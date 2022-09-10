Read full article on original website
Related
technewstoday.com
How To Fix “Not Enough Physical Memory” Error on VMWare?
The Not Enough Physical Memory on VMware mostly occurs due to version incompatibility. This could mean that your current VMware version isn’t compatible with the host OS version, the kernel version, or a recent system update. Ironically enough, this error could indeed be caused by memory problems or other...
technewstoday.com
How to Turn On Laptop Without Power Button?
If you are having trouble opening your laptop due to a broken power button, it’s best to replace it or get it fixed. However, in the meantime, you may be in need of alternative methods to turn on your PC without using the broken button. Or, you may be simply looking for ways to power up your laptop from a remote location.
technewstoday.com
How to Measure Computer Screen? 4 Best Ways
If you are planning to transport your PC or ordering a protective guard for your monitor, measuring the screen size can come in handy. Your screen size is generally labeled on a sticker on your monitor’s rear panel. However, in some cases, you need to measure it manually. Screen...
technewstoday.com
How to Add Friends on Discord? 3 Ways to Do It
Discord is a great community platform for making new friends. Through many servers, you can easily add new or old friends. Similarly, there are multiple ways to add someone in Discord. You’ll only need a Discord tag, which consists of your username and a discriminator for that purpose. Aside...
IN THIS ARTICLE
technewstoday.com
How to Fix a Power Surge on USB Port in Windows
When you insert a USB device into your computer, it should start working almost immediately. However, sometimes a power surge error pops up, and the device won’t function. The problem is related to how much power a USB device requires and how much power your computer can supply. When the two don’t match, you must find the problem’s source and fix it before that USB port works again.
technewstoday.com
Steam Not Downloading Games? Try These Methods
Sometimes when you’re trying to download a game from Steam, you might face a situation when the downloading will stop midway, or the download speed becomes slow. This error can occur when you’re downloading a new game as well as updating already existed game. There are many factors...
technewstoday.com
4 Ways on How to Sync Files between Multiple Computers
Picture this. You are finished working on a document in your office and suddenly remember that you need to make some edits after reaching home. So, how do you access it? And, even if somehow you accessed it, how do you keep the files synced up on both the systems (home and workplace)?
technewstoday.com
Fix: SESSION HAS VALID POOL ON EXIT BSOD Error
The error code with the message SESSION_HAS_VALID_POOL_ON_EXIT is a live dump from the kernel to bug-check any abnormality. But this isn’t an actual bug check, as no OS-level operation is halted. Though Microsoft claims that this error occurs when trying to log off from a remote computer, users have encountered it without the circumstances.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
technewstoday.com
How to Fix Microphone Not Working in Teams?
The intuitive interface and simplistic design of Microsoft Teams makes it a top-tier workspace. But, sometimes you may end up getting “Your microphone isn’t working” message on the screen. In such case, you can hear the audio but your voice doesn’t reach the participants during a call or a meeting.
technewstoday.com
How To Install IO Shield On Your PC Chassis? (Step-By-Step Guide
IO shield is just a metal plate that you insert to fill the empty space behind your computer casing. It is the first component to install on the casing before assembling even the motherboard and other hardware. The motherboard’s extension port goes into the shield and installing anything before it can force you to restart the building process from the beginning.
technewstoday.com
What is Triple Buffering? Should You Turn It On or Off
You must have noticed Triple Buffering in some games graphic settings. Depending upon the games played, the triple buffering setting may vastly influence your gameplay experience. Aware of normal YouTube buffering, many do not know how exactly buffering and triple buffering work. This creates a skeptical perspective towards enabling or...
technewstoday.com
7 Ways To Know How Old is Your Phone
If you are planning to buy a used phone or trying to replace your old one, finding its age can assist you. Generally, manufacturers don’t put your phone’s age in its settings by default. But with some minor effort, it is quite simple to know how old your phone is.
technewstoday.com
How to Change Microsoft Basic Display Adapter to Current Graphics Adapter in Windows
Most of the hardware in your computer requires drivers to function and communicate with other pieces of hardware. Some of these drivers are necessary to run the most basic operations of your computer, including having your operating system’s interface appear on your display. While Microsoft Basic Display Adapter is...
technewstoday.com
How to Fix REGISTRY FILTER DRIVER EXCEPTION BSOD Error?
The REGISTRY_FILTER_DRIVER_EXCEPTION error is a type of Blue Screen error that is caused by an unhandled exception in a registry filtering driver. Microsoft has listed this issue with a bug check code 0x00000135. Since this is a driver-related issue, reforming the drivers is an ideal solution. However, other problems with...
technewstoday.com
How to Enable Two-Factor Authentication on Steam
Setting up two-factor authentication can be crucial to adding that extra layer of security to your account. Steam offers two-factor authentication via either email or their official mobile app to protect your account from potential hacking and being misused. If you have valuable items in your inventory or have lots...
technewstoday.com
6 Easy Ways to Lock Your Computer
Locking your computer is a simple feature that we rarely take a second glance at. However, this simple feature is rather very important for every person’s privacy and security. If you leave your computer without locking, any individuals can go through your files and make unnecessary changes. While this...
technewstoday.com
How to Stop Mac From Sleeping? (Step-By-Step Guide)
When your computer is inactive for a few minutes, the display turns off, and your Mac goes to sleep. But, macOS gives its users the option to delay this sleep pattern or disable the sleep feature entirely. For Macbook users, you go even further to alter this setting, depending on whether it’s plugged in or running on battery.
technewstoday.com
How to Add Bookmark on iPhone?
Bookmarks make it easy to quickly access your favorite websites. But did you know you can bookmark websites on your iPhone too?. The bookmark feature is available for all the web browsers on your iPhone. However, the methods to add them are different in most of them. Luckily, you can use this article as a reference to learn how to add bookmarks on your iPhone.
technewstoday.com
Why is My Laptop Battery Swelling? How Can I Fix It
Normally, your laptop battery gets damaged much more often than other components. One of the common issues in the battery is swelling. Whenever the battery gets damaged by some means, it may release highly toxic and flammable gases. To prevent these gases from leaking and causing serious health and fire hazards, the manufacturers wrap the battery without any vents. As a result, the gases get trapped inside and expand to increase the battery volume. And, you will find the battery swelling.
technewstoday.com
How to Check Speed Limits on Google Maps?
Driving on a known or new route without knowing the speed limit can cost you a speeding ticket. What if there was an easier alternative that eases off the need to look out for the speed limit boards every time?. Google Maps actually has an inbuilt feature that allows users...
Comments / 0