Austin, TX

Sarkisian says that Texas football QB Maalik Murphy is ‘not healthy’

One update that Texas football fans wanted to hear from second-year head coach Steve Sarkisian during his Monday press conference on Sep. 12 was an update on various injured players coming out of the weekend. Texas saw multiple key players come up with various injury issues in the tough one-point loss to the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide at home on Sep. 10.
How to watch Texas football vs. UTSA: TV, stream, game time

The third straight home game for head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program will soon arrive. Texas will face head coach Jeff Traylor and the defending Conference-USA Champion UTSA Roadrunners as they look to get their second win of the regular season. Sark and the Longhorns come into...
Texas Tech vs. Texas Kickoff Time Set

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Big 12 Conference announced on Monday a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff for Texas Tech's conference opener versus Texas on Sept. 24 at Jones AT&T Stadium. National broadcast details will be finalized after Sept. 17, but it was revealed it will be either be shown on ABC or ESPN.
Austin resident $5 million richer from scratch ticket

The Texas Lottery announced the state's newest millionaire claimed the top prize after buying a Casino Millions ticket from Star Stop 75, located at 5801 N. Interstate 35 in north Austin. The person who won is choosing to remain anonymous, the lottery shared.
Roadtrip! Here Are The Top 5 Most Beautiful Small Towns in Texas

Cooler temperatures are coming and that makes for excellent road trip weather. It's fun to check out new places or revisit old favorites for a weekend road trip. Texas is full of fun places to explore but if you're looking for a fun laid-back road trip you definitely need to visit one of these beautiful small Texas towns.
This Texas City’s Rent Has Increased By 86% In One Year

Yes, an 86% increase in one year. Can you guess which Texas city it is? Probably not too hard if you think about it. This Texas city, believe it or not, is now one of the Top 5 big cities to pay rent in the nation. No, it's not Houston or Dallas, not even San Antonio, I'm sure you've guessed it by now, it's the capital city of the Great State of Texas, Austin.
Did We Find A New Favorite Texas BBQ Place?

My favorite fake quote about Texas BBQ is a line that I coopted from the movie Kill Bill referring to the quality of samurai swords. If you’re gonna compare Texas BBQ, you compare it to all the BBQ ever made…….. that wasn’t made in Texas. Bar...
84 'juggings' reported in Austin so far this year

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are investigating 84 "jugging" incidents from this year. Jugging is when a person withdraws money from a bank or ATM and is followed and then targeted by thieves at a different location. Police have made an arrest in the one of the cases. On...
Yes, Ramen Tatsu-Ya’s Opening in Far South Austin and Lakeline

Popular Japanese restaurant mini-chain Ramen Tatsu-ya is indeed opening two new locations in the Austin area this year. The first is found in Far South Austin on 8601 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200. It opened on Sunday, September 11. The second will be found in Lakeline at 14028 North-183, Building G, Suite 310 sometime in late 2022.
New COVID-19 boosters have arrived in Central Texas

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Williamson County and Cities Health District (WCCHD) is now offering updated COVID-19 boosters for those 12 and older. WCCHD have begun receiving bivalent boosters, also referred to as the updated COVID-19 boosters, and are able to begin administering them to those who are eligible. These boosters target not only the original strain of COVID-19 but the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants as well.
