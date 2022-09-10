Read full article on original website
Related
onfocus.news
Auburndale Volleyball Finishes 3-2 at Home Invite
Columbus 14-25…..19-25 Prentice 19-25…..25-20……13-15 Maggie Baltus had 46 digs, Bri Weiler had 34 digs, Ashlyn Grimm had 75 assists. ************************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top...
whby.com
Green Bay School Superintendent suffered heart attack during School Board meeting
GREEN BAY, Wis–The Green Bay School District says interim Superintendent Vicki Bayer had a heart attack during last (Monday) night’s school board meeting. Bayer told board members that she was not feeling well and an ambulance was called. She was taken to the hospital for observation. Bayer has...
WBAY Green Bay
I-43 crash kills two truck drivers from Northeast Wisconsin
BELGIUM, Wis. (WBAY) - Two truck drivers from our corner of Wisconsin were killed Thursday evening in a crash in Ozaukee County, in southeastern Wisconsin. The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office says Milton Christensen, 50, of Suring, was driving his tractor-trailer north on Interstate 43 when he crossed the median and went into the southbound lanes. He collided with a tractor-trailer driven by Richard Wysocki, 69, of Wausaukee. Both drivers died from their injuries before they could be transported to hospitals.
onfocus.news
New Business Under Construction at Former Marshfield Depot Location
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – According to the Wisconsin DNR, the location of Marshfield’s former railroad depot, roundhouse, and switching yard was sold in the 1960’s and became a warehouse facility. The property now houses a grocery store and hardware store, as well as a large warehouse soon to be the home of Process Solutions and Equipment (PSE).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UPMATTERS
Major semi-truck crash on I-43 leaves two dead from northern Wisconsin
BELGIUM, Wis. (WFRV) – Two truck drivers from northern Wisconsin are dead following a head-on collision on I-43 in the Town of Belgium on Thursday. According to a release, Milton Christensen, 50, from Suring was traveling north on I-43 when his semi-truck left the roadway, traveling through the interstate median at around 6:35 p.m.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Biker Raped & Cut the Throat of Green Bay Woman, Tossing Her in Manure Pit | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #1
“We will not release violent criminals,” Tony Evers said in 2018. This was an insidious lie. Evers promised to reduce the state’s prison population by 50%. This is who he meant. Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released at least 884 convicted criminals, freeing them early...
Five of the Best All You Can Eat Buffets in Wisconsin
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Wisconsin and are in the mood for an all-you-can-eat buffet, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
onfocus.news
Aspirus Wausau Hospital Holding On-Site Hiring Event September 20
WAUSAU, WI (OnFocus) – For those hoping to find a new job, expand their career, or learn more about opportunities in healthcare, Aspirus Wausau Hospital (AWH) is hosting an on-site hiring event on Tuesday, September 20 from 4-6 p.m. at their 333 Pine Ridge Blvd. location. The hiring event...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wearegreenbay.com
So long, Sears: New life coming to Green Bay Plaza on west side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – New life is coming to the corner of Mason Street and Military Avenue on Green Bay’s west side. That includes demolishing the old Sears building and making way for new businesses. “Just due to the nature of retail and commercial business (the Sears...
whby.com
Green Bay couple accused of stealing thousands of dollars in items from Kohl’s stores
GREEN BAY, Wis–A Green Bay couple is accused of taking part in a coordinated shoplifting scheme. James Saldana is charged in Brown County Court with Felony Retail Theft, Possession of Narcotics and Meth, and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. Sade Mills is facing counts of Retail Theft and Bail Jumping.
This Huge Flea Market in Wisconsin is a Must Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be a really fun way to spend your day. You'll never know what kind of great deals you can find.
onfocus.news
Letter to the Editor: Changing the Perception of Construction Careers
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – If you’re seeking a rewarding career with opportunities for advancement, it’s time to consider a construction or manufacturing career. Labor shortages in the construction and manufacturing industries are having an impact locally. People sometimes think of construction jobs as dirty or undesirable, but...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
onfocus.news
National Education Expert Addresses Concerned Marshfield Citizens
Father of Parkland School Shooting Victim Highlights Policy Reform Needs. MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Alaina, age 14, was sitting in her Freshman English class at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on February 14, 2018, when an armed attacker entered the campus, carried his rifle bag through an open gate, walked through an unlocked door, removed a rifle, and then proceeded to attack anyone and everyone that he could see on the first floor of the freshman building. After he had shot and killed students who were in the hallway, he proceeded to shoot through glass into classrooms.
onfocus.news
Suicide Death Review Team Formed to Review Prevention Initiatives, Recommend Improvements
WAUSAU, WI (OnFocus) – The Marathon County Medical Examiner’s Office and Marathon County Health Department are partnering to create a Suicide Death Review Team (SDRT) as part of an effort to review prevention initiatives and recommend potential improvements. The formation of the SDRT is another important step in addressing mental health illness in Marathon County, which was identified as a community health priority in the county’s Community Health Improvement Plan.
onfocus.news
Wood County First in State to Pass Age Restriction on Purchase Intoxicating Hemp Products
WOOD COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – On August 23, the Wood County Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance that requires individuals to show proof of age 21 to purchase intoxicating hemp products, such as delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), in Wood County. The ordinance also limits proximity in which these products can be sold near youth-serving organizations and other youth friendly locations. “We wanted the focus of this ordinance to be on youth substance use prevention,” stated Jacob Wagner, Wood County Health Department.
2 found dead outside Wisconsin hotel, drug arrest made
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (AP) — Police in Wisconsin have arrested one person on possible drug delivery charges after two people were found dead in a hotel parking lot and two more individuals were found in need of medical attention inside the hotel. Officers on patrol in Grand Chute, near...
Comments / 0