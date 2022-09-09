Read full article on original website
Related
KNOX News Radio
GF CIA still waiting for federal funding
With donations secured the Grand Forks Career Impact Academy is ready to go…or not. While supporters were able to raise some $11 million dollars towards the project a $10 million dollar match from the state still has not been funded at the federal level. That combined with increased inflationary pressures will likely push the 52,000 square foot building beyond the original $21 million dollar price-tag.
KNOX News Radio
Former EGF Mayor Stauss died Sunday
Funeral services are scheduled September 16th for former East Grand Forks Mayor Lynn Stauss. Stauss died Sunday at the age of 77. He served 21 years as mayor. He decided not to seek reelection in 2016 for health reasons. Stauss helped lead the city through the devastating 1997 flood. He...
KNOX News Radio
EGF asphalt plant under review
A subcommittee of the East Grand Forks council has released a series of recommendations for an asphalt plant by R-J Zavoral & Sons near County Road 17 and west of Highway 2. The subcommittee was formed in response to a July report by the MPCA in regards to an enforcement violation by Zavoral at a pair of portable hot mix plants.
Minnesota man killed in head-on collision in Grand Forks county
GRAND FORKS, ND (KXNET) — A 42-year-old Minnesota man is dead after a 20-year-old driver, also from Minnesota, crossed the centerline on 6th Avenue NE approximately 6 miles east of Thompson and struck the 42-year-old head-on early Tuesday morning around 8:30 a.m. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 20-year-old driver was headed east […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KNOX News Radio
EGF looking at police incentive program
East Grand Forks may begin to offer hiring incentives in order to attract more candidates for the police department. The city is currently down two officers and the applicant pool has been hard to come by. The League of Minnesota Cities estimates there could be as many as 800 police positions open statewide in 2022 – and roughly 500 candidates in training.
Daily Telegram
'There's a murderer living amongst you' -- Family of slain North Dakota man continue quest for justice
GRAND FORKS – It's been nearly 15 years since 38-year-old Joel Lovelien was beaten to death outside a Grand Forks bar. His family is still seeking justice. Erika Lovelien, Joel’s sister, and Judy Salo, Joel and Erika’s mother, say Joel was loved by his family and co-workers.
KNOX News Radio
Drone helps capture man who tried to flee WF Police
A Williston man who tried to flee West Fargo Police on Tuesday night was caught in a field, with the help of a drone. At 11:35 PM, Police tried to stop the vehicle of 48-year-old Shawn Galusha for a traffic violation. Galusha fled westbound, but Cass County deputies used spike...
KNOX News Radio
Red River Biorefinery update
The Red River Biorefinery plant in Grand Forks has been hold since spring when it stopped production due to ongoing wastewater issues. City Administrator Todd Feland says he has met with company officials who vow to make the necessary capital improvements to get the operation back up and running. Feland updated the council last night (Monday) on the latest plans including a potential development agreement to get things moving again.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KNOX News Radio
GF Parks ink naming deal
The Apollo Sports Complex in Grand Forks is getting a new name. The Grand Forks Park District finalized a naming rights deal September 6th with Oxford Realty to the tune of $500,000 dollars. Park Superintendent George Hellyer says the money will be paid over 10-years – with the naming rights...
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- SEPTEMBER 13, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Mark Stevan Crompton, 41, of Borup, for 5th-Degree Assault. Landon John Barnett, 35, of Brooks, for 2nd-Degree DUI.
KNOX News Radio
ND man injured in UTV crash, arrested for DUI
A North Dakota man was arrested for DUI after being seriously injured when his UTV crashed Saturday evening in Cass County. The State Patrol says 51-year-old Bruce Storhoff of Nome (ND) was driving a Polaris Ranger southbound on County Highway 38. It drove from the west ditch … into the...
KNOX News Radio
UND is 22nd in FCS Poll
UND’s football team is ranked 22nd in the latest FCS poll after Saturday’s come-from behind win over Northern Iowa. UND is 1-and-1 entering this Saturday’s non-conference game at Northern Arizona. Unbeaten NDSU remains the number-one team, followed by South Dakota State. = =. (UND Athletics: ) North...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kroxam.com
NORTH DAKOTA HIGHWAY PATROL RESPONDS TO FATAL HEAD-ON COLLISION ACCIDENT ON NORTH DAKOTA SIDE OF “KT” ROAD
On Tuesday, September 13, at 8:27 a.m., there was a two-vehicle accident between a truck and another vehicle on the North Dakota side of the KT Road between Crookston and Thompson, about 2 miles west of the Thompson Bridge. The Grand Forks Sheriff’s Department reported that the North Dakota Highway Patrol is handling the crash.
KNOX News Radio
UND beats UNI for 36th straight home-opening win
Tommy Schuster passed for 275 yard and two touchdowns, Tyler Hoosman rushed for 101 yards and a score and North Dakota held off Northern Iowa 29-27 for its 36th straight home-opening win. Hoosman scored on a 6-yard run early in the fourth quarter and Schuster ran it in on the two-point conversion to give North Dakota a 22-13 lead. UNI scored four plays later, but Schuster led a five-play, 66-yard drive ending in his 6-yard TD run for another nine-point lead. UNI needed just one play to go 72 yards when Theo Day found Deion McShane with 6:51 remaining in the fourth. North Dakota responded with a 12-play, 57-yard drive, highlighted by a 24-yard reception by Adam Zavalney on third-and-10, to run out the clock.
KNOX News Radio
Crookston man dies in head-on collision near Thompson
One man was killed in a head-on collision this (Tue) morning about six miles east of Thompson (ND). The North Dakota Highway Patrol says, at about 8:30 AM on County Road 7, an eastbound Dodge Charger crossed the center line and ran into a westbound Ford pickup. The driver of...
KNOX News Radio
Crookston man killed in head-on collision is identified
The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the Crookston man who died Tuesday morning in a head-on collision east of Thompson (ND). Forty-two-year-old Thomas McWaters was killed when his westbound pickup truck was struck by an eastbound Dodge Charger that crossed the center line on County Road 7. McWaters was...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Man arrested after firing shotgun in Grand Forks
(Grand Forks, ND) -- One person is under arrest after Grand Forks Police responded to reports of gunshots late Thursday evening. Officers tell WDAY Radio that they received calls around 10:30 p.m. of a gunshot going off in the area of 2120 Library Lane. When they arrived, authorities say it was found that Scott Mittledorf had confronted to females from his second floor balcony as they were attempting to catch a dog in his front yard.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Pennington County Sheriff: Explosion reported near Thief River Falls
(Thief River Falls, MN) -- No injuries were reported after an explosion at a mobile home just outside Thief River Falls Thursday. The Pennington County Sheriff's Office says they received several 911 calls reporting the explosion, and when they arrived they found an active fire. Thief River Falls EMS, Police...
Woman dies in head-on crash in Manvel highway construction zone
An unidentified woman was killed Sept. 8 in a head-on crash with another vehicle in a highway construction zone about 8 miles north of Manvel.
Comments / 0