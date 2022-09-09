Read full article on original website
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — Check out 6 of the best waterfront restaurants in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach
If you don’t have children in school, this may be the perfect time to hit Alabama’s beaches. The weather is still warm, but not too hot. The water is still warm, not too cold. And the size of the crowds at beachside amenities is just right. That means...
Blue Angels Buzzin' the Gulf Coast Beaches Sunday evening
Pensacola Beach to Perdido Pass Beach Buzz by the Blues. Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - The Blue Angels returned home from the Smoky Mountain Air Show in Knoxville Tennessee last evening. They were first spotted over Pensacola Beach at about 5:35pm and made their final turn over Perdido Pass at about 5:41pm before landing at NAS Pensacola at about 5:50pm.
What can you do with this old Arena? One Alabama city facing massive question
Few arenas left standing can rival the Mobile Civic Center’s history of hosting Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees. Elvis Presley serenaded the venue throughout the 1970s. A picture of Elvis from the 1975 show serves on one of his albums. The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, The Monkees,...
Kevin Hart to perform in Mobile: What you need to know
UPDATE (9/12 10:43 a.m.): According to officials with the Mobile Civic Center, the time of the event has been changed to 8 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Famous comedian Kevin Hart is set to perform his comedy show “Reality Check” at the Mobile Civic Center in November, according to […]
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in Pensacola, FL (with Photos & Maps)
In Pensacola, there are no shortages of delicious places to eat. There are so many places to eat in Pensacola, FL that it can be challenging to choose from. In order to make it easier for you, here are 20 of the best restaurants in Pensacola, FL. There is something for everyone on this list, from seafood to steakhouses.
Tropical Storm Fiona forms in the Atlantic
Tropical Depression 7 has formed in the Atlantic
utv44.com
Gulf Shores seeking $60M to incentivize ALDOT bridge project
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — The push to build a third bridge to Alabama's beaches is growing stronger as the city of Gulf Shores is seeking millions to help move the long-delayed project forward. Gulf Shores city officials said a new bridge is critical to easing traffic congestion to...
Best suburbs to live in Baldwin County, according to Niche.com
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County, rated as the fastest growing county in the state and 7th-fasted in the U.S. per 2020 U.S. Census data, is home to some of the more upbeat, on-the-go communities in the entire state. From TV shows in Fairhope to a wide array of sharks along Gulf Shores, there […]
Medical Cannabis may be headed to Gulf Shores
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Shores could be in the running to enter the medical marijuana industry. The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission has begun the application process for those looking to cultivate, process and dispense medical marijuana. Gulf Shores resident Ryan Shamburger is hoping to land one of 12 licenses available for cultivation. “I […]
Dumped terrier siblings need home
Our Pet of the Week is a four-year-old terrier named Brooks.
The Daily South
The Oldest Restaurant In Mobile, Alabama, Is Credited With Introducing The City To Hot Dogs
When most restaurants get ready to renovate, their old materials and furniture book a one-way ticket to the dump. But that's hardly the case for the oldest restaurant in Mobile, Alabama. When The Dew Drop Inn decided to do a little refresh earlier this year, longtime customers couldn't wait to get their hands on a piece of history. The craze rivaled that of a new Air Jordan release, and every last one of the iconic 1950s-era orange tabletops were sold—for a $50 donation to the local animal shelter because that's just the type of place the Dew Drop is.
WPMI
Baldwin Co. gun range could close over road access dispute
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Shane Bailey may own Pigfarm Gun Range in Baldwin County, but he doesn't own the dirt road off County Road 87 he says customers have been using to get to the range since 2015. The road is now on Belle Fountain Land Company's property. Records show it was purchased last year.
WAWA coming to Fairhope, first in Alabama
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A piece of the north is headed down south, WAWA, a convenient store and gas station that is being built in Fairhope. WAWA is well known for its famous coffee bar and gourmet food. WAWA Inc. told Fairhope City leaders that the area was the perfect spot to build a new […]
Daphne 7-year-old lands role on Netflix series
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — He’s making a name for himself in the acting world at just 7-years-old. “Did you ever think this would happen at your age right now,” asked WKRG News 5’s Blake Brown. “No,” EJ Sanchez replied. Sanchez has modeled for several years, but last September he added acting to his resume, auditioning […]
utv44.com
Prichard man surprised to find house put on demolition list
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A man in Prichard is pleading with the city not to demolish his house. Terrance Edwards tells us the city has not given him enough time to get his house finished. He tells us he was not made aware that his house was on the demolition list, and he says he just wants to be able to live in the house that he worked so hard to get.
getthecoast.com
Helicopter lands at Crab Island
Rain is in the forecast for today and Friday. An area of low pressure is still expected to be stalled the rest of the week just to the west of our area while a stationary front lies across the area, according to Okaloosa Public Safety Director Patrick Maddox. “Deep moisture...
WEAR
Cold front on the way next week
Early September in NW Florida. You would probably think of sweat and hurricanes. September is our 4th wettest month locally and usually a continuation of summer heat and humidity. September 2022 is offering a different (potential) reality next week. We're officially on COLD FRONT WATCH:. TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY LOWS:. COAST:...
Man bikes into on-coming traffic, circles deputy car on Okaloosa Island
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Anthony Woods Brown, 46, on Okaloosa Island Wednesday night. According to the arrest report, drivers saw Brown riding a bike around the streets causing problems on HWY 98. OCSO said Brown was peddling west into the eastbound lanes of Miracle Strip Parkway at […]
WALA-TV FOX10
2 Northwest Florida women hit big with scratch-off tickets
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WALA) - Two Northwest Florida women hit it big with scratch-off lottery tickets, according to Florida Lottery. On Tuesday, Florida Lottery officials in Tallahassee announced that Zabetti Pappas, 66, of Pensacola, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game. Pappas chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000, lottery officials said.
atmorenews.com
Obituaries, week of September 14, 2022
Ms. Martha J. Miller, age 80, of Mobile, Ala., passed away Friday, September 2, 2022 in Mobile. She was born in Atmore, Ala. to Kelon Augusta and Buna Hardy Norris. She was of the Assemblies of God faith. She was preceded in death by her parents; six brothers and three...
