Troy Messenger
Troy becomes first Vision Zero City in Alabama
At the Sept. 13 Troy City Council Meeting, the City of Troy became the first city in the State of Alabama to become a Vision Zero City after adopting a multimodal safety action plan. The safety plan is a framework to try and make the city’s streets safer for all...
thebamabuzz.com
11 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, September 13
We’ve got the inside scoop on 11 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including a new Target coming to Auburn. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Downtown Target + More | Auburn. Project Cost: $2,400,000. Project Address:...
alabamanews.net
City of Auburn Welcomes Inspirational Franchise that Employs People with Disabilities
A few weeks ago a new coffee shop franchise came to the City of Auburn where they make a huge impact with the people they hire. Amy and Ben Wright wanted to make a change in the world for their children, Bitty and Beau who were born with Down Syndrome. They opened ‘Bitty and Beau’s Coffee’ 6 years ago in their home of Wilmington, North Carolina to become a place for their kids to grow up and feel valued in their lives.
selmasun.com
Ribbon Cutting to be held for Central Alabama Audiology on Sept. 19
The Selma and Dallas County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon and grand opening for Central Alabama Audiology on Monday, Sept. 19. The event will be held at Central Alabama Audiology's location on 203 Dallas Avenue at 4 p.m.
alabamanews.net
Lowndes Co. Workers Go On Strike for Better Pay
Lowndes County Highway Department workers have gone on strike. They’re demanding better wages. And they haven’t been to work in two days. “Because we feel like we’re being worked. And we’re underpaid,” said truck driver Earl Rush. “People sit here. They think that the engineering...
Opelika-Auburn News
Loachapoka gets $250,000 from Lee County for city park and will match that with recreation funds
The Lee County Commission is moving forward with providing funds for the Loachapoka City Park. On Monday evening, the Commission voted to provide $250,000 in COVID relief funds to help the city begin with Phase 1 of the park. The money will come out of the Government Services portion of...
Opelika-Auburn News
Lee County NAACP looks to elect new officers to be advocates for the underserved
The NAACP Lee County Branch is preparing to elect new officers for a two-year term that begins on Jan. 1. Billy Allen, the organization’s current president, said it’s looking for officers and new members who are civic-oriented and want to make Lee County a better place for everyone.
alreporter.com
ALGOP Outreach Coalition seeks to build bridges to minority voters
The ALGOP Outreach Coalition held a meet and greet in Montgomery Thursday evening as it seeks to bring minority voters into the Republican fold. “One thing about the Republican Party, we need to build more relationships,” said Cedric Coley, Central Alabama regional director for the ALGOP Outreach Coalition. “It’s about branching out, it’s about going to other communities. And that’s one of the missions of this task force, to identify communities and figure out what we can do as a party … to work shoulder to shoulder with. We don’t want to stand in front of you, we don’t want you to stand behind us; we want to walk shoulder to shoulder with you and hold the line for liberty.”
What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?
34-year-old Jasmine lived at 801 Noccalula Drive in Gadsen, Alabama with her husband, Mark Host, and roommate, Rachel Sears. The trio was in the process of moving to Dawson Springs, Kentucky. The night before they moved, Jasmine disappeared. Rachel said when they got ready to leave for Kentucky, Jasmine was nowhere to be found, Alabama Crime Stoppers reports. Her disappearance date is listed as September 15, 2017.
Attorney General Steve Marshall announces Alabama Supreme Court overrules antiquated time-of-death rule
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that the Alabama Supreme Court has reinstated the case of John Grant, 47, of Montgomery, for the murder of Earl Mock who died 15 months after he was shot in the face with a shotgun. Grant’s murder prosecution had been blocked due to a common law “year-and-a-day rule,” which allowed homicide prosecutions only if the victim died within a year and a day of the criminal act.
Opelika-Auburn News
Sound off: Is your electric power bill too high?
Do you live in Alabama and have trouble affording your electric power bill? Or do you know of a person or community who does? The Opelika-Auburn News wants to hear from you. According to the most recent federal data, Alabamians pay the third highest residential electric bills in the country, behind Hawaii and Connecticut.
alabamanews.net
Homeless In Montgomery? Dial 211 for Help
On Tuesday Montgomery City ALDOT, and local non profit organizations teamed up to clean up a homeless camp under the I-85/Ann St. overpass. Officials say that help and resources were offered to those found beneath the bridge. Three people were actively living at the camp when crews arrived, but officials...
WSFA
Lululemon to open ‘pop-up’ location at the Shoppes at Eastchase
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lululemon Athletica, a popular fitness brand, will open a pop-up location at the Shoppes at Eastchase this fall. According to Suzanna Wasserman Edwards, vice president of marketing of Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors, the pop-up will be located near Aerie and Sephora. The pop-up locations are part of the company’s larger strategy to test new markets and take advantage of high foot traffic in key regions.
opelikaobserver.com
New Restaurant Coming Soon
AUBURN — The Auburn City Council approved a restaurant retail liquor ABC license for a new restaurant in town Tuesday night. The Vintage 2298 Restaurant, LLC d/b/a Vintage 2298 will be located at 2298 E University Drive, Auburn. The Vintage 2298 is a new development, set to contain both...
alabamanews.net
Police Finding Fentanyl in Dallas Co. More Frequently
The deadly drug Fentanyl is being found in the Selma-Dallas County area more frequently over the last few weeks. Now local law enforcement is warning the public about the dangers associated with the synthetic opioid. “We’re starting to see more and more of it,” said Sheriff Mike Granthum.
WSFA
Alabama is losing daylight at the fastest rate all year
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For summer lovers it’s one of not-so-great times of year. Those who like fall, on the other hand, probably enjoy what I’m about to say about September and October. During September and October the days get shorter and shorter. Not only that, but they...
WSFA
MPS warns students against ‘One Chip Challenge’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools is warning its students about a dangerous social media trend that has made its way to Montgomery. According to MPS, the “One Chip Challenge” involves eating a chip made with two of the hottest peppers in the world. The participant is then encouraged to avoid food or drink for an hour.
Opelika-Auburn News
Central-Phenix City's Karmello English decommits from Auburn
Auburn lost a big name in its 2023 recruiting class Wednesday, as Central-Phenix City receiver Karmello English announced he was decommitting from the Tigers. “I have had several conversations with my family and have came to a difficult decision,” English said in a statement on Twitter. “I will be decommitting from the University of Auburn and reopening my recruitment.”
WSFA
Vehicle fire cleared on I-65 SB near Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A vehicle fire on Interstate 65 southbound has been cleared, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation. ALDOT reports the fire happened near exit 176 to Alabama 143 in Montgomery. No additional details were provided. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news...
alabamanews.net
Several MPS Students Hospitalized after Participating in the One Chip Challenge
Several students in Montgomery Public Schools have been hospitalized after participating in the one chip challenge, and Board of Education Administrators want parents to be aware of the dangers. The One chip challenge, like many other challenges circulating on social media platforms like TikTok, Youtube and Twitter, is gaining momentum...
