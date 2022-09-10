Read full article on original website
Vincent, Bobby Jean
Bobby J. Vincent, 91, passed away in Klamath Falls, Oregon on Sept. 5, 2022. He was born Sept. 1, 1931 in Oklahoma to Clarence and Lydia Vincent. Following high school, Bobby entered the US Army where he served for more than 20 years. He was Sergeant First Class, member of paratrooper regiment of the airborne unit, ammunition expert and served two tours in the Korean War. Other experiences he enjoyed while in the military was traveling and owning his own bar while stationed in Germany. Following his military service, he worked for Unisys Corporation for more than 20 years. Bobby married Carol Wysup in Pomona, California on April 27, 1974. While married, they enjoyed traveling the world and eventually retiring to Klamath Falls, Oregon to be closer to family. Bobby was a proud father and husband; he enjoyed fishing, sailing, travel, ham radios, target shooting, and learning other languages. Bobby was also a chili dog connoisseur. Survivors include his wife, Carol of Klamath Falls; son, Robert Vincent of California; daughters, Janine Lopez of California and Diana MacCaskie of Oregon; three grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Condolences may be shared online at www.cascadecremations.com .
Shepherd, Nadine
Nadine Shepherd passed away 8/19/22 in Longview, Washington. She was born 5/12/1936 in Detroit, Michigan to Warren and Helen (Dutzel) Morehead. A memorial service will be held September 16, 2022 at 3:00PM at O'Hair Wards Funeral Chapel, 515 Pine Street, Klamath Falls, OR. For a full obituary please see ohairwards.com .
Cavener, Beverlie
Beverlie Cavener, a resident of Dorris, CA, died August 4, 2022 at the age of 74. A memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Shasta View Church of the Nazarene in Dorris. Beverlie was born in Honolulu, HI on May 9, 1948, to John and Marjorie Chatten. She joined the US Army and attained the rank of Staff Sergeant, specializing in Medical Administration. She married Thomas Cavener in 1997. He preceded her in death. Beverlie enjoyed cooking, sewing, and quilting; and especially enjoyed making quilts for children in emergency victim situations. She also enjoyed her volunteering her services at her church. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Chris Biedenbender and April Wolf-Biedenbender; grandchildren Gabriel Biedenbender, Chloe Jo Biedenbender, all of Macdoel, CA; brothers and sister-in-law Berry & Rita Chatten of Meridian ID, Brad Chatten of Southern California; and her beloved dog Bella.
Katherine Wilson, Klamath Falls native, to reflect on 50 years in the filmmaker industry
Katherine Wilson is coming home to Klamath Falls this weekend. And she’s honored to do so. Wilson will be featured at the 10th annual Klamath Independent Film Festival as the unofficial keynote speaker.
Sept. 15 Klamath Basin upcoming events
The annual homecoming parade for Klamath Union High School will take place between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. The procession begins at Spring Street, proceeds down Main Street, takes a turn on 2nd Street and disbands at Timbermill Drive. Traffic will not be permitted at these locations during this hour.
10th annual Klamath Independent Film Festival takes over Ross Ragland Theater this weekend
The Klamath Independent Film Festival is returning to the Ross Ragland Theater for the 10th year this weekend. "The Klamath Independent Film Festival is a unique community experience — a popular draw for filmmakers and actors from across Oregon, yet low-key enough for the general public to meet and mingle freely with the filmmakers," said Kurt Liedtke, board chair of the Klamath Independent Film Festival (KIFF). "Our emphasis is on fun and an overall showcase of Klamath County. There will be Q&As with every filmmaker on stage, and those who acquire an online pass can watch every film and on-stage activity live or on-demand through the end of September along with exclusive pre-recorded Q&As for every film."
Criminal investigation underway in Klamath baseball hazing
A police department in Washington is conducting a criminal investigation into an alleged hazing and sexual harassment incident involving Klamath Falls Falcons baseball players at a hotel during the Babe Ruth World Series tournament in August. An official with the Ephrata Police Department confirmed to the Herald & News that...
The grass is always bluer: Klamath local musician kicks off concert series
In the rustic, clement confines of the history Baldwin Hotel, musician Andrew Smith took folks back to the good ol’ days with some downhome bluegrass earlier this week, fulfilling his duties as the first of four performers who will take the stage at the Baldwin at 6 p.m. every Monday this month. The free shows make up the Nostalgia Concert Series, the theme of which is “A Night of Songs and Stories.”
Van Meter Fire now 60% contained
Containment has grown to 60 percent on the Van Meter Fire blazing 13 miles southeast of Klamath Falls. A Tuesday, Sept. 13 press release said that Monday night, Operations Section Chief Matt Flock shared with nightshift crews there will be fewer resources assigned to night shift which means that things are ramping down. He then reminded them there was still work to be done in the southern section of the fire. The fire is in a good position on the northern divisions and crews are being moved to other priority areas around the fire.
Prep football notebook: Henley, Mazama step up in class and post lopsided wins
So much for the proverb about the bigger they are, the harder they fall. Henley and Mazama dispelled that last Friday night and in the process made a case that Class 4A football in Oregon might be better than that being played in Class 5A.
