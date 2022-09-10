Read full article on original website
2 busloads of migrants dropped off near VP Harris' residence
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two buses of migrants from the U.S.-Mexico border were dropped off near Vice President Kamala Harris’ home in residential Washington on Thursday morning in the bitter political battle over the Biden administration’s immigration policies. It wasn’t immediately clear which Republican leader had sent them. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been busing migrants out of Texas to cities with Democratic mayors as part of a political strategy this year because he claims there are too many arrivals over the border to his state. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey also has adopted this policy, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis...
U.S. retail sales increased in August due mainly to spending on automobiles, gas
Americans were still in a spending mood during the month of August, even with higher prices, government data showed on Thursday.
Joe Biden announces tentative deal to avert national rail strike
President Joe Biden said Thursday a new labor agreement has been reached between railroads and thousands of rail workers, averting a strike that could have halted trains nationwide and harmed the economy.
California Mosquito Fire surges, becomes largest in state this year
A wildfire that’s burned through more than 63,000 acres in northern California became the largest in the state this year as more than 3,000 emergency personnel combat the blaze. The Misquito Fire is burning up the Tahoe and Eldorado national forests in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, eating up dry...
