2021 Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Los Angeles Chargers in March, but missed his new team's season-opener in Week 1 as he recovers from ankle surgery. Jackson is listed as questionable heading into the Chargers' Week 2 AFC West "Thursday Night Football" showdown and is reportedly going to be a game-time decision.

