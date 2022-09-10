Are you looking for ways to access another computer remotely? If so, then you’ll need to do so via the SSH protocol. And for that, you’ll need a working SSH client. However, for Mac users, there’s already a built-in SSH client, the Terminal. Nevertheless, there are still many more of these clients available on the internet. In this article, we will through the best SSH client for Mac.

