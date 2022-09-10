Read full article on original website
How to clear cache on Android
Caches are bits of files and data that apps save on your phone for speedy performance. So the next time you open the app, the cached data is preloaded instead of re-downloading it. But the problem with cached data is that it accumulates over time. And when cache data accumulates,...
How to See Who Downloaded Files in Google Drive
Along with storing multiple files and folders, Google Drive allows you to share and collaborate those files with other people. But how can you know if someone has downloaded them or clicked the shared link? Or who currently has access to them and if they can edit them?. In this...
How to Clear Cache and Cookies on Youtube
If you are experiencing issues while opening the YouTube app or suffering from frequent crashes, clearing the cache is an effective way to end those kinds of issues. While cache files are small in size, they can accumulate pretty quickly, especially if you are using them extensively daily. Thus, it hogs up your important storage space.
8 Best SSH Client for Mac
Are you looking for ways to access another computer remotely? If so, then you’ll need to do so via the SSH protocol. And for that, you’ll need a working SSH client. However, for Mac users, there’s already a built-in SSH client, the Terminal. Nevertheless, there are still many more of these clients available on the internet. In this article, we will through the best SSH client for Mac.
How to Add Friends on Discord? 3 Ways to Do It
Discord is a great community platform for making new friends. Through many servers, you can easily add new or old friends. Similarly, there are multiple ways to add someone in Discord. You’ll only need a Discord tag, which consists of your username and a discriminator for that purpose. Aside...
Why Chrome is Causing Blue Screen Errors? How to Fix it
Despite earning a bad reputation for using up a lot of system resources, Google Chrome is still our preferred browser. But in recent times, it has also started giving users a hard time by causing Blue screen errors. This issue seems to get solved in most cases after adjusting chrome’s...
Google introduces a set of iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets for your iPhone
These mini widgets come in three sizes: circular and rectangular, which appear below the Lock Screen’s clock, and inline, which appears above the clock as a line of text and symbols. Google’s widgets will take advantage of all three formats. The company, in a blog post, previewed its...
Facebook’s latest app update brings iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets
This week, the Meta-owned app quietly released an app update to include support for iOS 16 and Lock Screen widgets. There are two Facebook Lock Screen widgets for you to choose from: “Birthdays at a Glance” and “Top Updates.”. The Birthdays at a Glance widget comes in...
Steam Not Downloading Games? Try These Methods
Sometimes when you’re trying to download a game from Steam, you might face a situation when the downloading will stop midway, or the download speed becomes slow. This error can occur when you’re downloading a new game as well as updating already existed game. There are many factors...
How to Fix Microphone Not Working in Teams?
The intuitive interface and simplistic design of Microsoft Teams makes it a top-tier workspace. But, sometimes you may end up getting “Your microphone isn’t working” message on the screen. In such case, you can hear the audio but your voice doesn’t reach the participants during a call or a meeting.
How to Measure Computer Screen? 4 Best Ways
If you are planning to transport your PC or ordering a protective guard for your monitor, measuring the screen size can come in handy. Your screen size is generally labeled on a sticker on your monitor’s rear panel. However, in some cases, you need to measure it manually. Screen...
Google outs new and animated Android emojis for the first time
Google just previewed the new round of Unicode 15.0 emojis that are coming to your Android handset via system updates in December. Of course, the Google Pixel phones will get them sooner, as they will be integrated into the stock AOSP Android in the next few weeks. The new Unicode...
iPadOS 16.1 beta 2 now available as Apple aims for October release
Apple is seeding iPadOS 16.1 beta 2 a few days after releasing iOS 16, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16 to all users. This beta was followed by a company’s statement a month ago saying it would delay the iPadOS release to improve some of its new features. Earlier last...
Apple Releases iOS 16: Here's What's New, How to Install Update
IPhone users can now download and enjoy the newest features Apple has to offer with iOS 16. Apple has just released iOS 16, the "biggest update" it brings to the iPhone Lock Screen, as well as the capability to edit iMessages. The free update for iPhone 8 and newer devices comes after the tech giant last week revealed the iPhone 14, which became the subject of many memes on the internet.
2 ways to see and edit your clipboard on Android
Your Android's keyboard has a "clipboard" option that lets you see everything you've copied for the last hour. Android 13 also adds a "visual clipboard" to your Android phone, so you can see exactly what you've copied. If you tap your Android's visual clipboard, you'll also have a chance to...
Fix: SESSION HAS VALID POOL ON EXIT BSOD Error
The error code with the message SESSION_HAS_VALID_POOL_ON_EXIT is a live dump from the kernel to bug-check any abnormality. But this isn’t an actual bug check, as no OS-level operation is halted. Though Microsoft claims that this error occurs when trying to log off from a remote computer, users have encountered it without the circumstances.
How to enable On-screen Keyboard in Kiosk mode in Windows 11/10
Kiosk mode is a unique feature in Windows that allows an establishment to keep running a single application. Most of the time, no keyboard is attached to the system, and everything works through the On Screen keyboard. However, if you cannot find it, read this post to find out how to enable an on-screen keyboard in Kiosk mode in Windows.
Why is News and Interests Taking up Memory? How to Fix It
News and Interests taking up gigabytes of Memory (almost all of RAM) is a concerning issue on Windows 10 and 11 systems. It is a result of memory leaks due to a bug in the program’s coding. Therefore, the app continues using up more memory gradually without freeing it.
Fix: “Failure Configuring Windows Update Reverting Changes” Error
The error “Failure Configuring Windows Update Reverting Changes” is a generic error that occurs when Windows fails to successfully update on your device. This error is mainly caused by update files being corrupt or incompatible. You may get this error while manually updating the software of the device or making system changes during updates.
How to Fix REGISTRY FILTER DRIVER EXCEPTION BSOD Error?
The REGISTRY_FILTER_DRIVER_EXCEPTION error is a type of Blue Screen error that is caused by an unhandled exception in a registry filtering driver. Microsoft has listed this issue with a bug check code 0x00000135. Since this is a driver-related issue, reforming the drivers is an ideal solution. However, other problems with...
