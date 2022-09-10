Read full article on original website
Rapper PnB Rock shot at Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles in Los Angeles area, TMZ reports
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Rapper PnB Rock is reportedly fighting for his life at the hospital after being shot while dining at a Los Angeles staple. According to a report from TMZ, the 30-year-old rapper was shot at an Inglewood location of Roscoe's House of Chicken'N Waffles Monday afternoon.
California inflation relief payments: Here's when you'll get the money
Inflation has neared record highs in the last year. To help Californians deal with climbing prices, the state announced it will send eligible residents "inflation relief" tax refund payments. The state says payments will be distributed starting in October. The last batch is expected to go out by the middle...
Windsor Hills crash: Bail denied for travel nurse in fiery wreck
LOS ANGELES - After multiple delays citing mental health concerns, the bail hearing was held for 37-year-old Nicole Linton, the travel nurse accused of running a red light and plowing her speeding Mercedes through a busy intersection in Windsor Hills in early August, killing six people. Linton on Monday was...
California kidnapping hoax suspect could go to prison for 8 months
REDDING, Calif. - A woman from Redding who pleaded guilty to faking her own kidnapping could be going to prison. Sherri Papini pleaded guilty in April to falsifying details about her alleged kidnapping in 2016. Papini told investigators that two women held her captive in a closet, when, in actuality,...
Unstable weather in Southern California raise flooding, debris slide concerns
LOS ANGELES - Tropical Storm Kay has moved on, but the atmospheric instability it created was still lingering Monday, bringing the threat of more rainfall in the mountains and other areas, raising concerns about localized flooding and debris slides. A flood watch will be in effect until 10 p.m. in...
Mudslides force evacuations in San Bernardino County communities
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - Authorities ordered evacuations within some burn scar areas after parts of the Inland Empire were hit by heavy rain and mudslides. On Wednesday, the search continues for a possible victim and their dog who may have been lost in the flood waters in the Forest Falls community.
Pedestrian struck and killed by Metrolink train in Mission Hills
LOS ANGELES - A person was struck and killed by a Metrolink train in the San Fernando Valley on Tuesday morning, officials said. The crash was reported around 5:40 a.m. in the Mission Hills area. According to a Metrolink representative, the victim was in a "non-pedestrian" area between the Northridge and Van Nuys stations.
