‘Welcome to the land of dreams.’ How three Miami Dade College students made it to MIT

MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Florida International University Becomes Fastest-Rising University in U.S.
Florida International University has been ranked number one as the fastest-rising public university in the country according to U.S. News & World Report. The ranking body which is considered the gold standard when it comes to college rankings released its annual rankings for public universities on Monday and FIU came in at number 72 –jumping 62 spots in the last decade.
Florida’s First Lady Blasts Crist’s Running Mate In Dysfunctional “Sped Teacher” Comparison
Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist’s running mate, Karla Hernández-Mats, head of the teachers’ union in Miami, one of the biggest in the nation, says her experience with special needs children will help her “deal with the dysfunctional legislature.” Really… At a campaign event on Tuesday, Hernández-Mats introduced
calleochonews.com
Dr. Badia of OrthoNOW® describes the ugly side of the healthcare industry in his book
Dr. Badia of OrthoNOW® is a hand and upper extremity surgeon in Miami, Florida. Dr. Alejandro Badia of OrthoNOW® is a hand and upper extremity surgeon at Badia Hand to Shoulder Center’s in Doral, Florida. Dr. Badia is a Cuban and first moved to Madrid, Spain, before making the big move to the States.
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
Miami named one of the 10 U.S. cities with the worst housing shortage
Miami ranks No. 5 among major U.S. cities with the worst housing shortages, according to an analysis by Angi. Angi used data from Freddie Mac and Realtor.com to assess population trends, available housing and home price index percentage changes. It also measured available affordable housing to arrive at its ranking of the 10 cities facing the “worst housing shortage.”
4 restaurants shut: State finds flies, roaches, Raid next to dry goods, plus WD-40 & a pair of sneakers on a cooler
Flies landed on clean teacups and plates, cockroaches crawled on a container of cooked goat, and employees left a can of WD-40 — and a pair of sneakers — on a kitchen cooler. These were among the violations that led to four South Florida restaurants being ordered shut by state inspectors last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm ...
Concert fiasco shows Lauderdale’s lack of spending controls | Editorial
The city of Fort Lauderdale spent nearly $500,000 on a “free” concert with almost no one at the helm of city government knowing about it. Who’s to blame? An ambitious city commissioner campaigning for higher office? A lame-duck city manager who shirked his duty? A lack of fiscal accountability at City Hall? It’s all of the above. According to the Sun Sentinel’s reporting, a shocking lack of ...
Florida Gov. DeSantis: “We Rejected The Elites And We Were Right” Touting Policy Victories
Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis overviewed several major policy victories during a Sunday speech at the National Conservatism Conference in Miami, Florida. DeSantis emphasized his resistance to pressure from “elites” in the media and in the federal government. The Florida governor has been the
miamitimesonline.com
Historian Marvin Dunn victim of hate crime
A Florida town known for the infamous Rosewood Massacre was the site of a recent racist attack on prominent Miami Black historian and FIU professor emeritus of psychology, Marvin Dunn, Ph.D. David Allen Emanuel, 61, was arrested and charged Monday night with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a third-degree...
nova.edu
NSU Makes History in Latest U.S. News and World Report College Rankings
For 2023, NSU is Now in Top Half of All Schools Ranked. FORT LAUDERDALE/DAVIE, Fla. – U.S. News and World Report released its latest rankings of colleges and universities, and like our mascot the mako shark, Nova Southeastern University (NSU) continues moving forward!. “As a national doctoral, high-research university...
Tesla driver lost scholarship before fiery crash in Florida, report says
A 20-year-old Tesla driver who died with a passenger in a fiery, high-speed crash on a residential South Florida street last year might have been upset after learning he had lost a scholarship, federal investigators said.
Tarks of Dania Beach gains new owners and an ambitious plan for upgrades
There’s been a seafood shack shakeup at Tarks of Dania Beach, with its new owners pledging to upgrade the aging roadside restaurant — and atone for past mistakes that tainted its reputation. Citing burnout and decades of stress in a post on social media, longtime owner Ted Itzoe sold his stake in Tarks in March after 30 years of operating the roadside eatery at 1317 S. Federal Highway. ...
flkeysnews.com
‘Katy is a fighter.’ What a badly injured teen soccer star faces after Keys boat crash
An Our Lady of Lourdes senior who was seriously injured in a Labor Day weekend boating crash off the Keys that killed her friend remains unconscious and continues to fight for her life, according to people raising money for her medical bills. Katerina “Katy” Puig, 17, was among 12 teens...
dailyadvent.com
The Exact Techniques this Eye Surgeon Uses to Get Prettier, Younger-Looking Eyes
Face Sponsored by Boca Raton, FL oculoplastic surgeon Dr. Steven Fagien · PhotoAlto/Alix Minde/Getty Images The best eye surgery results are ones you can’t tell are surgery, says Boca Raton, FL, oculoplastic surgeon Steven Fagien, MD. Past techniques for eyelid lifts left patients looking “done” and “different,” but...
Click10.com
Despite owner’s emotional appeal, commissioners end Virginia Key Outdoor Center lease
MIAMI – Protesters gathered outside Miami City Hall to decry a proposed homeless community on Virginia Key, ahead of Tuesday’s city commission meeting, as city commissioners moved forward with ending outspoken owner Esther Alonso’s lease on the Virginia Key Outdoor Center. The now-tabled “transition zone” plan, which...
islandernews.com
Green parrots may be noisy, but their visits bring life to Key Biscayne
Have you ever been out walking in the morning, or biking in the evening, and heard a strange sound coming from the trees? Perhaps it sounded like several people talking loudly or even arguing? And then, in a flash of bright green, a cloud of birds breaks free from the trees and flies away.
floridapolitics.com
Ticketed for speeding 116 mph, UF student tells trooper he didn’t want to be late for class
'I know that I was speeding, but I do not think the manner in which I drove was reckless.'. Ticketed for speeding 116 mph on a crowded stretch of Interstate 75 in this college town, a University of Florida student told the trooper the reason for his fast driving: He didn’t want to be late for class on the first day of the fall semester.
bulletin-news.com
Broward Schools Staffers Named in Grand Jury Report Asked to Resign
The state is pressuring the head of Broward County Public Schools to take action against at least three senior school system workers. In a letter to Superintendent Vickie Cartwright, the Florida Department of Education states: “We have discovered the district still employs district employees from the prior administration who oversaw poor choices on school safety.”
Wilton Manors elected officials say yes to nearly tripling their salaries
Just two months before the next city election, the Wilton Manors mayor and commission had an important vote of their own — giving themselves a raise. The commission had already given initial approval, saying their salaries rank toward the bottom of Broward County’s 31 cities. They gave final approval Tuesday night in a 4-1 vote, with Commissioner Gary Resnick casting the lone no vote. Come ...
La Palma Bay House to Open in Sunny Isles Beach
The restaurant will offer a flexible menu of Mediterranean dishes
Citrus County Chronicle
Miami-Dade to turn ‘wasted space’ into vibrant neighborhood
MIAMI (AP) — This is the vision: At the western end of downtown Miami, a dense, walkable, transit-centered and family-friendly high-rise district would bloom over eight city blocks. Rents for thousands of apartments would fall within reach of the average Miamian. Children would walk to neighborhood schools, check out...
