Internet

technewstoday.com

How to See Who Downloaded Files in Google Drive

Along with storing multiple files and folders, Google Drive allows you to share and collaborate those files with other people. But how can you know if someone has downloaded them or clicked the shared link? Or who currently has access to them and if they can edit them?. In this...
CELL PHONES
technewstoday.com

How to Add Friends on Discord? 3 Ways to Do It

Discord is a great community platform for making new friends. Through many servers, you can easily add new or old friends. Similarly, there are multiple ways to add someone in Discord. You’ll only need a Discord tag, which consists of your username and a discriminator for that purpose. Aside...
INTERNET
technewstoday.com

Why Chrome is Causing Blue Screen Errors? How to Fix it

Despite earning a bad reputation for using up a lot of system resources, Google Chrome is still our preferred browser. But in recent times, it has also started giving users a hard time by causing Blue screen errors. This issue seems to get solved in most cases after adjusting chrome’s...
COMPUTERS
Android Police

How to delete your Google search history

Google is one of the most popular search engines, and most Android users probably use it as their default without giving it much thought. However, there are moments when someone might look for something unusual or embarrassing without going incognito. Thankfully, it's easy to erase your Google search history from your phone or computer in just a few clicks.
CELL PHONES
technewstoday.com

How to Clear Cache and Cookies on Youtube

If you are experiencing issues while opening the YouTube app or suffering from frequent crashes, clearing the cache is an effective way to end those kinds of issues. While cache files are small in size, they can accumulate pretty quickly, especially if you are using them extensively daily. Thus, it hogs up your important storage space.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
technewstoday.com

7 Ways To Know How Old is Your Phone

If you are planning to buy a used phone or trying to replace your old one, finding its age can assist you. Generally, manufacturers don’t put your phone’s age in its settings by default. But with some minor effort, it is quite simple to know how old your phone is.
CELL PHONES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
technewstoday.com

How to Add or Delete Bots on Discord Server

Discord features a ton of bots that help decrease the need for humans to manage the servers and enhance member engagement. Adding bots on your server will let you moderate the server, stream videos, play music, and do a wide range of other things. But how can you add these...
CELL PHONES
technewstoday.com

How to Fix a Power Surge on USB Port in Windows

When you insert a USB device into your computer, it should start working almost immediately. However, sometimes a power surge error pops up, and the device won’t function. The problem is related to how much power a USB device requires and how much power your computer can supply. When the two don’t match, you must find the problem’s source and fix it before that USB port works again.
SOFTWARE
technewstoday.com

How to Add Bookmark on iPhone?

Bookmarks make it easy to quickly access your favorite websites. But did you know you can bookmark websites on your iPhone too?. The bookmark feature is available for all the web browsers on your iPhone. However, the methods to add them are different in most of them. Luckily, you can use this article as a reference to learn how to add bookmarks on your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
technewstoday.com

Fix: “Failure Configuring Windows Update Reverting Changes” Error

The error “Failure Configuring Windows Update Reverting Changes” is a generic error that occurs when Windows fails to successfully update on your device. This error is mainly caused by update files being corrupt or incompatible. You may get this error while manually updating the software of the device or making system changes during updates.
SOFTWARE
technewstoday.com

How to Measure Computer Screen? 4 Best Ways

If you are planning to transport your PC or ordering a protective guard for your monitor, measuring the screen size can come in handy. Your screen size is generally labeled on a sticker on your monitor’s rear panel. However, in some cases, you need to measure it manually. Screen...
COMPUTERS
technewstoday.com

How to Fix REGISTRY FILTER DRIVER EXCEPTION BSOD Error?

The REGISTRY_FILTER_DRIVER_EXCEPTION error is a type of Blue Screen error that is caused by an unhandled exception in a registry filtering driver. Microsoft has listed this issue with a bug check code 0x00000135. Since this is a driver-related issue, reforming the drivers is an ideal solution. However, other problems with...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Authority

How to share a Dropbox file and folder

It makes collaboration much easier. Unlike a standard cloud storage provider, Dropbox has many productivity and collaboration tools. The simplest of which is the ability to share files and folders. You can let others view and download these files or give them edit access to make changes to documents and add or delete files from folders. As the folder creator, you can control who can view or edit anything in a shared file or folder. Here’s how to share a Dropbox file or folder.
INTERNET
technewstoday.com

How To Fix “Not Enough Physical Memory” Error on VMWare?

The Not Enough Physical Memory on VMware mostly occurs due to version incompatibility. This could mean that your current VMware version isn’t compatible with the host OS version, the kernel version, or a recent system update. Ironically enough, this error could indeed be caused by memory problems or other...
SOFTWARE
technewstoday.com

[Solved] There’s a Problem with Your Office License

Some users have reported Microsoft alerting them with the “There’s a Problem with Your Office License” when trying to open Microsoft programs. This message appears when you launch the program or hover over your document while using the program. As the alert suggests, this issue is mostly...
SOFTWARE
technewstoday.com

How to Delete All Contacts on iPhone

Whether you want to pass on your iPhone to a new owner or want to get rid of piled-up old contacts, you can simply delete them all. But, if you want to remove all the contacts altogether at once, the iPhone currently doesn’t provide a built-in option for it. You’ll need to open iCloud on a PC and delete them from there.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Google also has iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets - here's what they look like

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — As Apple rolls outiOS 16, Google has revealed widgets for Search, Maps, and more — although some of them won't arrive for weeks.
CELL PHONES
technewstoday.com

How to Turn Off SafeSearch on iPhone?

SafeSearch is an inbuilt feature on your iPhone and search engines that filter unwanted and inappropriate content. However, sometimes you may want to turn off this feature for an unlimited browsing experience. Turning off this feature will give you access to explicit content and may invite malignant websites to your...
CELL PHONES

