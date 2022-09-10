ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

foxla.com

California inflation relief payments: Here's when you'll get the money

Inflation has neared record highs in the last year. To help Californians deal with climbing prices, the state announced it will send eligible residents "inflation relief" tax refund payments. The state says payments will be distributed starting in October. The last batch is expected to go out by the middle...
foxla.com

California kidnapping hoax suspect could go to prison for 8 months

REDDING, Calif. - A woman from Redding who pleaded guilty to faking her own kidnapping could be going to prison. Sherri Papini pleaded guilty in April to falsifying details about her alleged kidnapping in 2016. Papini told investigators that two women held her captive in a closet, when, in actuality,...
foxla.com

Pedestrian struck and killed by Metrolink train in Mission Hills

LOS ANGELES - A person was struck and killed by a Metrolink train in the San Fernando Valley on Tuesday morning, officials said. The crash was reported around 5:40 a.m. in the Mission Hills area. According to a Metrolink representative, the victim was in a "non-pedestrian" area between the Northridge and Van Nuys stations.
