing home for thousands of dollars in unpaid bills and wants the trustees and beneficiaries held personally responsible for repayment. Healthcare Services Group, or HCSG, says Indian Hills of Sioux City, which...
Photos: MasterChef Junior Live is ready to cook in Sioux City
See what the folks from MasterChef Junior have cooked up for their appearance at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City on Thursday night. The show, which has been running in the U.S. since 2013, involves kids between the ages of 8 and 13 participating in a cooking competition.
Names released in fatal motorcycle crash near Hudson, South Dakota
HUDSON, S.D. — South Dakota authorities have released the name of a motorcycle driver who was killed Saturday in a crash near Hudson. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety said Donald Farnsworth III, 57, of Canton, S.D., was westbound on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle on 294th Street when he turned left onto Spur Avenue and failed to negotiate the curve. The motorcycle left the road and went into the west ditch.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 15, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Sioux City Council hold off on increasing parking rates, again
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Council deferred action Monday to increase rates for municipal parking ramps and meters, and increasing overtime parking and other related fines. This was the second time the matter has been delayed, following last month's decision not to act immediately on parking rates. City...
Man faces federal gun charge in Sioux City shooting
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man charged in a drive-by shooting now faces a federal gun charge. Jalond Hills, 19, pleaded not guilty Monday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of possession of a firearm by a drug user. His trial was scheduled for Nov. 21.
Washta man killed in crash near Pierson
PIERSON, Iowa -- One person was killed and another injured Wednesday in a vehicle crash on a rural highway near Pierson. An Iowa State Patrol accident report shows that Marilyn Ebert, 69, of Washta, Iowa, was eastbound in an SUV on 650th Street, also known as County Road C-66, in rural Cherokee County at 8:39 p.m. As Ebert approached a driveway at 280 650th St., she swerved to miss a GMC pickup driven by Shane Beeson, 40, of Pierson, who was facing west in the eastbound lane and preparing to back the pickup with a flatbed trailer into the driveway.
Sparklight in Sioux City dropping cable TV for new streaming service
SIOUX CITY — The company that has long held the cable TV franchise in Sioux City is going wireless. Sparklight, formerly Cable One, is transitioning from the traditional method of sending channels through coaxial cable and cable boxes to a new streaming service that delivers content via the Internet.
Jury finds Knapp guilty of first-degree murder
LE MARS, Iowa -- Jurors have found Thomas Knapp guilty of first-degree murder and willful injury for the fatal shooting of his stepson, Kevin Juzek. He also was found guilty of domestic abuse assault for beating and injuring his wife minutes before the shooting. He will face a mandatory sentence...
In Le Mars trial, 84-year-old Tom Knapp found guilty of murder in stepson's shooting; faces mandatory sentence of life in prison
LE MARS, Iowa — Tom Knapp's attorney conceded in her closing argument to jurors that there was no doubt Knapp shot and killed Kevin Juzek, but his actions amounted to manslaughter, not murder. Jurors had no doubt Knapp acted with malice and premeditation, elements necessary to find him guilty...
SPORTS BRIEFS: USD volleyball's Harms named Summit League Offensive Peak Performer of the Week
SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota fourth-year junior Madison Harms has been named the TicketSmarter Summit League Volleyball Offensive Peak Performer of the Week, the league announced Tuesday. Harms, honored for the fourth time in her career, averaged 3.33 kills per set at the South Dakota Classic, where the Coyotes...
VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Hinton, Bishop Heelan gain a win on Tuesday
HINTON, Iowa — The Hinton High School volleyball team on Tuesday swept Remsen St. Mary’s by set scores of 25-23, 25-12 and 25-14 at Hinton’s gym. With the win, the Class 2A 11th-ranked Blackhawks are 9-0. Blackhawks freshman Bailey Boeve had a game-high 17 kills, and she...
