Canadian County, OK

yukonprogressnews.com

Sheriff’s deputy to provide full-time YPS security

A Canadian County sheriff’s deputy will provide full-time security for Yukon Public Schools during the 2022-23 school year. The deputy will be assigned to Redstone Intermediate and Surrey Hills Elementary, the two YPS school sites outside Yukon city limits. Canadian County Commissioners recently approved a formal agreement between the...
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Gov. Stitt welcomes water bottle company to the state

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt attended a celebration in Oklahoma City welcome a major manufacturing company to Oklahoma. Simple Modern, one of the leading water bottle suppliers for Walmart, Sam’s Club, Target, and Amazon, celebrated the opening of it’s newest facilities in the city, allowing those in attendance to be among the first to see how their products are manufactured.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Canadian County, OK
Houston Chronicle

Missing people, buried bones at center of Oklahoma mystery

OKLAHOMA CITY - The caller had news but warned LaVonne Harris not to get her hopes up. Harris's son, 33-year-old Nathan Smith, had vanished along a dirt road in Oklahoma one freezing night more than two years earlier. Detectives had long stopped checking in with her, and Harris could feel her search growing lonelier with each passing month.
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Yukon Police AED project earns boost

A police citizens’ support group has earned a huge boost from a Yukon civic club in its effort to equip officers with lifesaving medical devices. The Yukon Rotary Club has stepped up to donate funds to the Yukon Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association (YCPAAA) to cover the cost of one new automated external defibrillator (AED).
YUKON, OK
KOCO

What foods can you expect at the Oklahoma State Fair?

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Fair is approaching and there are lots of foods you can expect. KOCO 5 tried some of the foods on Wednesday. The fair has so many options to choose from. As the fair gears up for thousands of Oklahomans to come out Thursday,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Making Some Hay: Savannah Station to collect at Yukon Main Street cruise

Editor’s Note: This is the last in a series of articles featuring the non-profit help causes that will benefit from Yukon 66 Main Street’s fourth annual “Cruise-In for a Cause” set 5-9 p.m. this Thursday, Sept. 15 in downtown Yukon. Staff Writer. Canadian County’s premier therapeutic...
YUKON, OK
Oklahoma Daily

Norman Public Schools superintendent claims district 'has not banned any books' in response to scrutiny of HB 1775

The Norman Public Schools superintendent responded to community concerns regarding House Bill 1775 and said NPS has not banned books in a Tuesday statement. During the Monday school board meeting, roughly six NPS parents and Norman community members said student resources are restricted in classrooms due to HB 1775, which bans schools from knowingly or unknowingly teaching that a person, because of their race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive.
NORMAN, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

YHS blood drive nets 155 ‘life-saving’ units

Yukon augmented Oklahoma’s vital blood supply at the first of three blood drives in the 2022-23 school year. Some 155 usable units of life-saving blood were donated during the Yukon High School Leadership Blood Drive on Sept. 9 inside the YHS Main Gym, 1777 S Yukon Parkway. “We had...
YUKON, OK
405magazine.com

10 West OKC Restaurants You Need to Try Now

When we talk about the west side of the metro, we tend to think in terms of Mustang and Yukon, but there’s an amazing diversity of food between Portland and Rockwell and from NW 10th to NW Expressway. In terms of food, it’s one of the most diverse areas in the 405, including regional cuisine from Mexico, Central America, the Middle East and West Africa, among others. Here are 10 West Side Restaurants to Try Now.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

