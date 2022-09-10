ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

buckinghamshirelive.com

Supermarkets set to be shut on Monday for Queen's funeral - full list of those open and closed

Most of the UK's supermarkets will be closed on Monday as a mark of respect on the day of the Queen's funeral. The day, September 19, will be a bank holiday. That means that banks and Post Offices will be shut as they normally would be on a bank holiday. However, other retailers have also said they will close their doors - a move usually only seen on Easter Sunday and Christmas Day.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi confirms its plans for day of Queen's funeral

Aldi has confirmed that it will close its stores on the day of the Queen's funeral. The monarch's state funeral will take place next Monday, September 19. This afternoon, Aldi was the latest supermarket to confirm its plans for the day. It said: "As a mark of respect, all Aldi...
RETAIL
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi now the fourth largest supermarket in the UK

Aldi has overtaken Morrisons to become the UK’s fourth largest supermarket. The German discount retailer has now taken 9.3 per cent of the market share – a rise of 1.2 per cent over the previous 12-week period – with Morrisons dropping to 9.1 per cent. And in a sign of the times as shoppers try and manage their ever-decreasing budgets more effectively by eking out some bargains, Lidl recorded its strongest sales performance since October 2014.
RETAIL
buckinghamshirelive.com

McDonald's customer served 'disgusting' drink with dirt in it

A fast food fan claims he was served a drink filled with bits of dirt from McDonald's. After enjoying an Oasis from a branch of the burger giant, the man said he took the lid off the cup to find dark specks of dirt at the bottom. The customer, who...
RESTAURANTS
buckinghamshirelive.com

McDonald's to close every branch in country for Queen's funeral

McDonald's will close every branch across the country to mark the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II . On Twitter, McDonald's said: "All of our UK restaurants will be closed on Monday until 5pm, to allow everyone at McDonald’s to pay their respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II." On...
U.K.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Milton Keynes power cut affecting almost 100 properties

A power cut is affecting almost 100 houses in rural Milton Keynes on Tuesday, September 13. The incident was first reported around 11.53am. Western Power Distribution has said engineers are currently working as quickly as possibly to resolve the issues. There are 72 properties, including homes and businesses, that are reportedly without power in the MK16 postcode area.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
buckinghamshirelive.com

Center Parcs reverses decision and allows guests to stay for Queen's funeral

Center Parcs has announced that it has reversed its decision to close for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday (September 19). The holiday park operator had announced on Tuesday (September 13) that it would be ordering holidaymakers to leave its UK sites for the day. After revealing that its five...
TRAVEL
buckinghamshirelive.com

Royal guard collapses next to Queen’s coffin on first night of lying in state

One of the royal guards watching over the Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall has suddenly collapsed. The guard was standing at the foot of the late monarch’s casket when he suddenly fell to the floor. Footage taken from a live broadcast – of Her Majesty's first night of lying in state – which was posted to social media at around 1am captured the collapse.
U.K.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Queen had been preparing us for her death for two years, says expert

A palliative care doctor says the world witnessed the Queen live through "ordinary dying" - the physical process of the body slowing down - over the last two years. Dr Kathryn Mannix, 63, has specialised in palliative and end-of-life care for 30 years and said we have seen the Queen going through the stages of ordinary dying - which is where the body gradually slows down before coming to a halt.
CELEBRITIES
Robb Report

Queen Elizabeth Designed Her Own Hearse With the Help of Jaguar Land Rover

Queen Elizabeth II left nothing to chance when it came to her funeral. The state hearse carrying Britain’s longest-serving monarch’s coffin was designed by The Royal Household and Jaguar Land Rover, according to Harper’s Bazaar. The queen had ultimate say over the vehicle—just as she did with all her funeral arrangements—consulting on the planning process and approving the final model before her death last week at the age of 96. The vehicle was on full display on Wednesday as it moved the queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in London, where it will remain for four days so that mourners...
WORLD
buckinghamshirelive.com

Morrisons makes checkouts beep more quietly in tribute to The Queen

Morrisons has said it has not turned the beeps off on its checkouts as part of a tribute to the late Queen. It has, however, confirmed that the sound has been turned down. The supermarket giant has also said it has switched off music and tannoy announcements in its stores, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96. There had been reports in the media and on social media that Morrisons had turned beeps off.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
buckinghamshirelive.com

EU set to save Christmas supply of pigs in blankets and gammon

The slogan ‘Great British Pork’ was dreamt up a few years ago, but Christmas dinner plates may be laden with EU-sourced pigs in blankets this year due to a shortage of porcines in the country. Locally-reared gammon may also be in short supply, with shoppers forces to buy...
AGRICULTURE

