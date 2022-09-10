Some Windows customers with MSI motherboards have claimed that their PCs would not start because of the error number 99 that shows in the lower right corner of the screen. This problem persists despite users' best efforts to update their devices. The motherboard is a circuit board installed within the computer that distributes electricity and facilitates communication between the various parts of the machine. It's possible that your system crashed due to a short circuit or other problems with the motherboard. You should take the motherboard to a repair shop for servicing as soon as possible.

