Father of Parkland School Shooting Victim Highlights Policy Reform Needs. MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Alaina, age 14, was sitting in her Freshman English class at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on February 14, 2018, when an armed attacker entered the campus, carried his rifle bag through an open gate, walked through an unlocked door, removed a rifle, and then proceeded to attack anyone and everyone that he could see on the first floor of the freshman building. After he had shot and killed students who were in the hallway, he proceeded to shoot through glass into classrooms.

MARSHFIELD, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO