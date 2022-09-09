FCS College Football Week 2 Preview & Picks | The College Football Experience (Ep. 1124)

Read full article on original website
Sweet Carolina: NC college football teams riding high early
The basketball-crazed state of North Carolina has something other than college hoops to get excited about. It turns out its football teams are pretty good, too. For the first time ever, the state’s “Big Four” Atlantic Coast Conference schools — North Carolina, North Carolina State, Wake Forest and Duke — have all started the season at least 2-0. They’re a combined 9-0 with five road wins so far. Then there’s Appalachian State of the Sun Belt Conference. The Mountaineers are riding high after a 17-14 win at then-No. 6 Texas A&M on Saturday, another eye-catching upset coming 15 years after the former Championship Subdivision team stunned No. 5 Michigan at the Big House.
No. 25 Oregon hosts No. 12 BYU for first time since 1990
Here are some things to watch this week in the Pac-12 Conference: GAME OF THE WEEK No. 12 Brigham Young (2-0) at No. 25 Oregon (1-1), Saturday. The Ducks play their second ranked opponent of the season when the Cougars make their first trip to Autzen Stadium since 1990. Oregon has won 29 straight nonconference home games, the second=longest active streak in FBS, including seven against ranked teams. QB Bo Nix had five touchdown passes against Eastern Washington last week after throwing two interceptions in the opener vs. Georgia. BYU won all five games against Pac-12 teams last season, including two against ranked teams. Jaren Hall is 7-1 as a starting QB against ranked teams. MATCHUP OF THE WEEK
Texas Tech and new coach McGuire among 7 Big 12 teams at 2-0
Some things to watch in Week 3 of the Big 12 Conference season: GAME OF THE WEEK Texas Tech at No. 16 N.C. State. The Red Raiders are off to a 2-0 start for new coach Joey McGuire after a double-overtime victory at home over then-No. 25 Houston. Tech closes its non-conference schedule looking to win back-to-back games over ranked opponents for the first time since 2008. Even after Donovan Smith replaced injured Tyler Shough as the starting quarterback, the Red Raiders lead the nation in passing at 441.5 yards per game. The ACC Wolfpack (2-0) have a defense filled with returning starters that has allowed only 11.5 points and 266.5 total yards per game.
No. 2 Alabama hosts Louisiana-Monroe after close call
Nick Saban doesn’t have to give his players a history lesson. The Alabama coach need only point to last weekend’s Sun Belt Conference stunners ahead of Saturday’s game against Louisiana-Monroe, incidentally the architect of the most humbling loss of his tenure in Tuscaloosa. His current players weren’t out of elementary school at the time. The second-ranked Crimson Tide (2-0), who tumbled from the top spot after barely surviving against Texas, host the Warhawks (1-1) on the heels of a huge week for ULM’s Sun Belt Conference brethren. Sun Belt teams pulled off upsets of Texas A&M, Notre Dame and Nebraska. That should get the Tide players’ attention. Saban, for one, can’t forget a stunning 21-14, 2007 loss to the Warhawks in his first season.
