yukonprogressnews.com
Sheriff’s deputy to provide full-time YPS security
A Canadian County sheriff’s deputy will provide full-time security for Yukon Public Schools during the 2022-23 school year. The deputy will be assigned to Redstone Intermediate and Surrey Hills Elementary, the two YPS school sites outside Yukon city limits. Canadian County Commissioners recently approved a formal agreement between the...
kswo.com
Gov. Stitt welcomes water bottle company to the state
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt attended a celebration in Oklahoma City welcome a major manufacturing company to Oklahoma. Simple Modern, one of the leading water bottle suppliers for Walmart, Sam’s Club, Target, and Amazon, celebrated the opening of it’s newest facilities in the city, allowing those in attendance to be among the first to see how their products are manufactured.
Oklahoma Department Of Environmental Quality Files To Dismiss Chickasha Hand Sanitizer Fire Lawsuit
The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has filed to dismiss a lawsuit in connection to the Chickasha manufacturing plant fires. The DEQ said they did this because the case was filed in the wrong county. The Chickasha Manufacturing Co and the facility in Ninnekah are both leased by Bordwine...
‘Crawling Crooks’ hitting local businesses
On Friday morning Amber Alvarez, the owner of Los Aztecas Restaurant, walked into work to find one of the glass windows shattered and some of her hard-earned possessions looted.
Houston Chronicle
Missing people, buried bones at center of Oklahoma mystery
OKLAHOMA CITY - The caller had news but warned LaVonne Harris not to get her hopes up. Harris's son, 33-year-old Nathan Smith, had vanished along a dirt road in Oklahoma one freezing night more than two years earlier. Detectives had long stopped checking in with her, and Harris could feel her search growing lonelier with each passing month.
Law Enforcement Searching For Business Thief After String Of Break Ins
Law enforcement is looking for the people responsible for a string of business break-ins in Oklahoma and Pottawatomie counties. A restaurant manager in Shawnee said the monetary loss was something no business could afford. “This is a small business and I know it is hard for them to make their...
Update: I-40 eastbound at Mustang, on-ramp now open
Crews with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation expect the closure to last several hours.
KOCO
Inmates in Oklahoma prison get to see inside of brand-new chapel
OKLAHOMA CITY — Inmates in a state prison in Lexington got to see the inside of a brand-new chapel. It was all paid for by a church in Oklahoma City. "Hi, my name is David Young and I’ve been in quarantine for 19 years now — also known as prison," said David Young.
yukonprogressnews.com
Yukon Police AED project earns boost
A police citizens’ support group has earned a huge boost from a Yukon civic club in its effort to equip officers with lifesaving medical devices. The Yukon Rotary Club has stepped up to donate funds to the Yukon Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association (YCPAAA) to cover the cost of one new automated external defibrillator (AED).
‘They weren’t reading the meter’: Customer at war with Edmond Electric over meter readings
It still feels like summer in September and many customers, including John Van Pelt, have been experiencing extraordinarily high electric bills.
KOCO
What foods can you expect at the Oklahoma State Fair?
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Fair is approaching and there are lots of foods you can expect. KOCO 5 tried some of the foods on Wednesday. The fair has so many options to choose from. As the fair gears up for thousands of Oklahomans to come out Thursday,...
yukonprogressnews.com
Making Some Hay: Savannah Station to collect at Yukon Main Street cruise
Editor’s Note: This is the last in a series of articles featuring the non-profit help causes that will benefit from Yukon 66 Main Street’s fourth annual “Cruise-In for a Cause” set 5-9 p.m. this Thursday, Sept. 15 in downtown Yukon. Staff Writer. Canadian County’s premier therapeutic...
Family of pregnant bystander killed during high-speed police chase sues the city of OKC
A devastated family is taking the city of Oklahoma City to court - suing for negligence after a high-speed chase turned deadly in 2021.
KOCO
Eastbound lanes of I-40 in Canadian County reopen after crash involving semi-trailer
CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 at Mustang Road in Canadian County have reopened after a crash involving an overturned semi-trailer. Authorities closed the interstate around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday. The semi-trailer was on its side, and debris was scattered across the road. The eastbound lanes...
Oklahoma Daily
Norman Public Schools superintendent claims district 'has not banned any books' in response to scrutiny of HB 1775
The Norman Public Schools superintendent responded to community concerns regarding House Bill 1775 and said NPS has not banned books in a Tuesday statement. During the Monday school board meeting, roughly six NPS parents and Norman community members said student resources are restricted in classrooms due to HB 1775, which bans schools from knowingly or unknowingly teaching that a person, because of their race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive.
yukonprogressnews.com
YHS blood drive nets 155 ‘life-saving’ units
Yukon augmented Oklahoma’s vital blood supply at the first of three blood drives in the 2022-23 school year. Some 155 usable units of life-saving blood were donated during the Yukon High School Leadership Blood Drive on Sept. 9 inside the YHS Main Gym, 1777 S Yukon Parkway. “We had...
OHP investigating deadly wrong-way crash in McClain County
At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.
okcfox.com
OHP: Driver in fatal McClain County crash was under the influence of alcohol
A Blanchard resident was killed in fatal crash in McClain County on Wednesday. The crash happened on a well site at 13494 290th Street, two miles west of Blanchard. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 28-year-old Blayne Gibby was driving a 2021 Honda Racher 4-wheeler when it rolled over and pinned Gibby underneath.
405magazine.com
10 West OKC Restaurants You Need to Try Now
When we talk about the west side of the metro, we tend to think in terms of Mustang and Yukon, but there’s an amazing diversity of food between Portland and Rockwell and from NW 10th to NW Expressway. In terms of food, it’s one of the most diverse areas in the 405, including regional cuisine from Mexico, Central America, the Middle East and West Africa, among others. Here are 10 West Side Restaurants to Try Now.
Motorcycle Crash Causing Traffic Backup On I-35 In Edmond
Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers are responding to a crash that happened around 8 a.m. Wednesday on I-35 near East 2nd Street in Edmond. The Edmond Fire Department said the crash involved a motorcycle and at least one other vehicle, and has causing a buildup of traffic on the highway. The...
