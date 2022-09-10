Read full article on original website
New YPS softball field debuts at ‘Pink-Out’ game
A new softball field funded by a Yukon Public Schools’ bond issue made its debut during the annual “Pink-Out” game. Central Elementary library media specialist Jessica Adams joined YPS Superintendent Dr. Jason Simeroth to throw out the “first pitches” at the Yukon Millerettes’ Sept. 8th varsity home game.
Yukon Police AED project earns boost
A police citizens’ support group has earned a huge boost from a Yukon civic club in its effort to equip officers with lifesaving medical devices. The Yukon Rotary Club has stepped up to donate funds to the Yukon Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association (YCPAAA) to cover the cost of one new automated external defibrillator (AED).
YHS blood drive nets 155 ‘life-saving’ units
Yukon augmented Oklahoma’s vital blood supply at the first of three blood drives in the 2022-23 school year. Some 155 usable units of life-saving blood were donated during the Yukon High School Leadership Blood Drive on Sept. 9 inside the YHS Main Gym, 1777 S Yukon Parkway. “We had...
Sheriff’s deputy to provide full-time YPS security
A Canadian County sheriff’s deputy will provide full-time security for Yukon Public Schools during the 2022-23 school year. The deputy will be assigned to Redstone Intermediate and Surrey Hills Elementary, the two YPS school sites outside Yukon city limits. Canadian County Commissioners recently approved a formal agreement between the...
