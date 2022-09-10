Read full article on original website
New Mysterious Group Targets Governor Abbott With Their Political AdsTom HandyTexas State
O'Rourke Said The Only Way We Will Win is YouTom HandyLockhart, TX
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
Could Longhorns 3rd String QB Charles Wright Start vs. UTSA?
The Longhorns are all the sudden very thin at the quarterback position.
Ratings Are In For Texas vs. Alabama And It’s Big News
The television ratings for Alabama/Texas are now out and it appears Alabama is still big enough to bring in a national audience. Yes, it was a good matchup and a good game that went down to the wire. The early game drew 10.6 million viewers, with nearly 15 million at...
Sarkisian says that Texas football QB Maalik Murphy is ‘not healthy’
One update that Texas football fans wanted to hear from second-year head coach Steve Sarkisian during his Monday press conference on Sep. 12 was an update on various injured players coming out of the weekend. Texas saw multiple key players come up with various injury issues in the tough one-point loss to the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide at home on Sep. 10.
How to watch Texas football vs. UTSA: TV, stream, game time
The third straight home game for head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program will soon arrive. Texas will face head coach Jeff Traylor and the defending Conference-USA Champion UTSA Roadrunners as they look to get their second win of the regular season. Sark and the Longhorns come into...
Texas Tech vs. Texas Kickoff Time Set
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Big 12 Conference announced on Monday a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff for Texas Tech's conference opener versus Texas on Sept. 24 at Jones AT&T Stadium. National broadcast details will be finalized after Sept. 17, but it was revealed it will be either be shown on ABC or ESPN.
A Small Texas Buc-ee’s Will Soon be the Biggest Buc-ee’s of All
It's crazy to think how Buc-ee's has changed the travel habits of so many people. Using my family as an example, whenever we are planning longer trips across Texas, we make sure that there is a Buc-ee's or two along the way. Sometimes our travels will take us to New...
No. 1 donut shop in the US is in Texas with more in-state among top 100, according to Yelp
When looking for you the perfect donut, what do you look for? Flavors, price, texture, location, quality, or social media following? Well, we believe that finding the best donut shop is all up to you and what you're willing to do for your tastebuds.
Austin resident $5 million richer from scratch ticket
The Texas Lottery announced the state's newest millionaire claimed the top prize after buying a Casino Millions ticket from Star Stop 75, located at 5801 N. Interstate 35 in north Austin. The person who won is choosing to remain anonymous, the lottery shared.
Roadtrip! Here Are The Top 5 Most Beautiful Small Towns in Texas
Cooler temperatures are coming and that makes for excellent road trip weather. It's fun to check out new places or revisit old favorites for a weekend road trip. Texas is full of fun places to explore but if you're looking for a fun laid-back road trip you definitely need to visit one of these beautiful small Texas towns.
Report claims these are the best spots for milkshakes across Texas
Do you know what time it is Texas? If you were out and about enjoying football (or fall sports) of any level over the weekend, you deserve a treat for giving your all for the team you support (or fantasy players you cheered for or cussed out because they performed poorly).
This Texas City’s Rent Has Increased By 86% In One Year
Yes, an 86% increase in one year. Can you guess which Texas city it is? Probably not too hard if you think about it. This Texas city, believe it or not, is now one of the Top 5 big cities to pay rent in the nation. No, it's not Houston or Dallas, not even San Antonio, I'm sure you've guessed it by now, it's the capital city of the Great State of Texas, Austin.
Did We Find A New Favorite Texas BBQ Place?
My favorite fake quote about Texas BBQ is a line that I coopted from the movie Kill Bill referring to the quality of samurai swords. If you’re gonna compare Texas BBQ, you compare it to all the BBQ ever made…….. that wasn’t made in Texas. Bar...
Report: Top 10 Texas BBQ restaurants in 2022
Go ahead and tie a bib around your neck, make sure you have a near-empty stomach and an appetite for some dog-gone good Texas BBQ.
84 'juggings' reported in Austin so far this year
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are investigating 84 "jugging" incidents from this year. Jugging is when a person withdraws money from a bank or ATM and is followed and then targeted by thieves at a different location. Police have made an arrest in the one of the cases. On...
Officers respond to threats at 2 Central Texas schools
Connally High School's campus was temporarily put on hold Tuesday after police got a report of a shooter on campus. Police investigated the threat and determined that it was a false report.
Bastrop wildfire destroys centuries worth of data at University of Texas facility
The Stengl Lost Pines Biological Field Station is one of the University of Texas' most prominent field labs. Last month, the Pine Pond Fire swept through the area, destroying much of that data.
A History of Horror – 10 of Texas’ Most Infamous Serial Killers
Texas is a great place to live, but nowhere in the world is 100% safe from people who are determined to take people's lives for cheap thrills. Sadly, the world is full of such people, and some of the worst monsters have left tragic and terrifying marks in the history of the Lone Star State.
Yes, Ramen Tatsu-Ya’s Opening in Far South Austin and Lakeline
Popular Japanese restaurant mini-chain Ramen Tatsu-ya is indeed opening two new locations in the Austin area this year. The first is found in Far South Austin on 8601 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200. It opened on Sunday, September 11. The second will be found in Lakeline at 14028 North-183, Building G, Suite 310 sometime in late 2022.
UT Austin, St. Edward's University score high in latest college rankings
AUSTIN, Texas — For the fourth year in a row, St. Edward's University ranks as one of the top 10 best regional universities in the West. St. Edward's is now No. 8 in the U.S. News and World Report rankings. The university also came in at No. 4 for veterans and No. 6 for undergraduate teaching.
New COVID-19 boosters have arrived in Central Texas
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Williamson County and Cities Health District (WCCHD) is now offering updated COVID-19 boosters for those 12 and older. WCCHD have begun receiving bivalent boosters, also referred to as the updated COVID-19 boosters, and are able to begin administering them to those who are eligible. These boosters target not only the original strain of COVID-19 but the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants as well.
