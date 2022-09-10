Read full article on original website
Related
onfocus.news
Auburndale Volleyball Finishes 3-2 at Home Invite
Columbus 14-25…..19-25 Prentice 19-25…..25-20……13-15 Maggie Baltus had 46 digs, Bri Weiler had 34 digs, Ashlyn Grimm had 75 assists. ************************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top...
onfocus.news
New Business Under Construction at Former Marshfield Depot Location
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – According to the Wisconsin DNR, the location of Marshfield’s former railroad depot, roundhouse, and switching yard was sold in the 1960’s and became a warehouse facility. The property now houses a grocery store and hardware store, as well as a large warehouse soon to be the home of Process Solutions and Equipment (PSE).
onfocus.news
Aspirus Wausau Hospital Holding On-Site Hiring Event September 20
WAUSAU, WI (OnFocus) – For those hoping to find a new job, expand their career, or learn more about opportunities in healthcare, Aspirus Wausau Hospital (AWH) is hosting an on-site hiring event on Tuesday, September 20 from 4-6 p.m. at their 333 Pine Ridge Blvd. location. The hiring event...
onfocus.news
Suicide Death Review Team Formed to Review Prevention Initiatives, Recommend Improvements
WAUSAU, WI (OnFocus) – The Marathon County Medical Examiner’s Office and Marathon County Health Department are partnering to create a Suicide Death Review Team (SDRT) as part of an effort to review prevention initiatives and recommend potential improvements. The formation of the SDRT is another important step in addressing mental health illness in Marathon County, which was identified as a community health priority in the county’s Community Health Improvement Plan.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
onfocus.news
National Education Expert Addresses Concerned Marshfield Citizens
Father of Parkland School Shooting Victim Highlights Policy Reform Needs. MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Alaina, age 14, was sitting in her Freshman English class at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on February 14, 2018, when an armed attacker entered the campus, carried his rifle bag through an open gate, walked through an unlocked door, removed a rifle, and then proceeded to attack anyone and everyone that he could see on the first floor of the freshman building. After he had shot and killed students who were in the hallway, he proceeded to shoot through glass into classrooms.
onfocus.news
Wood County First in State to Pass Age Restriction on Purchase Intoxicating Hemp Products
WOOD COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – On August 23, the Wood County Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance that requires individuals to show proof of age 21 to purchase intoxicating hemp products, such as delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), in Wood County. The ordinance also limits proximity in which these products can be sold near youth-serving organizations and other youth friendly locations. “We wanted the focus of this ordinance to be on youth substance use prevention,” stated Jacob Wagner, Wood County Health Department.
onfocus.news
Letter to the Editor: Changing the Perception of Construction Careers
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – If you’re seeking a rewarding career with opportunities for advancement, it’s time to consider a construction or manufacturing career. Labor shortages in the construction and manufacturing industries are having an impact locally. People sometimes think of construction jobs as dirty or undesirable, but...
Comments / 0