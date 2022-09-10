Bobby J. Vincent, 91, passed away in Klamath Falls, Oregon on Sept. 5, 2022. He was born Sept. 1, 1931 in Oklahoma to Clarence and Lydia Vincent. Following high school, Bobby entered the US Army where he served for more than 20 years. He was Sergeant First Class, member of paratrooper regiment of the airborne unit, ammunition expert and served two tours in the Korean War. Other experiences he enjoyed while in the military was traveling and owning his own bar while stationed in Germany. Following his military service, he worked for Unisys Corporation for more than 20 years. Bobby married Carol Wysup in Pomona, California on April 27, 1974. While married, they enjoyed traveling the world and eventually retiring to Klamath Falls, Oregon to be closer to family. Bobby was a proud father and husband; he enjoyed fishing, sailing, travel, ham radios, target shooting, and learning other languages. Bobby was also a chili dog connoisseur. Survivors include his wife, Carol of Klamath Falls; son, Robert Vincent of California; daughters, Janine Lopez of California and Diana MacCaskie of Oregon; three grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Condolences may be shared online at www.cascadecremations.com .

