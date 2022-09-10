Read full article on original website
Northwestern looks to bounce back against Southern Illinois
Northwestern is in bounce-back mode with Southern Illinois of the Football Championship Subdivision visiting Ryan Field on Saturday. Southern Illinois (0-2) at Northwestern (1-1), Saturday, noon ET (Big Ten Network) Line: No line from FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Northwestern leads 1-0 WHAT'S AT STAKE?. Northwestern lost to Duke last week...
Column: Jackson back on track, Cape Central earns second win
The Jackson Indians looked like their old selves on Friday night against SEMO North Conference foe Farmington, trouncing the Knights 47-7 to take an early lead in the conference standings. It's looking more and more like the Indians will still be the team to beat in the conference and Class...
McMinn’s two-goal night propels Jackson past Perryville
JACKSON — A pair of second half goals from Aiden McMinn lifted the Jackson Indians to a 3-2 win over Perryville on Monday night. McMinn’s goals came less than two minutes apart with his first strike coming in the 66th minute and at the time would give Jackson a 2-1 lead.
New Madrid hoop star is quite the 'catch' in football, too
NEW MADRID – You could forgive New Madrid County Central junior basketball standout, Jadis Jones if he was spending every minute of his free time this fall on the basketball court honing his skills, which will assuredly take him to the next level of competition. However, Jones couldn’t forgive himself if he didn’t follow another passion of his, which is playing football.
Volleyball: New Madrid County Central versus Oran
Photo gallery from NMCC's five-set win at Oran on Wednesday, Sep. 14. NMCC won with set scores of 25-14, 25-19, 20-25, 20-25, and 15-12.
