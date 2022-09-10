ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
viewpointsonline.org

Editorial: Los Angeles high school paper deserves First Amendment right

It is normal to see aspiring journalists questioned while seeking the truth. It is rare, however, to see student-run publications penalized for it. Daniel Pearl Magnet High School’s journalism adviser, Adriana Chavira, got suspended without pay for publishing a story that named a librarian who refused to comply with the district’s COVID-19 mandate.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy