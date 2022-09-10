Read full article on original website
Related
technewstoday.com
Why Chrome is Causing Blue Screen Errors? How to Fix it
Despite earning a bad reputation for using up a lot of system resources, Google Chrome is still our preferred browser. But in recent times, it has also started giving users a hard time by causing Blue screen errors. This issue seems to get solved in most cases after adjusting chrome’s...
technewstoday.com
Fix: SESSION HAS VALID POOL ON EXIT BSOD Error
The error code with the message SESSION_HAS_VALID_POOL_ON_EXIT is a live dump from the kernel to bug-check any abnormality. But this isn’t an actual bug check, as no OS-level operation is halted. Though Microsoft claims that this error occurs when trying to log off from a remote computer, users have encountered it without the circumstances.
technewstoday.com
How to Measure Computer Screen? 4 Best Ways
If you are planning to transport your PC or ordering a protective guard for your monitor, measuring the screen size can come in handy. Your screen size is generally labeled on a sticker on your monitor’s rear panel. However, in some cases, you need to measure it manually. Screen...
technewstoday.com
[Solved] There’s a Problem with Your Office License
Some users have reported Microsoft alerting them with the “There’s a Problem with Your Office License” when trying to open Microsoft programs. This message appears when you launch the program or hover over your document while using the program. As the alert suggests, this issue is mostly...
IN THIS ARTICLE
technewstoday.com
4 Ways on How to Sync Files between Multiple Computers
Picture this. You are finished working on a document in your office and suddenly remember that you need to make some edits after reaching home. So, how do you access it? And, even if somehow you accessed it, how do you keep the files synced up on both the systems (home and workplace)?
technewstoday.com
How to Change Microsoft Basic Display Adapter to Current Graphics Adapter in Windows
Most of the hardware in your computer requires drivers to function and communicate with other pieces of hardware. Some of these drivers are necessary to run the most basic operations of your computer, including having your operating system’s interface appear on your display. While Microsoft Basic Display Adapter is...
technewstoday.com
How To Install VMware On Linux
Installing a hypervisor like VMware can seem intimidating if you’ve never done it before, but in truth, the process isn’t very different from installing any other application. Much like program installation, you must first ensure that certain requirements are met, both in terms of specs and compatibility. The...
technewstoday.com
How to Add or Delete Bots on Discord Server
Discord features a ton of bots that help decrease the need for humans to manage the servers and enhance member engagement. Adding bots on your server will let you moderate the server, stream videos, play music, and do a wide range of other things. But how can you add these...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
technewstoday.com
How to Fix REGISTRY FILTER DRIVER EXCEPTION BSOD Error?
The REGISTRY_FILTER_DRIVER_EXCEPTION error is a type of Blue Screen error that is caused by an unhandled exception in a registry filtering driver. Microsoft has listed this issue with a bug check code 0x00000135. Since this is a driver-related issue, reforming the drivers is an ideal solution. However, other problems with...
technewstoday.com
How to Get VPN on an Xbox
You probably know that games, apps, and content on streaming apps have geographical restrictions. You may think this is not fair, an affront against your money. So, you may be looking for a solution: how to get VPN on Xbox?. A VPN is not illegal, and Microsoft doesn’t have rules...
technewstoday.com
Fix: “Failure Configuring Windows Update Reverting Changes” Error
The error “Failure Configuring Windows Update Reverting Changes” is a generic error that occurs when Windows fails to successfully update on your device. This error is mainly caused by update files being corrupt or incompatible. You may get this error while manually updating the software of the device or making system changes during updates.
technewstoday.com
How to See All Participants in Teams
Microsoft Teams currently has the feature to host up to 5000 participants in a single organization. This makes the communication platform accommodable to larger businesses as well. If you’ve been added as a member of a Teams organization, you can view the other participants in the organization, channel, and groups...
technewstoday.com
How to Add Bookmark on iPhone?
Bookmarks make it easy to quickly access your favorite websites. But did you know you can bookmark websites on your iPhone too?. The bookmark feature is available for all the web browsers on your iPhone. However, the methods to add them are different in most of them. Luckily, you can use this article as a reference to learn how to add bookmarks on your iPhone.
technewstoday.com
8 Best SSH Client for Mac
Are you looking for ways to access another computer remotely? If so, then you’ll need to do so via the SSH protocol. And for that, you’ll need a working SSH client. However, for Mac users, there’s already a built-in SSH client, the Terminal. Nevertheless, there are still many more of these clients available on the internet. In this article, we will through the best SSH client for Mac.
technewstoday.com
Fix: The Application Was Unable to Start Correctly (0xc0000135) in Windows 11
The Error 0xc0000135 appears whenever the application encounters an error and does not launch. The most common reason for this error is outdated or disabled .NET Framework or when the application fails to find the proper binary (DLL) files in Windows to run. However, any changes made during the installation...
technewstoday.com
What is Triple Buffering? Should You Turn It On or Off
You must have noticed Triple Buffering in some games graphic settings. Depending upon the games played, the triple buffering setting may vastly influence your gameplay experience. Aware of normal YouTube buffering, many do not know how exactly buffering and triple buffering work. This creates a skeptical perspective towards enabling or...
technewstoday.com
How to Turn Off SafeSearch on iPhone?
SafeSearch is an inbuilt feature on your iPhone and search engines that filter unwanted and inappropriate content. However, sometimes you may want to turn off this feature for an unlimited browsing experience. Turning off this feature will give you access to explicit content and may invite malignant websites to your...
technewstoday.com
7 Ways To Know How Old is Your Phone
If you are planning to buy a used phone or trying to replace your old one, finding its age can assist you. Generally, manufacturers don’t put your phone’s age in its settings by default. But with some minor effort, it is quite simple to know how old your phone is.
technewstoday.com
USB Headset Not Working? Try These Fixes
Headsets that use USB connectors are extremely convenient to use on a computer. You don’t have to distinguish the connector or port for the microphone and the speaker. Additionally, the audio sounds better with a USB headset. However, there are some scenarios where the USB headset stops working altogether....
technewstoday.com
How Do WiFi Extenders Work?
Whether we’re talking about purpose-built WiFi Extenders or secondary routers configured to rebroadcast the signal, WiFi Extenders are a convenient way to improve WiFi coverage. As convenient as they are, one major problem is that there’s a lot of confusion regarding WiFi Extenders as a whole. For instance,...
Comments / 0