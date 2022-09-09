FCS College Football Week 2 Preview & Picks | The College Football Experience (Ep. 1124)

Here are some things to watch this week in the Pac-12 Conference: GAME OF THE WEEK No. 12 Brigham Young (2-0) at No. 25 Oregon (1-1), Saturday. The Ducks play their second ranked opponent of the season when the Cougars make their first trip to Autzen Stadium since 1990. Oregon has won 29 straight nonconference home games, the second=longest active streak in FBS, including seven against ranked teams. QB Bo Nix had five touchdown passes against Eastern Washington last week after throwing two interceptions in the opener vs. Georgia. BYU won all five games against Pac-12 teams last season, including two against ranked teams. Jaren Hall is 7-1 as a starting QB against ranked teams. MATCHUP OF THE WEEK

PROVO, UT ・ 29 MINUTES AGO