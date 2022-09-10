Read full article on original website
Related
buckinghamshirelive.com
Supermarkets set to be shut on Monday for Queen's funeral - full list of those open and closed
Most of the UK's supermarkets will be closed on Monday as a mark of respect on the day of the Queen's funeral. The day, September 19, will be a bank holiday. That means that banks and Post Offices will be shut as they normally would be on a bank holiday. However, other retailers have also said they will close their doors - a move usually only seen on Easter Sunday and Christmas Day.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aldi confirms its plans for day of Queen's funeral
Aldi has confirmed that it will close its stores on the day of the Queen's funeral. The monarch's state funeral will take place next Monday, September 19. This afternoon, Aldi was the latest supermarket to confirm its plans for the day. It said: "As a mark of respect, all Aldi...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aldi now the fourth largest supermarket in the UK
Aldi has overtaken Morrisons to become the UK’s fourth largest supermarket. The German discount retailer has now taken 9.3 per cent of the market share – a rise of 1.2 per cent over the previous 12-week period – with Morrisons dropping to 9.1 per cent. And in a sign of the times as shoppers try and manage their ever-decreasing budgets more effectively by eking out some bargains, Lidl recorded its strongest sales performance since October 2014.
buckinghamshirelive.com
McDonald's customer served 'disgusting' drink with dirt in it
A fast food fan claims he was served a drink filled with bits of dirt from McDonald's. After enjoying an Oasis from a branch of the burger giant, the man said he took the lid off the cup to find dark specks of dirt at the bottom. The customer, who...
IN THIS ARTICLE
buckinghamshirelive.com
McDonald's to close every branch in country for Queen's funeral
McDonald's will close every branch across the country to mark the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II . On Twitter, McDonald's said: "All of our UK restaurants will be closed on Monday until 5pm, to allow everyone at McDonald’s to pay their respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II." On...
U.K.・
buckinghamshirelive.com
Heartbroken owners of fish and chip restaurant forced to close over whopping £36k energy bill
Soaring energy prices have forced a popular restaurant to close its doors. The Station Masters House, which is a fish and chip restaurant, bar and takeaway in Bingley has closed with immediate effect. Owners Matthew and Jo Hogg came to the conclusion the Bradford business was no longer viable after...
High schooler calls out school sexist dress code: 'Our bodies aren't distracting, you're just disgusting'
'Why is this school so persistent on telling girls to cover up, when really guys should just keep it in their pants?' she asked, while the room went silent.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Milton Keynes power cut affecting almost 100 properties
A power cut is affecting almost 100 houses in rural Milton Keynes on Tuesday, September 13. The incident was first reported around 11.53am. Western Power Distribution has said engineers are currently working as quickly as possibly to resolve the issues. There are 72 properties, including homes and businesses, that are reportedly without power in the MK16 postcode area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
buckinghamshirelive.com
Lidl, Aldi, Tesco, Sainsbury's, Waitrose, B&Q, Argos and Poundland will all be closed on day of The Queen's funeral
Both Lidl and Aldi will close their stores on the day of The Queen's funeral, Monday, September 19. Tesco has also announced it will close its large stores for the day, with its Express stores remaining closed until 5pm. Waitrose and Sainsbury's had both already said they will close for...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aldi, Sainsbury's and Waitrose customers baffled by changing milk bottle tops
Shoppers have been baffled by a change in milk bottle tops. People buying milk from Waitrose, Aldi or Sainsbury's have been confused by coloured lids being changed to clear tops. One Waitrose shopper said on twitter: "As if we haven’t got enough to worry about right now with energy costs/rising...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Center Parcs reverses decision and allows guests to stay for Queen's funeral
Center Parcs has announced that it has reversed its decision to close for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday (September 19). The holiday park operator had announced on Tuesday (September 13) that it would be ordering holidaymakers to leave its UK sites for the day. After revealing that its five...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Royal guard collapses next to Queen’s coffin on first night of lying in state
One of the royal guards watching over the Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall has suddenly collapsed. The guard was standing at the foot of the late monarch’s casket when he suddenly fell to the floor. Footage taken from a live broadcast – of Her Majesty's first night of lying in state – which was posted to social media at around 1am captured the collapse.
U.K.・
buckinghamshirelive.com
Queen had been preparing us for her death for two years, says expert
A palliative care doctor says the world witnessed the Queen live through "ordinary dying" - the physical process of the body slowing down - over the last two years. Dr Kathryn Mannix, 63, has specialised in palliative and end-of-life care for 30 years and said we have seen the Queen going through the stages of ordinary dying - which is where the body gradually slows down before coming to a halt.
Queen Elizabeth Designed Her Own Hearse With the Help of Jaguar Land Rover
Queen Elizabeth II left nothing to chance when it came to her funeral. The state hearse carrying Britain’s longest-serving monarch’s coffin was designed by The Royal Household and Jaguar Land Rover, according to Harper’s Bazaar. The queen had ultimate say over the vehicle—just as she did with all her funeral arrangements—consulting on the planning process and approving the final model before her death last week at the age of 96. The vehicle was on full display on Wednesday as it moved the queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in London, where it will remain for four days so that mourners...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Morrisons makes checkouts beep more quietly in tribute to The Queen
Morrisons has said it has not turned the beeps off on its checkouts as part of a tribute to the late Queen. It has, however, confirmed that the sound has been turned down. The supermarket giant has also said it has switched off music and tannoy announcements in its stores, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96. There had been reports in the media and on social media that Morrisons had turned beeps off.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Sainsbury's, Tesco and Aldi shoppers 'give up' after seeing the price of own-brand butter
Millions of households are searching for cheaper brands at the supermarkets, due to the cost of living crisis. The price of everyday basics has risen to a noticeable amount for items most shoppers wouldn't normally think twice about chicking into their basket. In recent months, the price of a tub...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Savvy shopper's amazing £1.40 haul including three chickens, three ready meals and five pasties
A savvy shopper managed to get an incredible haul of groceries for just £1.40 after timing it right to visit her local shop. Posting on a social media group for bargain hunters Lucy Robinson showed her hefty basket of items which cost her just 10p each. These included three...
buckinghamshirelive.com
M&S and Asda update customers on bank holiday plans for Queen's funeral
Marks & Spencer and Asda have become the latest retailers to confirm they will shut stores next Monday for the Queen’s funeral. It comes after a raft of supermarkets and high street chains already confirmed closure plans for the day. M&S said it will also halt deliveries to customers...
buckinghamshirelive.com
EU set to save Christmas supply of pigs in blankets and gammon
The slogan ‘Great British Pork’ was dreamt up a few years ago, but Christmas dinner plates may be laden with EU-sourced pigs in blankets this year due to a shortage of porcines in the country. Locally-reared gammon may also be in short supply, with shoppers forces to buy...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Asda yellow sticker shoppers claim major change in the way some stores reduce fresh food
Asda customers have spotted a change in the way the store operates its yellow sticker system. In the past the price would often decrease depending on how close it was to closing time. However shoppers on the Facebook group Yellow sticker shopping tips, tricks and hauls have spotted a difference...
Comments / 0